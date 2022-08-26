ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Hamden police arrest suspect in July shooting

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZCqh_0hW696Cu00

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police have arrested a man they believe shot and injured someone during a robbery in July.

Officers said that on July 22, 2022, they responded to the Gulf Express gas station on Arch Street for reports of a shooting. Once at the scene, they found a 28-year-old man who had been shot and was suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told police he was in his car when two men approached him and attempted to rob him. One of the robbers shot the victim, and both suspects fled the scene before the police arrived.

RELATED: Hamden man shot by robbers at gas station, fires back: police

After a thorough investigation, police said that on Thursday Hamden officers arrested 22-year-old Samuel Tate from New Haven on a warrant related to the shooting.

Tate has been charged with assault in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Officials said that Tate is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on September 8, and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Though Tate has been arrested, police said this is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked by police to contact Detective Gabe Garcia at (203) 230-4051, or at ggarcia@hamdenpd.com.

Callers may remain anonymous, officials said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

North Haven police arrest residential burglar

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police made an arrest in a residential burglary case from May on Monday. Officers announced via Facebook that they arrested 37-year-old Xuanting Yan, from Hamden, for a residential burglary that took place in May 2022. Yan was charged with second-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, payment card theft, and the […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
NECN

Two Shot in New Haven

One man has died after a shooting on Thompson Street in New Haven early Monday afternoon and another man is being treated after he was shot in the leg, police said. Officers responded just after 1 p.m. to reports of multiple gunshots and found the two victims. A 26-year-old New...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Vernon man charged in fatal shooting

A Vernon man has been charged in connection with the killing of one woman and the wounding of another in Hartford in February, Hartford police said. The man, Ty-Jeir McCray, 19, of Prospect Street, was charged Thursday with felony murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit each of those crimes.
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamden, CT
Hamden, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Gulf Express#Nexstar Media Inc
WTNH

Man accused of exposing himself to walkers on Southington trail

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to people on the Rails to Trails walking trail. Police said over several days in July, the department received complaints from people walking the trail that a man on a skateboard was exposing himself to walkers. Several witnesses also reported the man […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Man drowns at East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury: Police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials recovered the body of a drowning victim at East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday, according to the police. Waterbury police responded to the report of an adult male drowning victim at 4:15 p.m. in the area of East Mountain Road at Prospect Road, officials said. The Waterbury Fire Department […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Two adults killed in shooting in Wethersfield

3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: August 29th. Police investigation in Ansonia, 'suspicious death' in East Granby, two found dead in Wethersfield, and NASA postpones its rocket launch. Updated: 16 hours ago. Connecticut State Police say Troop H and East Granby Officers responded to a residence on...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Barricaded man surrenders after 12-hour standoff in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – Ansonia police said they have arrested the man who barricaded himself in his home on Elm Street with a gun on Sunday. Police first stated in a Facebook post on Sunday night that Elm Street had been closed off due to an investigation. Officials confirmed Monday morning the investigation was an […]
ANSONIA, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigate suspicious deaths in East Granby

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Wethersfield Police Department confirms to Channel 3 that two adults have been killed in a shooting on Mountain Laurel Drive at Ashwood Court Condominiums. Mother and six month old child found safe after being abducted by father. Updated:...
EAST GRANBY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot Overnight

#Bridgeport CT– On August 27, 2022 at approximately 10:35 pm the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received a ShotSpotter activation (2 rounds) within the 100 block of Ogden Street. A few minutes later Bridgeport Hospital staff reported a person arrived at their Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim, identified as a 35-year-old Bridgeport man, is reported to have been grazed in the neck by gunfire while seated in a parked vehicle located on Ogden Street. The gunshot wound is reported to be non-life-threatening and the victim is listed in stable condition.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NECN

Man and Woman Shot, Killed in East Granby, Conn.

A man and a woman have died after a shooting in East Granby on Sunday night. Troopers and East Granby police were called to a home on Wynding Hills Road shortly before 6 p.m. after getting 911 calls about gunshots. When they arrived, they said they found a man and...
EAST GRANBY, CT
Register Citizen

Milford police: Two men use replica firearm to rob victim

MILFORD — Police say they’re searching for two men who committed armed robbery with a replica firearm on Meadowside Road on Saturday. In a Facebook post, Milford police said they responded to a robbery at 109 Meadowside Road, where two Black men had held a victim at gunpoint with a “facsimile firearm” while the victim was in a vehicle. The suspects stole a bag belonging to the victim before fleeing the area, according to police.
MILFORD, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Man with Prospect ties faces firearm, drug charges after search

PROSPECT — A Waterbury man was held on $1.5 million bond after local and state police executed several search warrants, seizing drugs and weapons from his residence, car and a home in Prospect. Horace Kelly, 26, was arraigned Aug. 25 in Waterbury Superior Court on multiple drug and firearms...
PROSPECT, CT
WTNH

Ansonia man charged with abducting ex, daughter

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A man accused of abducting his ex-girlfriend and their 6-month-old daughter in Ansonia is due in court Monday. Police said Joshua Lopez, 23, abducted Galylea Perez, 22, and their child from a home on High Street in around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Perez told police that Lopez implied he had a gun. […]
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

WTNH

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy