localsportsjournal.com
Western Michigan Christian gets shut out by East Grand Rapids 4-0
The Western Michigan Christian boys’ soccer team fell to East Grand Rapids on Monday night, 4-0. Despite battling tough in the first half and holding their own, the Warriors slowly lost steam and fell behind. “The result was not pretty if you look at the score line, but the...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague finishes 1-2 at Zeeland East volleyball quad
The Montague volleyball team fell short at Zeeland East in a quad along with Spring Lake and Western Michigan Christian on Monday evening. The Wildcats played extremely close sets, but finished the night with a record of 1-2. Montague’s win came from a tight match against Zeeland East (25-21, 27-25)....
localsportsjournal.com
Manistee shuts out Ravenna 4-0 in Monday evening soccer action
Catching an early break in the first two minutes of the game, Manistee’s boys soccer team opened a 3-0 lead by halftime and finished with a 4-0 shutout of Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference clash Monday night at Chippewa Field in Manistee. It was certainly a distinctive contrast...
localsportsjournal.com
Which area football teams will show the greatest improvement in Week 2?
It’s been said many times that teams show their most improvement between the first and second game of the season. Game 1 is a chance for coaches to see how much of their preseason preparations sunk in with their players. Game 2 is coming up on Thursday after a...
localsportsjournal.com
Hart boys cross country team captures Pete Moss Invitational title while girls finish runner-up
BENZONIA — Hart’s boys cross country team won easily over Traverse City St. Francis, 43-82 to take the first place trophy in the Medium Schools Division at the Pete Moss Invitational Saturday in Benzonia. Manistee’s boys finished in the 11th spot on the day, with Mason County Central...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington goes 2-2-1 at the Reed City Invite
REED CITY — Playing against competition you’re not familiar with is always a welcome challenge for any coach in looking ahead to post-season action, and Ludington’s girls volleyball team got that opportunity Saturday at the Reed City Invite. The Orioles went 2-2 with one split on the...
localsportsjournal.com
Fremont falls twice at Kenowa Hills soccer invite
The Fremont boys soccer team had a tough go of things in a tournament hosted by Kenowa Hills on Saturday. The Packers opened with a hard 4-3 loss to Grant despite battling back from a 3-0 deficit early in the second half. John Vissia scored a goal and had an...
localsportsjournal.com
Fremont takes down WMC for volleyball invitational title
FREMONT – — The Fremont volleyball team captured their own invitational title on Saturday. The Packers battled through pool play to clinch a #2 seed in bracket play. After advancing through the first round of bracket play, the Packers took down Hesperia in two sets. The win against...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington wins tennis quad meet on Saturday
LUDINGTON — The Ludington Orioles captured first place in a quad tennis match on Saturday. The event, hosted by Ludington, was at the Schoenherr Tennis Center. Coach Rob Killips couldn’t help but be sporting a wide grin after the Orioles posted seven victories out of a possible eight against the runner-up Cadillac Vikings.
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores splits tennis matches on Saturday
MONA SHORES – 2, TRAVERSE CITY CENTRAL – 6 Singles:. No. 1 – Drew Hackney, Muskegon MONA SHORES def. Tanner Cooley, Traverse City CENTRAL , 6-2 , 6-1 , -; No. 2 – Evan O’Connor, Traverse City CENTRAL def. Victor Powell, Muskegon MONA SHORES, 6-3 , 6-4 , -;
localsportsjournal.com
Holmes nets two goals as Ludington gets by Hart 5-2
Ludington turned away a determined Hart squad, 5-2, Monday night in their first West Michigan Conference game. Spencer Holmes tallied two goals to lead the Division 2 Orioles, who remained undefeated on the young season at 6-0-1. Hart dominated possession in the first 5 minutes of the game and caught...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall goes 3-0 in Saturday tennis action
LANSING- – The Whitehall boys tennis team went 3-0 in a quad-match hosted by Lansing Catholic on Saturday. The Vikings took down Lansing Catholic (5-3), Almont (7-1) and Portland (5-2). Whitehall will host Spring Lake on Wednesday. WHITEHALL – 5, LANSING CATHOLIC – 3 Singles:. No. 1...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall goes 1-1-3 at Kenowa Hills Volleyball Invitational
The Whitehall volleyball team went 1-1-3 at the Kenowa Hills Invitational on Saturday. The Vikings took down Oakridge and split with Manton, Greenville and Kenowa Hills in pool play. The Vikings fell to Manton in their second meeting during the semi-final round. Arianna Black was on the offensive with 40...
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawks cruise past St. Clair County Community College, 4-0, in soccer
The Muskegon Community College women’s soccer team blanked St. Clair County Community College on Saturday. Iris Herald led the way with a pair of goals and an assist, while Saidee Raap and Emily Olsen each added a goal and an assist. Grace Claywood posted a shutout behind the tough...
