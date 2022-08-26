ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludington, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Holmes nets two goals as Ludington gets by Hart 5-2

Ludington turned away a determined Hart squad, 5-2, Monday night in their first West Michigan Conference game. Spencer Holmes tallied two goals to lead the Division 2 Orioles, who remained undefeated on the young season at 6-0-1. Hart dominated possession in the first 5 minutes of the game and caught...
localsportsjournal.com

Manistee shuts out Ravenna 4-0 in Monday evening soccer action

Catching an early break in the first two minutes of the game, Manistee’s boys soccer team opened a 3-0 lead by halftime and finished with a 4-0 shutout of Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference clash Monday night at Chippewa Field in Manistee. It was certainly a distinctive contrast...
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington goes 2-2-1 at the Reed City Invite

REED CITY — Playing against competition you’re not familiar with is always a welcome challenge for any coach in looking ahead to post-season action, and Ludington’s girls volleyball team got that opportunity Saturday at the Reed City Invite. The Orioles went 2-2 with one split on the...
localsportsjournal.com

Fremont takes down WMC for volleyball invitational title

FREMONT – — The Fremont volleyball team captured their own invitational title on Saturday. The Packers battled through pool play to clinch a #2 seed in bracket play. After advancing through the first round of bracket play, the Packers took down Hesperia in two sets. The win against...
localsportsjournal.com

Montague finishes 1-2 at Zeeland East volleyball quad

The Montague volleyball team fell short at Zeeland East in a quad along with Spring Lake and Western Michigan Christian on Monday evening. The Wildcats played extremely close sets, but finished the night with a record of 1-2. Montague’s win came from a tight match against Zeeland East (25-21, 27-25)....
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington captures the Car Ferry title in Saturday soccer action

Ludington’s soccer team saw its four-game winning streak snapped on Saturday in the Car Ferry Cup at Oriole Field. However, it was not all bad news as the Orioles remain undefeated at 5-0-1. The Orioles played to a scoreless tie with Cedar Springs before rebounding to beat Manitowoc (Wisc.) in the afternoon. Ludington defeated the Ships, 8-0.
localsportsjournal.com

Ravenna loses big lead, drops season opener to Beal City, 22-21

Ravenna dropped its season opener 22-21 Friday in a non-conference game against Beal City. The Bulldogs and Aggies first played each other in last year’s season opener, when Ravenna held off a late-game Beal City comeback to win 21-20. This time around, the Bulldogs were unable to close out the victory in come-from-behind fashion.
localsportsjournal.com

Western Michigan Christian gets shut out by East Grand Rapids 4-0

The Western Michigan Christian boys’ soccer team fell to East Grand Rapids on Monday night, 4-0. Despite battling tough in the first half and holding their own, the Warriors slowly lost steam and fell behind. “The result was not pretty if you look at the score line, but the...
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington wins tennis quad meet on Saturday

LUDINGTON — The Ludington Orioles captured first place in a quad tennis match on Saturday. The event, hosted by Ludington, was at the Schoenherr Tennis Center. Coach Rob Killips couldn’t help but be sporting a wide grin after the Orioles posted seven victories out of a possible eight against the runner-up Cadillac Vikings.
localsportsjournal.com

Fremont falls twice at Kenowa Hills soccer invite

The Fremont boys soccer team had a tough go of things in a tournament hosted by Kenowa Hills on Saturday. The Packers opened with a hard 4-3 loss to Grant despite battling back from a 3-0 deficit early in the second half. John Vissia scored a goal and had an...
localsportsjournal.com

Whitehall goes 3-0 in Saturday tennis action

LANSING- – The Whitehall boys tennis team went 3-0 in a quad-match hosted by Lansing Catholic on Saturday. The Vikings took down Lansing Catholic (5-3), Almont (7-1) and Portland (5-2). Whitehall will host Spring Lake on Wednesday. WHITEHALL – 5, LANSING CATHOLIC – 3 Singles:. No. 1...
localsportsjournal.com

Whitehall goes 1-1-3 at Kenowa Hills Volleyball Invitational

The Whitehall volleyball team went 1-1-3 at the Kenowa Hills Invitational on Saturday. The Vikings took down Oakridge and split with Manton, Greenville and Kenowa Hills in pool play. The Vikings fell to Manton in their second meeting during the semi-final round. Arianna Black was on the offensive with 40...
localsportsjournal.com

Jayhawks cruise past St. Clair County Community College, 4-0, in soccer

The Muskegon Community College women’s soccer team blanked St. Clair County Community College on Saturday. Iris Herald led the way with a pair of goals and an assist, while Saidee Raap and Emily Olsen each added a goal and an assist. Grace Claywood posted a shutout behind the tough...
