localsportsjournal.com
Holmes nets two goals as Ludington gets by Hart 5-2
Ludington turned away a determined Hart squad, 5-2, Monday night in their first West Michigan Conference game. Spencer Holmes tallied two goals to lead the Division 2 Orioles, who remained undefeated on the young season at 6-0-1. Hart dominated possession in the first 5 minutes of the game and caught...
localsportsjournal.com
Manistee shuts out Ravenna 4-0 in Monday evening soccer action
Catching an early break in the first two minutes of the game, Manistee’s boys soccer team opened a 3-0 lead by halftime and finished with a 4-0 shutout of Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference clash Monday night at Chippewa Field in Manistee. It was certainly a distinctive contrast...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington goes 2-2-1 at the Reed City Invite
REED CITY — Playing against competition you’re not familiar with is always a welcome challenge for any coach in looking ahead to post-season action, and Ludington’s girls volleyball team got that opportunity Saturday at the Reed City Invite. The Orioles went 2-2 with one split on the...
localsportsjournal.com
Which area football teams will show the greatest improvement in Week 2?
It’s been said many times that teams show their most improvement between the first and second game of the season. Game 1 is a chance for coaches to see how much of their preseason preparations sunk in with their players. Game 2 is coming up on Thursday after a...
localsportsjournal.com
Fremont takes down WMC for volleyball invitational title
FREMONT – — The Fremont volleyball team captured their own invitational title on Saturday. The Packers battled through pool play to clinch a #2 seed in bracket play. After advancing through the first round of bracket play, the Packers took down Hesperia in two sets. The win against...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague finishes 1-2 at Zeeland East volleyball quad
The Montague volleyball team fell short at Zeeland East in a quad along with Spring Lake and Western Michigan Christian on Monday evening. The Wildcats played extremely close sets, but finished the night with a record of 1-2. Montague’s win came from a tight match against Zeeland East (25-21, 27-25)....
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington captures the Car Ferry title in Saturday soccer action
Ludington’s soccer team saw its four-game winning streak snapped on Saturday in the Car Ferry Cup at Oriole Field. However, it was not all bad news as the Orioles remain undefeated at 5-0-1. The Orioles played to a scoreless tie with Cedar Springs before rebounding to beat Manitowoc (Wisc.) in the afternoon. Ludington defeated the Ships, 8-0.
localsportsjournal.com
Ravenna loses big lead, drops season opener to Beal City, 22-21
Ravenna dropped its season opener 22-21 Friday in a non-conference game against Beal City. The Bulldogs and Aggies first played each other in last year’s season opener, when Ravenna held off a late-game Beal City comeback to win 21-20. This time around, the Bulldogs were unable to close out the victory in come-from-behind fashion.
localsportsjournal.com
Western Michigan Christian gets shut out by East Grand Rapids 4-0
The Western Michigan Christian boys’ soccer team fell to East Grand Rapids on Monday night, 4-0. Despite battling tough in the first half and holding their own, the Warriors slowly lost steam and fell behind. “The result was not pretty if you look at the score line, but the...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington wins tennis quad meet on Saturday
LUDINGTON — The Ludington Orioles captured first place in a quad tennis match on Saturday. The event, hosted by Ludington, was at the Schoenherr Tennis Center. Coach Rob Killips couldn’t help but be sporting a wide grin after the Orioles posted seven victories out of a possible eight against the runner-up Cadillac Vikings.
localsportsjournal.com
Fremont falls twice at Kenowa Hills soccer invite
The Fremont boys soccer team had a tough go of things in a tournament hosted by Kenowa Hills on Saturday. The Packers opened with a hard 4-3 loss to Grant despite battling back from a 3-0 deficit early in the second half. John Vissia scored a goal and had an...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall goes 3-0 in Saturday tennis action
LANSING- – The Whitehall boys tennis team went 3-0 in a quad-match hosted by Lansing Catholic on Saturday. The Vikings took down Lansing Catholic (5-3), Almont (7-1) and Portland (5-2). Whitehall will host Spring Lake on Wednesday. WHITEHALL – 5, LANSING CATHOLIC – 3 Singles:. No. 1...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall goes 1-1-3 at Kenowa Hills Volleyball Invitational
The Whitehall volleyball team went 1-1-3 at the Kenowa Hills Invitational on Saturday. The Vikings took down Oakridge and split with Manton, Greenville and Kenowa Hills in pool play. The Vikings fell to Manton in their second meeting during the semi-final round. Arianna Black was on the offensive with 40...
localsportsjournal.com
Hart boys cross country team captures Pete Moss Invitational title while girls finish runner-up
BENZONIA — Hart’s boys cross country team won easily over Traverse City St. Francis, 43-82 to take the first place trophy in the Medium Schools Division at the Pete Moss Invitational Saturday in Benzonia. Manistee’s boys finished in the 11th spot on the day, with Mason County Central...
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawks cruise past St. Clair County Community College, 4-0, in soccer
The Muskegon Community College women’s soccer team blanked St. Clair County Community College on Saturday. Iris Herald led the way with a pair of goals and an assist, while Saidee Raap and Emily Olsen each added a goal and an assist. Grace Claywood posted a shutout behind the tough...
White Lake group falls short of breaking record, still sees day a success
MONTAGUE, Mich. — Dozens of kayaks joined together to form a flotilla in White Lake on August 28, Sunday afternoon. The event was touted as an attempt to break a world record, but a comparatively small showing had the group far from collecting that crown. However, the organizers say...
