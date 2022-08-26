Read full article on original website
Ford Slashes More Jobs For EVs
Years ago, critics of automotive electrification said the end result would be mass layoffs in the auto industry. While we haven’t quite reached that cataclysmic event, we’re getting just one step closer as Ford announces it will be axing 3,000 positions to free up resources for electric car development. That’s right, your future EV is putting thousands of American families in a financial bind.
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
GLORY Launches Next Generation Teller Cash Recyclers
LISLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Today Glory announces the first of its new GLR series of Teller Cash Recycler (TCR) solutions, GLR-100. The new cassette-based recycling solution with self-audit capabilities advances Glory’s portfolio and enables retail financial institutions to transform their branch networks and address the changing economics of branch banking. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005607/en/ Glory’s latest teller cash recylers, the GLR-100 and GLR-100 STC (Photo: Business Wire)
Markets Insider
China is reselling natural gas to energy-strapped Europe as its economic slowdown leaves it with a surplus, report says
China has probably resold more than 4 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas — or roughly 7% of Europe's imports in the first half, a report said.
