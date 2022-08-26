Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Appling, Bacon, Brantley, Northeastern Charlton, Northern Ware by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 07:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Brantley; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Pierce, Brantley, Northern Ware, Northeastern Charlton, Southern Ware and Western Charlton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bulloch, Candler, Evans, Jenkins, Long, Screven, Tattnall by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Evans; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Georgia, Jenkins, Screven, Candler, Bulloch, Tattnall, Evans and Long Counties. In South Carolina, Allendale County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Emanuel, Johnson, Laurens, Montgomery, Telfair, Toombs by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Emanuel; Johnson; Laurens; Montgomery; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Wheeler PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS PARTS OF CENTRAL GEORGIA Some patchy dense fog will restrict visibilities to less than one mile across parts of central Georgia south and east of Dublin. The fog should lift after 9 AM. If driving this morning, slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Suwannee by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Suwannee AREAS OF EARLY MORNING FOG ACROSS INLAND SE GA AND SUWANNEE VALLEY Areas of fog will continue to impact much of inland southeast Georgia and portions of Suwannee Valley through sunrise. Visibility will fall below 1 mile and be locally dense at times. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Chatham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chatham FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 345 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 345 AM EDT early this morning for portions of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina, including the following counties, in southeast Georgia, Chatham. In southeast South Carolina, Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper. The heaviest rains have ended. No additional flooding is expected. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
