Effective: 2022-08-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Emanuel; Johnson; Laurens; Montgomery; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Wheeler PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS PARTS OF CENTRAL GEORGIA Some patchy dense fog will restrict visibilities to less than one mile across parts of central Georgia south and east of Dublin. The fog should lift after 9 AM. If driving this morning, slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

