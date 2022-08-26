Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Suwannee by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Suwannee AREAS OF EARLY MORNING FOG ACROSS INLAND SE GA AND SUWANNEE VALLEY Areas of fog will continue to impact much of inland southeast Georgia and portions of Suwannee Valley through sunrise. Visibility will fall below 1 mile and be locally dense at times. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Appling, Bacon, Brantley, Northeastern Charlton, Northern Ware by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 07:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Brantley; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Pierce, Brantley, Northern Ware, Northeastern Charlton, Southern Ware and Western Charlton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
