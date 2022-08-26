Effective: 2022-08-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Suwannee AREAS OF EARLY MORNING FOG ACROSS INLAND SE GA AND SUWANNEE VALLEY Areas of fog will continue to impact much of inland southeast Georgia and portions of Suwannee Valley through sunrise. Visibility will fall below 1 mile and be locally dense at times. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed.

HAMILTON COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO