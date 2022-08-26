The pending federal budget for the coming fiscal year would bring new resources to fight pirate radio. In the meantime, field agents at the Federal Communications Commission are back on the road. Similar to pre-pandemic summers, FCC agents have been tracking down the sources of unlicensed stations with all of the warning letters sent in recent months going not to the pirate but rather to property owners. That is the case with the latest batch of warnings sent to alleged pirates in the New York and Washington markets.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 7 HOURS AGO