Register Citizen
Connecticut's longest tenured CIAC high school football coaches
As we entered the 2022 football season and began putting together previews for each team in the state, a couple stood out to us. Anthony Sagnella is entering his 25th season as the coach of the North Haven football program. Chris Sarlo is entering his 17th season as the coach at Kennedy.
Register Citizen
Seymour QB Caden Drezek seeking return to playoffs with eye on D-I colleges: ‘Amazing future’
SEYMOUR — He had a good arm when he was a lefty pitcher as a young kid. So when he got to the point in his football life where the players moved from yanking flags to wearing pads, the old running back switched places in the backfield. Now Caden...
Register Citizen
Greenwich Country Day seeks approvals for new athletic center funded by Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell
GREENWICH — The athletic facilities at Greenwich Country Day School are due for a major expansion, thanks to the generosity of NBA star Donovan Mitchell, a former student. The school administration is seeking approvals from the town Planning & Zoning Commission to construct a gym and basketball court with 53,596 square feet of new space at the independent school. The new athletic center would be built at the main campus at 401 Old Church Road.
Register Citizen
In Photos: Stamford students head back to school
STAMFORD — Students at Springdale Elementary School — and across the district — headed back to school on Monday. All Stamford Public Schools students returned to start the new school year on Monday.
Register Citizen
DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday
Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
Register Citizen
Couple that reinvented their restaurant due to COVID opens third Salt 2.0 location in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD — With sister locations in Torrington and Litchfield, Salt 2.0 is officially open at 802 Federal Road in Brookfield, offering its expansive menu built around customizeable burritos, bowls and wraps — all with an emphasis on providing more healthy options. “Gluten free, vegan, keto, you name it,...
Register Citizen
Two years after Fairway Market closing, Stamford property awaits revitalization
STAMFORD — The old posters that cling to the front windows of the sprawling structure at 699 Canal St., declare it is “the place to go fooding.”. Those signs might foretell how the building will eventually be revitalized. But for now, they are merely mementos of better days at an approximately 80,000 square foot property that now stands mostly empty.
Register Citizen
New Haven stairway to nowhere: How a group of neighbors restored a piece of buried Fair Haven history
NEW HAVEN — Fair Haven Heights is blessed to have a group of neighbors willing to do their own hard work to improve their surroundings. But they never dreamed while clearing thick, invasive, non-native vines and weeds that have been choking off vegetation in expansive Fairmont Park that they would unearth — and end up restoring — genuine brownstone relics of the neighborhood’s past.
Register Citizen
Milford Irish Festival returning after two years
MILFORD — For the past two years, the Irish Heritage Society of Milford has not been able to have its traditional festival, but that will change on Sept. 16. The society was forced to shutter the popular event due to the pandemic restrictions. But plans are in place for the return of the 14th annual two-day event once again.
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board member Chris Taylor arrested again for punching boy, 17, in Fairfield
Former Bridgeport school board member Chris Taylor was arrested earlier this month in an alleged road rage incident in Fairfield where he is accused of punching a 17-year-old boy in the face. Fairfield police said the latest incident took place in front of Fairfield Ludlowe High School on Aug. 13....
Register Citizen
24/7 convenience store coming to Shelton’s Center Street
SHELTON — A convenience store will soon be filling vacant retail space on Center Street. David Simonetti, owner of 73 Center St., confirmed that owners of 24/7 Express on Barnum Avenue in Stratford are opening a second location in the space formerly home to Walgreens Pharmacy in Shelton. “This...
Register Citizen
Greenwich nonprofit Neighbor to Neighbor opens doors to new home for food pantry after many delays
GREENWICH — At long last, the nonprofit Neighbor to Neighbor opened the doors Monday morning to the new home for its food pantry. “It’s such a profound feeling because a dream has been realized,” Neighbor to Neighbor’s Executive Director Margaret Tjimos Goldberg said, adding several times that she was “exuberant” about the opening.
Register Citizen
Parkville lights up with new 50k square foot mural project
HARTFORD — Parkville residents will notice a few changes to walls in their neighborhood over the next few months. Specifically - the art. A new project, called Parkville Paints, aims to fill dozens of spaces around the Hartford neighborhood with murals. Local artist Michael Rice had been working on...
Register Citizen
New Haven-area Black business owners reflect on entrepreneurship, see bright future
NEW HAVEN — When Sheena Postell noticed that everything turned virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she took advantage of the opportunity by starting a social media company at the beginning of this year. Even though Postell was hesitant to quit her full-time job to pursue entrepreneurship, she said...
Register Citizen
12,000 Stamford students to get three free books each. Here’s why.
STAMFORD — About 12,000 Stamford students will each receive three free books, and more than half will also gain access to a large digital database of books thanks to a recent congressional grant of $250,000. The award was formally announced last week during a press conference with Mayor Caroline...
Register Citizen
Greenwich school board seeks $1.4 million for security cameras, campus monitors, police patrols
GREENWICH — To make an investment in security in the upcoming year, the Greenwich Public Schools plans to request over $1.4 million from the Board of Estimate and Taxation. The Board of Education met for a special meeting Monday that was dedicated to security. It has held numerous executive sessions, or meetings away from the public, before this meeting.
Register Citizen
Will Stamford increase fines for noise complaints and tighten rules on leaf blowers?
STAMFORD — Noise is back on the Board of Representative’s agenda, and after a year of discussions, city officials have started pitching formal solutions. Stamford officials could make tweaks to the municipal noise ordinance aimed, including new restrictions on gas-powered leaf blowers and an increase in fines for violating the rules — if board members pursue a set of changes introduced to them last week.
Register Citizen
Amid hiring surge, Norwalk increases police presence at schools
NORWALK — For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced officials to close school doors, a school resource officer will be assigned to each of the city’s two public high schools. A burst of new hires has allowed the Norwalk Police Department to increase the number of...
Register Citizen
Police: Investigation closes Elm Street in Ansonia
ANSONIA — Authorities have closed down Elm Street from Platt Street to Main Street for an unspecified police investigation, Ansonia police announced on Facebook. As of 9:10 a.m. this morning the road was still blocked. An armored police vehicle and several state and local police cruisers were within the area that has been cordoned off.
