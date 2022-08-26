ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
The Independent

Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked for denouncing college grads as lazy basket weavers who contribute nothing to society

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr, has denounced university graduates as lazy basket weavers who contribute nothing to society”, prompting backlash online. Ms Guilfoyle went on a rant against Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program while appearing on Rob Schmitt Tonight on Newsmax on Sunday. She claimed that it was nonsense to pay off loans for “people [who] want to have some bizarre basket weaving degree, and they want all of us to subsidise their laziness and their inability to even try to contribute to society”.In making the remark, Ms Guilfoyle joined a string of Republicans who...
