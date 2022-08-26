Read full article on original website
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL・
Dolphins, NFL 'heartbroken' after sudden death of executive Jason Jenkins
MIAMI, Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The news of Jason Jenkins' recent death has prompted dozens of social media tributes from NFL teams, players and many others, reflecting on the impact the late Miami Dolphins executive left on the community. Jenkins, who served as the Dolphins' senior vice president of communications...
NFL・
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Getting to 53 is Tougher than Cutting to 53 After Eagles Lay an Egg vs. Dolphins
The Eagles will almost have to flush Saturday night's loss
thecomeback.com
Eagles pull off a shocking trade
Normally, this would be the day for NFL teams to cut players and not add more. But when opportunity knocks to add a starting caliber player, the Philadelphia Eagles were all on it and got themselves a dynamic safety. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the New...
NBC Sports
Giants waive seven players
The Giants have started to reduce their roster to 53 players by announcing they’ve waived seven on Monday. New York waived kicker Ryan Santoso, offensive lineman Josh Rivas, defensive back Yusuf Corker, receiver Keelan Doss, receiver Travis Toivonen, defensive back Olaijah Griffin, and offensive lineman Eric Smith. Santoso was...
Eagles Tuesday Cut Tracker to 53: QB Reid Sinnett Among Those Released
The Eagles made a splash by moving on from veteran safety Anthony Harris and trading for New Orleans DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Green Bay Packers schedule: Regular season begins with classic rivalry matchup against Vikings
Green Bay Packers schedule: Week 1 Week 1 – Packers @ Vikings Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sept.
Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey hoops stars dominate latest ESPN rankings
Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey high school hoops stars dominate the latest recruiting rankings from ESPN.com. In the Class of 2023, the Garden State has three of the top five prospects, with the uncommitted Wagner at No. 1, Roselle Catholic forward and Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako at No. 4 and Camden big man Aaron Bradshaw at No. 5. All three play for the NJ Scholars Nike EYBL team that competed in Peach Jam last month.
NBC Sports
Phillies blow 7-run lead under the weight of 8 walks and a bad error
PHOENIX -- This was a tale of two games, the one in which the Phillies jumped out to a big lead and should have cruised to a win, and the one where they blew said big lead and endured one of their ugliest and most discouraging losses of the season.
NBC Sports
Saints waive six as they start cut to 53 players
The Saints have gotten the ball rolling on their final roster cuts of the summer. The team announced that they have waived six players off of the roster. They are defensive back Brian Allen, defensive tackle Josh Black, tackle Derrick Kelly, cornerback Quenton Meeks, running back Abram Smith, and tackle Khalique Washington.
NC A&T band to play at halftime of Detroit Lions
The NC A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine will be in Detroit to perform when the Lions take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The post NC A&T band to play at halftime of Detroit Lions appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NBC Sports
Eagles waive QB Reid Sinnett
Quarterback Reid Sinnett has become a popular preseason presence, but he’ll end this preseason the same place he ended last preseason: On waivers. Sinnett has been waived by the Eagles, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Last year Sinnett played well enough in the Dolphins’ preseason that there...
jerseysportingnews.com
New Jersey Hammers finish remarkable season with championship
MIDDLETOWN – With the Little League World Series taking center stage on ESPN this week from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, now is the perfect time to take notice of a local travel baseball team that recently completed a season for the ages that virtually nobody heard about. The N.J. Hammers travel...
Watch: Oklahoma CB Woodi Washington Interview
Starting Oklahoma cornerback Woodi Washington recapped fall camp ahead of OU's season opener against UTEP.
