Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency
History shows that stocks perform better than any other asset class over time. While gold, oil, and housing may beat the market for short periods, over the past century equities handily trump all else. That holds true with cryptocurrencies as well, which had stocks eating their dust the past few...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today
Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
NASDAQ
4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $650 billion in value for his shareholders (himself included), and delivered a better than 3,600,000% total return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A).
NASDAQ
Singapore Stock Market May Hand Back Tuesday's Gains
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market rebounded on Tuesday, one session after snapping the two-day winning streak in which it had picked up more than 15 points or 0.5 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,240-point plateau although it's likely to see renewed selling pressure on Wednesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
NASDAQ
Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Champions Oncology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSBR) Stock Up Recently?
Most readers would already be aware that Champions Oncology's (NASDAQ:CSBR) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Champions Oncology's ROE today.
NASDAQ
Stock Market Mudslide Continues; Crowdstrike (CRWD) Posts Strong Q2
The market mudslide continued a third-straight trading day today, with the Dow slipping another -0.96%, the S&P 500 -1.10% and the Nasdaq -1.12% — now down -4% for the past week. Weakest of all on the day was the small-cap Russell 2000, which fell -1.54%. The tone of market...
NASDAQ
Avid Technology Rises 12% On Addition To S&P SmallCap 600
(RTTNews) - Shares of Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) are up more than 12% Tuesday morning at $27.02, on the news of it getting added to the S&P SmallCap 600. The stock will be added to the index prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, September 1. Avid Technology develops...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock
Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK is gaining from forecast-beating second-quarter 2022 results. Solid global beverage-can demand from consumers’ strong preference for cans over other packaging formats is driving growth. The company is focused on investments in the construction of new can plants and the addition of new production lines to existing facilities to capitalize on this demand trend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
Does Bionomics Limited Unsponsored ADR (BNOX) Have the Potential to Rally 329% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Bionomics Limited Unsponsored ADR (BNOX) have gained 17.7% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $7.70, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $33 indicates a potential upside of 328.6%.
NASDAQ
2 Monster Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Investing in monster-sized stocks comes with unique challenges. Growth, for example, can be difficult if it's at or near market saturation. Management inefficiencies can also cause problems at super-large companies, which can eat away at earnings. That doesn't mean monster stocks shouldn't be avoided altogether. Rather, investors should simply focus...
NASDAQ
4 Growth Stocks I'm Watching This Week
Today's video focuses on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and some of the growth opportunities that could make these investments great for long-term holders. Qualcomm, for example, is mainly known for its mobile solutions, but it is expanding into new markets like automotive and has a multibillion-dollar backlog of design wins. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
ICF International (ICFI) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
After reaching an important support level, ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. ICFI recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average. A golden cross is a technical chart pattern...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VTHR
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 297,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of VTHR were off about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Bed Bath...
NASDAQ
Why Amazon, Carvana, and Skillz Stocks Slumped Tuesday Morning
A broad cross section of stocks stumbled on Tuesday, as market watchers focused on deteriorating macroeconomic conditions and the potential that things could get worse before they get better. E-commerce platform Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock was down as much as 2.3% on Tuesday morning, mobile games platform Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ)...
NASDAQ
Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks as the Fed Stay Hawkish
Powell vowed once again last Friday to keep the Fed’s inflation fight going, which means higher interest rates. The Fed chair also stressed once again the central bank’s willingness to cause pain in the form of higher unemployment and slowing growth, if that is what it takes to drag down prices.
NASDAQ
Are E-Commerce Stocks Bottoming Out?
Our theme of E-Commerce Stocks, which is comprised of U.S.-based e-commerce companies as well as logistics and payment players, has declined by almost 41% year-to-date, considerably underperforming the Nasdaq-100, which remains down by 24% over the same period. There are several trends that are hurting the sector. The big e-commerce surge that was seen through the lockdown phase of the Covid-19 pandemic is now cooling off, and this is reflected in revenue growth rates and stock prices in the theme. Moreover, the U.S. economy has been weak with GDP contracting over the last two quarters straight. Consumers have also been scaling back on retail spending amid high inflation while spending more on travel and experiences. Moreover, the ongoing supply chain issues, labor shortages, and surging inflation are also impacting the cost base of e-commerce players.
NASDAQ
With Auto Demand Likely To Revive, Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Attractive?
Cleveland-Cliffs stock (NYSE: CLF) has gained almost 11% over the last month, considerably outperforming the S&P 500 which has gained about 1% over the same period. There are a couple of factors driving the stock higher. Over the last few years, the company has transitioned from being a supplier of iron ore into a large integrated steel mill operator, which has given the company significant exposure to the automotive sector. Now production in the auto industry has been weighed down by supply chain constraints through the Covid-19 pandemic. However, there are signs that the component supply shortage is easing, and this could help drive auto production higher, helping suppliers such as Cleveland-Cliffs. Separately, the company just raised current spot rates for all its carbon steel hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products by a minimum of $75 per ton and this could also be a sign of reviving demand from the auto market. Now to be sure, there are lingering concerns about the U.S. economy, considering that GDP has contracted over the last two quarters straight, with interest rates also on the rise. However, investors are likely to find CLF stock to be reasonably valued at current levels, considering that it trades at just about 4.5x consensus 2022 earnings and 6.8x 2023 earnings.
NASDAQ
NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) insiders sold US$2.0m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend
The fact that multiple NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.
NASDAQ
Lucid Group: The Pros and Cons of Investing in the Stock Right Now
Though it has been a challenging year for the stock market as a whole, high-growth companies have struggled the most. Generation-high inflation, the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes, and the war in Ukraine have caused investors to seek shelter in value stocks, which carry much lower valuation multiples and often pay favorable dividends.
NASDAQ
Those who invested in Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) five years ago are up 159%
When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 129% in five years. In contrast, the stock has fallen 8.7% in the last 30 days. This could be related to the soft market, with stocks down around 1.3% in the last month.
Comments / 0