Severe thunderstorms to precede cooldown across Northeast
AccuWeather meteorologists say that tens of millions of residents in the Northeast will be at risk of severe weather on Tuesday. The weather will turn combustible in the region as a large pocket of warm and humid air collides with an approaching cold front. This same front caused wind damage around Chicago on Monday and knocked out power to more than 600,000 customers when storms rolled through Michigan.
