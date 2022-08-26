Read full article on original website
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to final Man Utd signing who 'didn't get a lot of help'
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to Wilfried Zaha, who was his final signing as Manchester United manager. Ferguson signed off on a transfer for Crystal Palace winger Zaha in January 2013 before retiring the following May. Zaha was loaned back to the Eagles for the rest of the season and...
Ten Hag brutally axed Cristiano Ronaldo in front of Man Utd squad in 2-hour showdown and told flops: My way or highway
CRISTIANO RONALDO was brutally axed in front of the entire Manchester United squad during a two-hour summit meeting. Boss Erik ten Hag called the players together last Thursday and urged them to air any grievances without the threat of repercussions. During the clear-the-air session Ten Hag told Ronaldo and captain...
Dean Henderson becomes first Premier League goalkeeper in over FOUR YEARS to deny Harry Kane from the penalty spot - as the Tottenham striker admits he had a 'laugh' about it with his England team-mate after their win at Nottingham Forest
Dean Henderson joined an elite club as he saved Harry Kane's penalty at the City Ground becoming the first Premier League goalkeeper since 2018 to deny the Tottenham man from the spot. Henderson's save came 10 minutes into the second half after Steve Cook had bizarrely handled the ball when...
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo laugh as Donny van de Beek ‘tries to impress’ Man Utd star with bizarre dribbling in warm-up
DONNY VAN DE BEEK made Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo laugh as he jokingly tried to impress him with underwhelming dribbling skills. Ronaldo, 37, doesn't have much to smile about at United these days. The 815-career goal icon has been pushing for a move away from Old Trafford this summer...
Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with wage reduction clause he agreed last year
One of Cristiano Ronaldo's reason for wanting to leave Manchester United is to do with a clause he signed in his contract just a year ago. It's nearly exactly a year ago that United fans were panicking and some even burning shirts, as Ronaldo looked on the verge of moving to rivals Manchester City.
Liverpool Could Pull Off 'Signing Of The Century' - Pundit
A former player turned pundit has claimed that Liverpool could pull off the 'signing of the century' in a recent interview.
Report: Manchester United Bid To Sign Barcelona Star Memphis Depay
Manchester United have bid to sign Barcelona's Memphis Depay, according to a report.
Erik ten Hag: Man Utd learned lesson from Brentford defeat
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was pleased that his side learned their lesson from this month's Brentford humiliation in their 1-0 win over Southampton.
Man United transfer news: Antony, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Martin Dubravka, Cristiano Ronaldo and more
Manchester United are set for a busy few days with targets still to get over the line ahead of the summer transfer window’s deadline on Thursday night.United have picked up some momentum on the field with back-to-back wins over Liverpool and Southampton, and they have a testing week ahead with two more Premier League games against Leicester and Arsenal.While Erik ten Hag’s side take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night, behind the scenes United may well be putting the finishing touches on some last-gasp transfers. The arrival of Casemiro has at least helped improve a...
Liverpool Midfield Target Signs for Premier League Rivals
Liverpool will feel like another quality target got away from them today as David Ornstein from the Athletic is reporting that a rival Premier League club has just signed a possible Liverpool midfield target.
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco despite Kylian Mbappe being the number one taker
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco on Sunday night despite manager Christophe Galtier admitting Kylian Mbappe was the number one taker for the game. In the home game before last, there were reports of a rift between the two players over a penalty in the 5-2 win over Montpellier. Mbappe...
Newcastle in talks with Arsenal over Ainsley Maitland-Niles loan deal
Newcastle United are in discussions with Arsenal over the possible loan signing of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 90min understands.
Premier League crisis club of the week: AFC Bournemouth
After losing 9-0 to Liverpool and sacking Scott Parker, Bournemouth are 90min's Premier League crisis club of the week.
Martin Dubravka: Man Utd agree loan deal with Newcastle
Manchester United have agreed a loan deal with Newcastle for goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. He will be the number two to David de Gea.
Aaron Ramsdale hails Arsenal's new levels of aggression
Aaron Ramsdale has spoken about the aggression & versatility behind Arsenal's winning start to the season.
Ruben Neves: Bruno Lage '99% sure' midfielder will stay at Wolves
Bruno Lage says he is 99% sure Ruben Neves will stay at Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer.
Frank Lampard issues defiant Anthony Gordon message after 'brilliant' Brentford display
Frank Lampard reiterates his desire to keep Anthony Gordon at Everton.
Man City vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction.
Southampton make move for Cody Gakpo; PSV target Anwar El Ghazi
Southampton are considering a move for PSV's Cody Gakpo. They would be willing to pay around €40m for the Manchester United target.
Premier League done deals: Every 2022/23 summer transfer
Every confirmed Premier League done during the 2022 summer transfer window.
