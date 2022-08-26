ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Dean Henderson becomes first Premier League goalkeeper in over FOUR YEARS to deny Harry Kane from the penalty spot - as the Tottenham striker admits he had a 'laugh' about it with his England team-mate after their win at Nottingham Forest

Dean Henderson joined an elite club as he saved Harry Kane's penalty at the City Ground becoming the first Premier League goalkeeper since 2018 to deny the Tottenham man from the spot. Henderson's save came 10 minutes into the second half after Steve Cook had bizarrely handled the ball when...
The Independent

Man United transfer news: Antony, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Martin Dubravka, Cristiano Ronaldo and more

Manchester United are set for a busy few days with targets still to get over the line ahead of the summer transfer window’s deadline on Thursday night.United have picked up some momentum on the field with back-to-back wins over Liverpool and Southampton, and they have a testing week ahead with two more Premier League games against Leicester and Arsenal.While Erik ten Hag’s side take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night, behind the scenes United may well be putting the finishing touches on some last-gasp transfers. The arrival of Casemiro has at least helped improve a...
90min

90min

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

