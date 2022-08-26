An Edwardsport man was discovered dead in a one-vehicle crash near Albrecht and Oaktown Roads. 64 year-old Charles Hunt was driving an A-T-V on Albrecht Road when he drove off the roadway. His vehicle entered a ditch and ejected him from the vehicle. Hunt was pronounced dead on the scene by officials of the Knox County Coroner’s office. An investigation into the fatal crash continues.

EDWARDSPORT, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO