South Knox, Rivet Volleyball “Playing for a Purpose” Tonight
On the local scene today….South Knox will play at Vincennes Rivet in high school volleyball action. Its playing for a purpose night at Holscher gymnasium with all money raised thru shirt sales, food and a silent auction will be put in a special account at Good Samaritan Hospital . The funds will be distributed thru the GSH foundation for those in financial need in their battle against cancer. There will be a very special ceremony prior to the varsity match honoring those who have battled cancer over the years and a remembrance of those who have lost the fight. You can watch the ceremony live and the varsity match at 6:30 on waovam.com.
A WNBA Honor Comes to Princeton’s Jackie Young
Former Princeton High School and Notre Dame Basketball standout Jackie Young was named as this seasons most improved player in the WNBA. Young raised her scoring average from 12 points a game to nearly 16 while helping lead Las Vegas to a franchise record of 26 wins and best mark in the league.
Four Running for Two Spots on VCSC Board
Four people will run for two seats on the Vincennes Community School Board in November. The four running for the at-large position include incumbents Pat Hutchison and Lynne Bobe, along with challenger Phil Corrona and Kolby Kerzan. The positions will be selected by voters from across the Vincennes Community School District.
Flaget Elementary “Getting Its Teach On” Thanks to State Pilot Program
Flaget Elementary School in Vincennes has been selected by ‘Get Your Teach On’ as a Collaboration School. The Indiana Department of Education has partnered with GYTO founders Wade and Hope King to provide this opportunity to Hoosier schools. Statewide, only eight schools were selected to participate. Flaget Elementary...
Ron Carey, 81, Vincennes
Ron Carey, 81, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his family. Ron was born on July 19, 1941, the is the son of Everette James and Madge (Sibert) Carey. Ron married Linda Parish on January 21, 1961. Ron is a member of Wabash...
Candidates Preparing for Contested Races Affecting Knox Countians This Year
A set of area party races is now set for the coming November general election. Among the Knox County races is for Knox Circuit Court Judge. In that race, Sherri Gregg-Gilmore faces Monica Gilmore. Other County races include Kelly Hopwood against Laura Arial in the Knox County Recorder’s contest. Finally, in the Knox County Commissioner’s race, incumbent Kellie Streeter will be up against Independent Betsy Irvine.
Flag Planting Planned by VU to Honor 9/11 Victims
Vincennes University will hold a flag planting next week to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks nearly eleven years ago. The attacks on the nation happened on September 11th, 2001. V-U officials will place 3,000 flags behind the Clark residence hall, in front of Second Street. The ceremony will...
Flood Damage Reports in Daviess County Start Today
The City of Washington and Daviess County Emergency Management Agency have been working with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief group to help with the flood damage that occurred July 23rd through the 25th. Beginning today, representatives from the Southern Baptist Relief group will get a hold of homeowners who reported...
Edwardsport Man Dies in ATV Crash
Knox County – Sunday morning, August 28, at approximately 1:00 a.m., Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle ATV crash on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road. Preliminary investigation revealed Charles Hunt, 64, of Edwardsport, was operating his ATV on Albrecht Road when he abruptly went off the roadway and into a ditch ejecting him from the ATV. Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner’s Office.
Vincennes Man Arrested on Theft Warrants
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday on two theft warrants. 57 year-old Kevin Hurt was charged with the warrants filed earlier this month in Knox Circuit Court. He is being held on $5,000 cash bond in the Knox County Jail.
New Covid Vaccines Available in Knox County
Knox County Health Department officials remind everyone of a new set of Covid vaccines for those who have never got their shots. The new Covid medication is called Novavax. Knox County Health Department chief nurse Betty Lankford says Novavax is exclusively for those who have never received a Covid vaccine.
Messmer Warning Against Scam Artists This Fall
Scam artists, and scam schemes, have abounded in the area in recent weeks and months. Among the newest ones is a student loan payment scam. That student loan scam is one that affected Knox County Sheriff’s officer Mike Fisher directly. Fisher gives this warning to younger people who may be influenced by the student loan scam to be on their guard.
