And not a drop to drink: New Jersey’s Waterfront Commission argument is all wet

It took 11 lawyers on the payroll of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to prepare the state’s exceedingly weak argument to the U.S. Supreme Court that Trenton can quit the bistate Waterfront Commission all by itself even though it jointy teamed with New York in 1953 to create the mob-busting agency and Congress and Ike blessed the marriage.

The lawyers, working for the attorney general’s office, all signed the brief filed Monday afternoon and obviously screwed up because they then submitted the actual proposed motion for judgment that night. Whoops, sorry about that, Mr. Chief Justice and may it please the court. In the legal big leagues, that isn’t acceptable, so the whole thing, a combined motion and brief, had to be resubmitted yesterday, three days after it was due . As a former Garden State governor used to say in his tourism TV ads, “New Jersey and you, perfect together.”

On the merits, they have no defense against New York’s lawsuit, brought by Gov. Hochul and Attorney General Tish James, seeking to stop Jersey from quitting unilaterally. The mob is still a threat on the docks and the Waterfront Commission is still busting them. Just two weeks ago, the Brooklyn U.S. attorney singled out the agency for its aid in taking down a passel of Genovese and Bonanno crime family members and associates.

But the mob-influenced International Longshoremen’s Association has taken control of the New Jersey legislature, getting the elected puppets there to push for a shutdown, which Murphy, who should know better, agrees to. If it were Congress and the president that wanted to repeal the bistate deal, that would end it, but otherwise, both partner states must consent to a divorce and New York, wiser on wiseguys, says no.

The commission’s own compact, agreed to freely by Jersey in 1953, says any amendments to the governing document must be concluded unanimously. Isn’t complete dissolution the ultimate amendment? Maybe Jersey needs another 11 lawyers to understand that simple concept.