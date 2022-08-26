ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

And not a drop to drink: New Jersey’s Waterfront Commission argument is all wet

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

It took 11 lawyers on the payroll of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to prepare the state’s exceedingly weak argument to the U.S. Supreme Court that Trenton can quit the bistate Waterfront Commission all by itself even though it jointy teamed with New York in 1953 to create the mob-busting agency and Congress and Ike blessed the marriage.

The lawyers, working for the attorney general’s office, all signed the brief filed Monday afternoon and obviously screwed up because they then submitted the actual proposed motion for judgment that night. Whoops, sorry about that, Mr. Chief Justice and may it please the court. In the legal big leagues, that isn’t acceptable, so the whole thing, a combined motion and brief, had to be resubmitted yesterday, three days after it was due . As a former Garden State governor used to say in his tourism TV ads, “New Jersey and you, perfect together.”

On the merits, they have no defense against New York’s lawsuit, brought by Gov. Hochul and Attorney General Tish James, seeking to stop Jersey from quitting unilaterally. The mob is still a threat on the docks and the Waterfront Commission is still busting them. Just two weeks ago, the Brooklyn U.S. attorney singled out the agency for its aid in taking down a passel of Genovese and Bonanno crime family members and associates.

But the mob-influenced International Longshoremen’s Association has taken control of the New Jersey legislature, getting the elected puppets there to push for a shutdown, which Murphy, who should know better, agrees to. If it were Congress and the president that wanted to repeal the bistate deal, that would end it, but otherwise, both partner states must consent to a divorce and New York, wiser on wiseguys, says no.

The commission’s own compact, agreed to freely by Jersey in 1953, says any amendments to the governing document must be concluded unanimously. Isn’t complete dissolution the ultimate amendment? Maybe Jersey needs another 11 lawyers to understand that simple concept.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News

Aiming at bad gun sales: In praise of state and federal efforts to scrutinize business’ role in who buys what firearms

After a Supreme Court ruling establishing a dangerous new supposed constitutional right to carry a concealed firearm, it’s essential for Congress and state legislatures to proactively prohibit bad actors from getting ahold of firearms. The proliferation and robust enforcement of red-flag laws is one vital approach, already in progress. Truly universal background checks are another, yet ...
ALBANY, NY
Daily News

Sandy Hook families accuse Alex Jones of hiding assets while claiming bankruptcy

Alex Jones has been accused of funneling millions of dollars to himself and his relatives while claiming bankruptcy in a bid to avoid compensating families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. The families of nine Sandy Hook victims filed a motion on Thursday in a federal bankruptcy court in Houston, requesting that Jones give up control of Free Speech Systems, the parent ...
NEWTOWN, CT
Daily News

Mississippi residents warned to evacuate as torrential rain threatens to flood Pearl River

Thunderstorms and a rising river could flood downtown Jackson, Miss., as early as Sunday night, according to local officials. Days of torrential downpours have rapidly caused Pearl River to rise in the past week and could peak Sunday night into Monday morning at 36 feet. At that height, water is expected to gush through Jackson, the state’s capital, flooding streets and subdivisions and ...
JACKSON, MS
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy