Russia divestment promises by US states largely unfulfilled

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Driven by moral outrage over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, U.S. governors and other top state officials made it clear: They wanted to cut their financial ties with Russia .

A few states quickly followed through. Idaho sold $300,000 of bonds in a Russian oil company in early March. A day before the invasion, the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System sold its shares in the Russian bank Sberbank.

But those examples are outliers. Six months into a war that has killed thousands of Ukrainians and displaced over 12 million more, most of the pledges to drop Russian investments — some made with great fanfare during news conferences — have gone unfulfilled, according to an Associated Press review, state retirement administrators and firms that invest state funds.

Swift global reaction has cut off much of Russia's economy from the rest of the world. That has made it nearly impossible for divestment by state pension funds, university endowments and other public-sector holdings — as well as private investments such as those in 401(k) accounts.

“These pension funds want to get out, but it’s just not realistic to sell everything in the current environment,” said Keith Brainard, research director at the National Association of State Retirement Administrators.

Benjamin Smith , a spokesperson for the Rhode Island treasury, said the factors that make it hard to divest also show that a worldwide effort to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin is working.

“This is good news because it means that pressure from investors across the world, including Rhode Island, is succeeding in exacting a toll on the Russian economy, making it more difficult for Putin to fund his military operation, state-owned companies, and corrupt network of oligarchs,” he said in an email, noting that Rhode Island's pension plan exposure in Russia never exceeded 0.3% of its assets.

Any pre-war investments in Russia are now worthless, or nearly so. That's raising questions from some officials and fund managers about whether divesting is even necessary.

In Hawaii, one of a handful of states where top administration officials did not pledge to divest, Gov. David Ige said at a May 5 news conference that the state's employee pension system had “very little to almost nothing” invested in Russia.

“The few remaining investments are quite small, and so I didn’t feel compelled to just make a statement for political reasons that we would be divesting,” he said.

Before Russia's invasion in late February, many government-controlled investments had only small holdings — a fraction of 1% in every reported case — in Russian investments. But even that could amount to millions of dollars.

The largest U.S. public-sector retirement fund, California’s CalPERS, said just 17 cents of every $100 of its portfolio was in Russian investments as the war broke out. Even so, that translated into $765 million worth of stocks, real estate and private equity.

By the end of June, the value had shrunk to $194 million. The entire loss was because the holdings dropped in value; none had been sold.

There is no way to know how much state government entities in the U.S. have invested in Russia or companies based there, but collectively they were worth billions of dollars before the war. Much of the money was invested in Russian government bonds, oil and coal companies as part of emerging-markets index funds.

Quick to condemn the invasion, state officials said they could put pressure on Putin by dumping their Russian investments.

“Our moral imperative before these atrocities demand that you act to address Russia’s aggressions and immediately restrict Russian access to California’s capital and investments,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote in a letter Feb. 28 to the boards overseeing the massive pension funds that serve teachers, state and local government workers and university employees.

Across the country, governors and other top officials made similar statements.

Just after the invasion began, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order calling for divestment “to the extent possible,” while Arizona's Board of Regents voted to exit any Russian investments.

The treasurers for 36 states plus the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands signed a joint letter in March advocating divestment of publicly controlled funds from Russia. They noted a financial reason for doing so: “The current crisis also constitutes a substantial risk for states’ investments and our economic security.”

A major chunk of the government holdings in Russia are in the form of index funds that investors use to mimic overall stock market performance. Russian stocks were commonly part of funds specializing in emerging markets. MCSI and other firms that decide which stocks should be in the funds quickly dropped Russian securities.

But the companies that sell investment products based on those indexes were left in the lurch, still leaving pieces of Russian stocks in their investors' portfolios.

As part of the sanctions, stock markets in the U.S. and elsewhere stopped the trading of Russian stocks. And the Moscow Stock Exchange was closed for nearly a month, reopening with tight controls that keep U.S. investors from selling.

The assets sank in value amid the invasion, though the precise value isn't always clear.

Maryland said that as of the beginning of February, $197 million of its state retirement and pension system funds were invested in Russian assets. A month later, the state estimated the value had plunged and amounted to just $32 million. The state has been unable to unload its investments.

For the handful of states in which top officials have not endorsed divestment, eroding values like that are a main reason.

Shortly after the invasion, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said the amount of state investments in Russia was “miniscule” and noted that the value was about to “shrink to almost nothing as the Russian economy is being virtually shut off from the world.”

In Florida, Lamar Taylor, the interim executive director of the agency that oversees investments of pension funds, said during a cabinet meeting that some investment managers might seek to unload Russian assets as soon as they’re able, while others could hold on in case they’re worth more later.

At the meeting, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the State Board of Administration has a legal responsibility to try to make money for the retirement system.

“That would violate your fiduciary duty, if you liquidated at massive losses for political reasons rather than for the best interests of the beneficiaries,” he said.

But DeSantis said there was a way to make it easier: Lawmakers passing a bill banning investment in Russia.

“If the Legislature could speak clearly, that would be something we’d welcome here, just to make sure we’re not furthering investments in parts of the world that are not reflective of our interests or values,” he said.

Hank Kim, executive director of the National Conference on Public Employee Retirement Systems, said he has told member pension funds that taking steps to divest is important even if it can’t be completed right away.

"The public has a right to know that it was debated in a serious manner,” he said.

___ Mulvihill reported from Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Associated Press writers Kimberly Chandler in Montgomery, Alabama; Amy B. Hanson in Helena, Montana; Kimberlee Kruesi in Nashville, Tennessee; and Audrey McAvoy in Honolulu contributed to this report.

The Independent

Serbia populist leader Vucic says pride ban will be enforced

Serbia's populist leader said Tuesday a government decision to cancel the holding next month of a pan-European LGBTQ event will be enforced despite international criticism and the organizers' pledge that they will gather anyway.President Aleksandar Vucic and the Serbian government have cited threats of violence from right-wing extremists, a crisis with Kosovo and economic problems facing the country amid Russia’s war in Ukraine as the reasons why they cannot handle the Sept. 12-18 events.The decision announced on Saturday has faced criticism from opposition parties in Serbia and rights activists at home and abroad, who blasted the authorities for not...
SOCIETY
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump demands ‘new election immediately’ in bizarre post on Truth Social

Former president Donald Trump on Monday issued a bizarre demand that he be declared the winner of the 2020 election nearly two years after he lost his re-election bid to Joe Biden, or a new election be held in the alternative.There is no mechanism in American law or history for a presidential election to be re-run, nor for the loser of an election to be declared the winner two years after the fact. But Mr Trump appeared to be ignorant of this fact when he took to his own Truth Social platform to make such an impossible demand Monday...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Lauren Boebert under fire for claiming student loan forgiveness funds ‘degree in lesbian dance theory’

Rep Lauren Boebert has come under fire for a “homophobic” rant where she claimed that President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will be used to fund “Karen’s daughter’s degree in lesbian dance theory”.The Colorado congresswoman raged about the president’s plans to scrap up to $20,000 of student debt for millions of Americans in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity earlier this week.“How the heck can Joe Biden call America First conservatives a threat to democracy with a straight face and a dry diaper?” she said.“He’s the one who has allowed millions to invade our southern border.“He’s the...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Secret Service agent at centre of January 6 hearing claim that Trump fought in limo leaves: report

Tony Ornato, the former head of Donald Trump’s White House security detail, has left the Secret Service.“I retired from the US Secret Service after more than 25 years of faithful service to my country, including serving the past five presidents,” he said on Monday, the New York Times reports. Mr Ornato added had “long” been intent on retiring, a plan he said he had for over a year. The agent was thrust into the national spotlight in June, when Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide, testified during the January 6 hearings that Mr Ornato told her an “irate”...
POTUS
The Independent

Republican senator suggests Biden using Mar-a-Lago raid to distract from falling gas prices

A Republican senator, joining the ranks of her colleagues in spinning their party’s defence of Donald Trump after the FBI’s seizure of allegedly classified materials from Mar-a-Lago, made a particularly odd claim about Joe Biden during a recent news appearance.Joni Ernst of Iowa joined Fox News on Monday to discuss the raid and suggested that the president was somehow “using” coverage of the apparent criminal investigation of the former president to distract from issues including high gas prices, inflation and other “crises”.“The timing of this, when we have 40-year-high inflation, when we have the highest gas prices that Americans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Lindsey Graham’s warning of ‘riots’ if Trump prosecuted is ‘incredibly irresponsible’, former DoJ official says

A former top official in the US Department of Justice has condemned Republican Senator Lindsey Graham for suggesting there would be "riots in the streets" if former President Donald Trump is prosecuted in connection to a trove of sensitive US government documents recovered from his Mar-a-Lago resort. Former Assistant Attorney General for National Security Mary McCord appeared on CNN's New Day to criticise what she calls a "veiled threat" made by Mr Graham. “I think it’s incredibly irresponsible for an elected official to basically make veiled threats of violence, just if law enforcement and the Department of Justice and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Eyes on Kherson as Ukraine claims bold move on Russians

A surge in fighting on the southern front line and a Ukrainian claim of new attacks on Russian positions fed speculation Tuesday that a long-expected counteroffensive to try to turn the tide of war has started. Officials in Kyiv, though, warned against excessive optimism in a war that has seen similar expectations of changing fortunes before. Even though independent verification of battlefield moves has been extremely tough, the British defense ministry said in an intelligence report that, as of early Monday, “several brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces increased the weight of artillery fires in front line sectors across...
POLITICS
The Independent

Jim Jordan faces backlash over ‘real America’ tweet

An Ohio congressman caught the ire of left-leaning Twitter users on Monday after a seemingly-innocuous tweet about “working hard” and paying your bills.Maybe because the congressman in question is one of Donald Trump’s most vocal allies in the US House.Jim Jordan posted the tweet on Monday morning, writing that “In Real America, you work hard, pay your bills, and provide for your family. Isn’t that how it should be?”The otherwise unremarkable message was mocked by Democrats over the seeming hypocrisy of Mr Jordan’s belief in “working hard” given his support for Mr Trump, who has publicly used the bankruptcy...
OHIO STATE
