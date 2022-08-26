Mountain Volleyball produced an impressive result last week on the road in Bakersfield, registering a 25-17, 25-22, 25-18 sweep over the Drillers. Leading the way for Tehachapi (4-3) in the victory was Kaidence Lehman (six kills, four aces), Trista Diefenderfer (five kills), Carly Hayes (four kills, two digs), Annie Loken (three kills, two aces, two blocks), Sophie Schulstad (three kills, three blocks), Sophia Kendrick (three aces, two kills, two digs), Michelle Orellana (nine digs, three aces, two assists), Hannah Weinstein (six digs), MacKenna Chambers (five assists), Laura LaMonte (nine assists) and Koree Rodden (three assists).

