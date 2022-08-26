Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department logs for Aug. 26
Occurred on S Desert Candles St. Cellular E911 Call: Service Class: WPH2 rp states 13 yo daughter saw a male. subj w/black hair looking through her window. rp states she went outside to look but did not see anyone. rp. requesting an area ck. . Disposition: Necessary Action Taken. 00:49...
msn.com
Longtime Bakersfield musician and wife found dead in desert east of California City
A longtime Bakersfield musician and his wife were recently found dead, stranded on a dirt road in a remote stretch of desert east of California City, authorities said. Kern County sheriff’s deputies, who had received a report about two bodies, found 88-year-old steel guitar player Larry Petree in the driver’s seat of his car and Betty leaning against the rear tire on Aug. 21. There were no signs of foul play.
msn.com
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes near Weldon
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck Sunday afternoon in area just southeast of Isabella Lake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake struck in a an area about 2.2 miles southwest of Weldon at around 3:48 p.m. data from USGS showed. The quake was recorded at a depth of 5.5 kilometers.
Antelope Valley Press
Workshop on sales tax hike set for Monday
MOJAVE — Kern County leaders will be in Mojave, Monday, for an educational workshop about the sales tax measure appearing on ballots in the unincorporated areas of the county, in November. The Measure K workshop will begin at 6 p.m., at the Mojave Senior Center, 15580 O St.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Randsburg General Store slated to close doors in October
In 1895, Randsburg rose up from the desert floor and become a notorious mining town rich with gold nuggets. A mining camp quickly formed named Rand Camp. Both the mine and camp were named after the gold mining region in South Africa. Located on the west side of U.S. Route...
Tehechapi News
Banked groundwater: how much is enough?
How much water has the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District banked underground in the Cummings and Tehachapi basins?. And should the board of directors set a limit for future extractions?
Antelope Valley Press
Energy storage facility draws worries
ROSAMOND — A proposed energy storage facility near Rosamond, one that employs a novel approach by using compressed air stored deep underground in a cavern and generating electricity when it is released, has prompted concerns by the Rosamond Community Services District Board of Directors. The Willow Rock Energy Storage...
msn.com
1 identified in bodies found near Cal City
UPDATE (8/26/2022) One of the bodies found near Cal City August 21 has been identified as Lawrence Olen Petree, 88, of Bakersfield. Two bodies were found in a vehicle near California City Sunday by deputies, but at this time the sheriff's office is not considering it a homicide. Just after...
Tehechapi News
Sports Roundup: Lady Warriors sweep the Drillers in volleyball
Mountain Volleyball produced an impressive result last week on the road in Bakersfield, registering a 25-17, 25-22, 25-18 sweep over the Drillers. Leading the way for Tehachapi (4-3) in the victory was Kaidence Lehman (six kills, four aces), Trista Diefenderfer (five kills), Carly Hayes (four kills, two digs), Annie Loken (three kills, two aces, two blocks), Sophie Schulstad (three kills, three blocks), Sophia Kendrick (three aces, two kills, two digs), Michelle Orellana (nine digs, three aces, two assists), Hannah Weinstein (six digs), MacKenna Chambers (five assists), Laura LaMonte (nine assists) and Koree Rodden (three assists).
