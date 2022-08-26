ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Psychologist reveals the way to make someone instantly like you

If you're trying to get a guy's attention, but all the love letters, sonnets, and winky-face emojis are getting you nowhere, we've found the woman for the job. A psychologist and relationship therapist has shared her favourite tips and tactics to get a man to like you using the power of *the mind* - and some psychology basics.
MENTAL HEALTH
#Skin Infection#Skin Condition#Fungus#Rash
Mum falls pregnant with triplets despite using birth control

In an unexpected life-twist, a mum gave birth to triplets last year, despite taking contraception to specifically avoid pregnancy. If you’re taking the contraceptive pill regularly, falling pregnant with triplets is probably the last thing you’d expect to happen. But for 29-year-old Amy Maxey, from Rushden, Northamptonshire, the improbable became her reality after falling pregnant with triplets.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Tyla

Dad dies after brain tumour was misdiagnosed as migraines

A new dad sadly passed away after a brain tumour was misdiagnosed as migraines and sleep apnoea. James Lamerton, 40, from Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, first visited the doctor after he started noticing he was feeling 'exhausted' and waking up regularly in the night to use the toilet. Wife Myriam explains: "James...
CANCER
Tyla

Amy Hart says she went against doctors advice to not get pregnant

Love Island's Amy Hart has revealed that she defied doctor's advice to get pregnant. The former air hostess turned reality star, 30, announced she is expecting her first child yesterday (29 August) but explained that she was advised not to get pregnant because of cervical abnormalities. She revealed that she...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Paris & Prince Jackson’s Birthday Tributes to Their Father Michael Shows He Still Greatly Influences Their Lives

Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson didn’t hesitate to honor their late father Michael Jackson‘s birthday, and the photos they shared are some of the sweetest we’ve seen. On Aug 29, Prince uploaded a series of throwback photos of him, his siblings, and their late father Michael to his Instagram for Michael’s birthday. Prince uploaded the photos with the heartwarming caption, “Happy birthday to the greatest! Miss you more and more, but I love you more and more with each day. Thank you for everything 🙌🏼❤️”
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Tyla

