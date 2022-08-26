Energy price cap: Head of National Action Energy says 80 per cent increase is ‘terrifying’

National Energy Action’s chief executive says the increase in the energy cap is “confirmation of some very, very bad news.”

Ofgem announced on Friday (26 August) that the energy price cap in the UK has been fixed at £3,549 per year in a steep increase.

“It will be extremely worrying as we look into winter, and the cost that households will face, but it will be terrifying when you actually get into winter,” Adam Scorer told Sky News .

Scorer added that government support was “inadequate” for those who are most vulnerable.

