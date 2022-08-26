Champions League: Who will the English teams face?

The first round of Champions League fixtures has been drawn, revealing the fixtures for the 32 teams bidding to lift the trophy in Istanbul .

A highlight includes Rangers FC ’s inclusion in the league for the first time in 12 years, with the side to face Liverpool FC for the first time ever competitively.

The first round of Champions League fixtures will take place on 6 and 7 September, with the second round the following week.

Turkey will host the final of the 68th season of Europe’s premier club football tournament on 10 June, 2023.

Sign up for our newsletters.