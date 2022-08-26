ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Woman sums up the past 12 years of the Tory government in 23 seconds

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

A woman has been praised on social media for saying what we all think about Tories and the NHS.

The woman, whose identity is unknown, was filmed interrupting a press interview with health secretary Steve Barclay outside London's Moorfields Eye Hospital.

She said: "Are you going to do anything about the ambulances waiting and the people dying out. Well don't you think 12 years is long enough?"

Barclay started trying to answer and said "yes and we are taking -" but the woman didn't listen and went on: "Twelve years - you've done bugger all about it."

"People have died and all you've done is nothing," she added before turning around and walking off.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It comes after a report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) showed that patients were facing “frequent and prolonged” waits for ambulances.

After the interaction, Barclay told PA “a range of measures” were being taken to reduce ambulance wait times, including “looking at how we address variation in performance” between trusts, spending more money on 111 and 999 call centres and speeding up people who are able to leave hospital doing so.

“It’s an absolute priority both for the government and for NHS England,” Barclay added.

But people took the woman's side:

New icon unlocked.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

13 times the Tory government has ran away from media scrutiny

The Tories are in the news again and people are upset with them, so nothing new really.This time, Liz Truss is in the firing line, accused of avoiding media scrutiny for cancelling an interview with the BBC, just a week before the Tory leadership contest concludes.Her behaviour may be a little shoddy, but she is by no means the first Tory to be scared of journalism.Indeed, if we take a little trip down memory lane we find quite a few instances when they've shuddered at the thought of a negative write-up and some difficult questions.Sign up to our free Indy100...
POLITICS
Indy100

Tory MP criticises Labour shadow minister for 'Never Kissed A Tory' T-shirt – it backfires massively

A Conservative MP has been accused of “hypocrisy” after criticising a member of Labour’s shadow cabinet for wearing a “Never Kissed A Tory” T-shirt and creating an “us vs them” dynamic.Sara Britcliffe, the MP for Hyndburn and Haslingden in Lancashire, slammed what she considered to be “quite disgusting” behaviour from shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell on Saturday - when the Labour MP donned the red shirt for Manchester Pride.“And this is the problem: creating an us vs them. Quite disgusting from a shadow minister.“A difference of political belief should not result in hate,” she tweeted.It isn’t the first time a...
POLITICS
Indy100

12 of Liz Truss's worst ever interviews

Liz Truss is being told off at the moment because she cancelled an interview with the BBC's Nick Robinson.Not only is she being slammed for her lack of courtesy - no-one likes people who cancel plans - the Tory leader hopeful has been accused of avoiding the media on purpose, to dodge scrutiny and push her own messages out instead. Her team said she didn't have time for the interview.But when Truss has appeared in interviews, she has royally put her foot in it - making diplomatic cock-ups, insulting people and just getting things plain wrong.Sign up to our free...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

No govt minister turned up to talk to media about energy price cap and people are angry

It’s always reassuring to hear from a government minister about what help is available when, say, there’s a massive hike in the energy price cap which some households will struggle to afford – but this is the UK government we’re talking about.Perhaps unsurprisingly, not a single cabinet minister from the outgoing Boris Johnson government was put forward to do the media rounds on Friday morning, right when the energy regulator Ofgem confirmed the price cap for dual fuel for an average household will surge to £3,549 per year.Its CEO, Jonathan Brearley, said: “The Government support package is delivering help right...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anneliese Dodds
Indy100

The energy crisis could spell the end of pubs and that is the last straw

Soaring energy bills could cause thousands of pubs to close, the beer industry has said, in proof that the crisis has really gone too far.The bosses of companies owning almost half of the UK’s 47,000 pubs said tenants were already giving notice because they could not cope with energy bills, which are due to rise more than fivefold in some cases, according to the Guardian.Businesses do not benefit from a cap on what suppliers can charge for gas and electricity, unlike households, and the sector is still recovering from the Covid pandemic when pubs were forced to close for months.Sign...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Indy100

11 ways Britain is becoming eerily like the plot from 'Years and Years'

You could say it is trite to gaze out at Britain, note its societal ills and say it is akin to some sort of dystopia.But consider Russell T Davies' 2019 drama Years and Years, and the comparison sounds like less of a cliche and more terrifyingly accurate.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe drama observes a family living from 2019 to 2034 and throughout the years (and years) they come up against a range of issues from economic to a refugee crisis. And some of these issues ring eerily similar to the current state of affairs in the UK.Don't...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Nurse raises £87,000 with 3,200-mile cycle between every UK children’s hospice

A paediatric nurse has praised the “good being done every day” at the UK’s children’s hospices after completing a 3,200-mile cycle between every centre in just 70 days.After visiting her 54th and final hospice in Bristol last Thursday, Francesca Lennon completed her journey on Sunday afternoon when she was welcomed with a large party at her home in Chenies, Buckinghamshire.Including gift aid contributions, the 35-year-old raised more than £87,000 for Together for Short Lives, a children’s palliative care charity which splits funding between the UK’s hospices, and received a Points of Light award at Downing Street for her efforts along...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Liz Truss’s energy plans will be disastrous for our bills and the planet

The celebratory champagne corks must have popped in the headquarters of the oil and gas corporations on the day Ofgem announced the devastating rise in energy prices for poverty-stricken British consumers.Especially after they read Liz Truss’s disastrous “response” in the Daily Mail addressing the lifting of the home energy price cap.Truss, the former commercial manager for the oil giant Shell, proposes a massive ramping up of commercial projects by the oil corporations, including expansion of North Sea oil and gas, a resumption of fracking on the UK mainland and a frenzied building of eye-wateringly expensive new nuclear power plants.The proposed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Indy100

Indy100

188K+
Followers
15K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy