Miami, FL

Baby giraffe born at Zoo Miami

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
MIAMI — Florida’s Zoo Miami has announced the arrival of a new baby giraffe.

According to WPLG and WTVJ, mom Sabra, nearly 12, welcomed the female calf Tuesday. The unnamed newborn, who is more than 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds, is Sabra’s sixth offspring, officials said.

The zoo took to Facebook to share several photos of the baby, who underwent her first neonatal exam Wednesday morning.

“Initial indications are that the calf is healthy, and she was quickly returned to her mother in an off-exhibit area,” the zoo captioned the photos. “They will remain there for an unspecified amount of time until the staff feels that the calf is ready to be introduced to the rest of the herd on their exhibit.”

