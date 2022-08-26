ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga, NY

longisland.com

Over $500 Million Awarded to NYS from Biden Admin to Support Small Businesses Through the American Rescue Plan

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced New York State has been awarded $501.5 million in federal funds through the State Small Business Credit Initiative, which was reauthorized and expanded as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Managed by the U.S. Department of Treasury, SSBCI provides funds to support programs for small businesses, with emphasis on those still struggling from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and helping traditionally disadvantaged small businesses succeed in the post pandemic economy.
City
localsyr.com

Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
wrvo.org

Maine continues free school meals even though federal program is ending

When the pandemic upended schools in 2020, the federal government made school meals free for every child. That policy is ending this fall. But in a few states, including Maine, lawmakers have decided to make free meals permanent moving forward. Maine Public Radio's Robbie Feinberg visited one lunch room to see the impact of the change.
waer.org

New York State legislature takes steps to prevent further medical debt

The New York State Legislature passed two bills aimed at easing medical debt back in May, and a new report indicates they are much needed. The first bill bans medical liens and wage garnishment; the second regulates the billing of so-called "facility fees," and requires that patients be informed about those fees upfront.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Exploring different transportation options for getting to and from the fair

The New York State Fair is back in action, and In Focus is getting a look at some of the best of what it has to offer — within and beyond the fairgrounds. JoDee Kenney catches up with state Assemblyman and Chair Assembly Transportation Committee Bill Magnarelli to talk about some of the many different transportation options for getting to and from the fair. With so many people coming to the fair each day, there’s not enough space for everyone to park — which is why Amtrak and Centro are getting involved. Magnarelli, who represents the Syracuse area, says Centro’s shuttle service to and from the fair is now more affordable than ever — with prices being slashed this year to just one dollar each way. For those who are located further out, in areas like Albany and Buffalo, Amtrak may be a better option — with special routes directly to and from the fairgrounds for the whole length of the fair. Magnarelli says having these different options is key because they help make it much easier for people from far and wide to visit year after year.
Jeffery Mac

No More COVID-19 Rules In School, NY Gov. Hochul Announces

New York State will be lifting the COVID-19 restrictions for K-12 schools ahead of the 2022–23 academic year, according to Governor Kathy Hochul’s statement on Monday. With this new approach, students will no longer be required to quarantine or isolate themselves if they are exposed to someone who has COVID. Entire classrooms will no longer be sent home due to a positive case as well.
NewsBreak
spectrumlocalnews.com

Fair Director: This year's New York State Fair is bigger and better than ever

The New York State Fair is back in Syracuse, and In Focus is going along for the ride. JoDee Kenney catches up with some of the movers and shakers making it all happen, starting with interim fair director Sean Hennessey — who says that after two years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic this year’s fair is coming back bigger and better than ever. There are the classic fair staples, like cold milk, fried food and lots of animals to get to know. But this year also brings some new exhibits like the New York State Energy & Environment Experience, which gives fairgoers a chance to learn about New York’s green energy investments… not to mention a chance to cool off in the air conditioning! And on the subject of air conditioning, who could forget the famous butter sculpture — which Hennessey notes is commemorating a very significant anniversary this year.
Syracuse.com

NY State Fair should take cash at the gate (Your Letters)

This year, probably more than ever, the New York State Fair wants to see excellent attendance numbers. I hope this happens, just like everyone else in our state. Why, just like last year, do they not accept cash as an option to get inside the gate? Why make it more difficult to get inside? For the past 150 years plus (with the exception of last year), the fair has accepted cash at the front gates. Once inside the fair, nearly 100% of vendors accept cash.
Syracuse.com

New York State Fair attendance picks up this weekend

Geddes, N.Y. — The heat and humidity couldn’t keep nearly 80,000 people away from the state fair Sunday. Temperatures reached 86 degrees, but it felt even warmer. A total of 79,324 people came out, bringing this year’s total attendance to 325,274. Saturday’s drew 89,797. That means 169,121...
96.9 WOUR

These 5 Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients In New York

The long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with record inflation have done damage to the pocketbook of many New Yorkers. In fact, while unemployment levels are reported to be at record lows, the labor force participation rate is also quite a bit lower than average. These plus other factors...
wxhc.com

New Housing Development Proposed in Cortlandville

The Town of Cortlandville Planning Board Meeting slated for tomorrow, August 30th at 6:30pm at the Raymond G. Thorpe Municipal Building has quite the agenda, one of the big conversations is developer Larry Regan of Regan Development. An application for site plan approval will be submitted at tomorrow’s meeting for...
wnypapers.com

DEC announces completion of final 3 segments of New York State Birding Trail

Statewide trail provides birding opportunities for all, regardless of age, ability, identity or background. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the grand-opening of the final three regions of the New York State Birding Trail, highlighting the state’s “world-class and wide-ranging birding opportunities.”. DEC...
