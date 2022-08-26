Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Related
westcentralsbest.com
CPSO: Gang fights lead to arrests of 12 Southwood High students
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies arrested 12 students Tuesday after two gang-related fights broke out at Southwood High School, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The first fight broke out at the school's breezeway at approximately 12:58 p.m. The school resource officer arrested eight boys in that fight.
westcentralsbest.com
Webster sheriff: Father fatally shoots adult son; investigation continues
MINDEN, La. -- No charges have been filed so far in a deadly shooting Sunday night when a father shot his adult son following a fight between the two, Sheriff Jason Parker said. The investigation is ongoing and once concluded the information will be presented to the Webster Parish District...
westcentralsbest.com
2 dead in murder-suicide in DeSoto Parish
MANSFIELD, La. -- Two people are dead in a murder-suicide that happened Monday night east of Mansfield. Deputies dispatched to 204 Daw Road found Corderek Colbert, 29, and Jamecia Adkins, 29, dead. The initial investigation indicates Colbert shot Adkins then turned the gun on himself, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said. The...
westcentralsbest.com
Jury selection progresses in delayed Caddo double murder trial
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Eleven jurors have been selected so far in the double murder trial of a Shreveport man whose trial was postponed from last week because of COVID. Jury selection started again Monday in the double first-degree murder trial of Dewayne Willie Watkins. Court resumes Wednesday morning to round out the rest of the jury panel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westcentralsbest.com
Homicide numbers in Shreveport drop sharply in first 3 quarters of 2022
Shreveport, La -- As of Tuesday night, there had not been a homicide in Shreveport in more than 55 days. The last killing occurred July 6 when 24-year-old Eli McKinney was gunned down in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road. Should the city make it to Thursday at 12:01 a.m., that would be the entire month of August without a killing. It’s the longest stretch without a homicide in Shreveport in more than two years. And, after an all-time record of 90 homicides last year, it’s a drop of 53% in Shreveport’s homicide rate. At this time last year, there were 63 homicides in the City of Shreveport. There are currently 34 homicides in Shreveport.
westcentralsbest.com
Jamestown woman dies in single-vehicle crash
JAMESTOWN, La. -- State police said speed is a suspected factor in the death of a Bienville Parish woman killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening. The victim, Bridgette Dauzat, 34, of Jamestown, died at the scene. State police said Dauzat was driving a Ford F-150 east on Highway 154...
westcentralsbest.com
One dead in deputy involved shooting in Red River Parish
COUSHATTA, La. - One person is dead in Red River Parish after a sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man, state police said. It happened just shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 71 north of Coushatta. State police detectives, who are heading up the investigation, said Red River sheriff's...
westcentralsbest.com
SPD issues warrant for man wanted in Sunday shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting Sunday that left a woman with life-threatening wounds. Police have issued an arrest warrant for LaDerrick Randle, 31. He's wanted for attempted second-degree murder. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Walker Street. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westcentralsbest.com
Minden motorcyclist dead, passenger injured in early morning crash
MINDEN, La. -- A Minden man is dead after crashing his motorcycle early Tuesday morning in Webster Parish, state police said. The victim is identified as Mark Isenhour, 58. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened just after 4 a.m. on Middle Road south of Old Arcadia...
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana State Police Troop G Investigation Fatal Crash
On Monday, August 29, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 154, just west of LA Hwy 507. This crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Bridgette Dauzat, of Jamestown, who was not restrained. The initial...
westcentralsbest.com
CPSO arrests 4 juveniles following apartment complex shootout
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo sheriff's deputies have four juveniles in custody following a shootout at an apartment complex early on Tuesday, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release. The sheriff's office received a shots fired call just after 4:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop. According...
westcentralsbest.com
Double Murder Suspect Escapes From Jail
Cass County, Texas - Charles Spraberry, behind bars accused of a double murder in Atlanta, TX, broke out of the Cass County Jail at around 8pm last night. He's considered very dangerous. Back in March while on the run after two bodies were found in a burned trailer home, Spraberry reportedly stole a car in Texarkana. He then drove south of the ArkLaTex area to Beauregard Parish where he was eventually captured after a manhunt. We're told he used a handmade knife to break out. We will update more on this story as it becomes available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana State Police Investigate Officer Involved Shooting
Louisiana State Police Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting in Red River Parish. Red River Parish –On August 27, 2022, shortly before 5:00 p.m., Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were called to investigate a deputy-involved shooting. The incident involved deputies with the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office.
westcentralsbest.com
Grand jury indicts man in Campti homicide
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchitoches Parish grand jury has indicted a Campti man in a homicide that happened earlier this year. Darrion Simmons, 20, is charged with second-degree murder in the May shooting death of Darnell Browder. Browder was found dead on Juzan Street. He had been shot several times.
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana audit shows numerous issues with city of Shreveport's finances
(The Center Square) — A recent audit for the city of Shreveport uncovered numerous issues, from delayed bank reconciliations to incorrect employee information to late financial filings with the state. An independent audit for Shreveport published by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor last week highlighted a total of seven findings...
westcentralsbest.com
FBI arrests Bossier City police officer
BOSSIER CITY, La. – A Bossier City police officer is behind bars following his arrest Sunday afternoon by federal agents. Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford Jr., 52, was booked into the Caddo Correction Center as an in-state fugitive for the U.S. Marshals Service. There was no information about...
westcentralsbest.com
Bossier City cop makes first court appearance; FBI provides details in affidavit
BOSSIER CITY, La. – A Bossier City police sergeant who sometimes acted as spokesman for the city is accused of a federal prescription drug crime and will stay in jail until another court proceeding later this week. U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Hornsby set a detention hearing for 2 p.m....
westcentralsbest.com
FBI probe looks at Bossier police union fundraising
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Bossier City police Sgt. Harold “B.J.” Sanford, the head of the police officers’ union, concocted a scheme to embezzle union funds and conduct both bogus and legitimate fundraising for charities, then used money to fraudulently obtain prescription painkillers, federal authorities believe as they pursue a corruption investigation in the Northwest Louisiana city.
westcentralsbest.com
BPSO warns of phone scam
BENTON, La. -- The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a telephone scam targeting the area. The sheriff's office has received complaints from residents saying they've gotten calls from BPSO employees. The calls are originating from 501-343-0355 and the caller is posing as “Sgt. Josh Cathcart” from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.
westcentralsbest.com
Housing inventory well below normal in Bossier/Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The economic news has been bad for quite a while now. And when you're talking about things like inflation, recession and rising interest rates, there's always an impact on the real estate market. Sales of previously owned homes fell nearly 6% in July compared with June, on...
Comments / 0