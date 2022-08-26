The Dodgers placed Gonsolin on the 15-day injured list Monday with a right forearm strain. One of the National League's leading Cy Young Award candidates after going 16-1 with a 2.10 ERA and 0.86 WHIP over his first 23 starts, Gonsolin has already blown past his innings count from 2021 (128.1 in 2022, up from 68.1), but his move to the IL looks to be more than a means of workload management. Given his diagnosis of a forearm strain, Gonsolin could well be in danger of missing extended time, though a team source doesn't believe the injury is anything that will affect his availability for the postseason, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. On a more fortunate note for the Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw (back) looks on pace to return from the 15-day IL this week, but Los Angeles will first turn to Triple-A Oklahoma City pitcher Michael Grove to step into Gonsolin's spot in the rotation Monday in Miami.

