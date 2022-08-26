At some point in the coming weeks at the US Open, Serena Williams will take the tennis court for the final time in her prestigious, all-time great career. While she has yet to utter the words "I'm retiring," Williams said as much in a recent tell-all story in Vogue, in which she detailed her life and her dislike of the word "retirement," instead opting to "evolve" away from the tennis court.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO