Read full article on original website
Related
Bella Hadid Puts Trendy Twist On Canadian Tuxedo With Corset Denim Top, Baggy Denim Jeans & Sleek Sneakers With Boyfriend Marc Kalman for U.S. Open Championships
Bella Hadid took a street style approach to dressing while attending the women’s singles first round match between Serena Williams and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York on Monday. Hadid joined a host of A-list celebrities at the match, which is anticipated to be the last for Williams as she announced her impending retirement from tennis earlier in Vogue’s September issue. Hadid put her own trendy twist on a Canadian tuxedo for the occasion. The 25-year-old supermodel arrived alongside her boyfriend Marc Kalman in a cropped white button-down shirt...
Sporting News
Why is Serena Williams retiring? Family, off-court ventures at forefront of tennis GOAT's exit following US Open
At some point in the coming weeks at the US Open, Serena Williams will take the tennis court for the final time in her prestigious, all-time great career. While she has yet to utter the words "I'm retiring," Williams said as much in a recent tell-all story in Vogue, in which she detailed her life and her dislike of the word "retirement," instead opting to "evolve" away from the tennis court.
Smith, Niemann among players to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf
British Open champion Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann are among six players to leave the PGA Tour for Saudi-funded LIV Golf, which returns this week for a fourth tournament, this time outside of Boston. The signing of Smith, who had been deflecting questions about his imminent departure since the day...
GOLF・
Comments / 0