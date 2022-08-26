Read full article on original website
Marion Co., West Virginia, BOE hires additional interventionists
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — During a special meeting Monday, the Marion County Board of Education approved of the hiring of several interventionists and enrichment instructors to bolster the recovery of instruction that students lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. The board approved the hiring of five reading and math...
Bridgeport sweeps tri-match; Liberty sweeps Lincoln
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The early part of Bridgeport’s second set versus Lincoln may have included a service error by Myleigh Smell. But that was a rarity during Monday’s tri-match featuring Bridgeport, Liberty and Lincoln.
First Friday activities planned during West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Some of Clarksburg’s First Friday activities will continue during the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival this weekend, including the art exhibit, special museum hours and events at the library. The First Friday Art Exhibit will be held Friday evening in the Clarksburg Community...
New COVID boosters on the way
By and large, most counties in West Virginia remain in the red when it comes to risk levels for COVID. And the numbers change daily. Three counties — Monongalia, Marion and Taylor — were lowered to yellow last week by the CDC but were back in the red by the weekend.
South Harrison drops opener, 5-2; No. 6 WVU men shut out by No. 7 Pitt
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — The South Harrison Hawks dropped their soccer home opener to the Elkins Tigers, 5-2, on Monday evening. South Harrison (0-2) will host St. Marys on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Harrison County Commission to open youth farm complex bids, consider GSA change order
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — In it first regular meeting since voting to begin an hour earlier, the Harrison County Commission will open bids for a proposed farm recreation facility and again consider a nearly $47,000 general services annex construction change order. In the past, regular meetings have started...
For West Virginia QB JT Daniels, staying healthy is key
West Virginia knew what it got in transfer JT Daniels: a quarterback who went undefeated as a starter at Georgia — and has sat out more games than he's played in throughout his career. Daniels understands the way to helping the Mountaineers become relevant in the Big 12 this...
Rita Faye Brown
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — On August 28, 2022, Rita Faye Brown, 64, passed from this life at the Genesis Personal Care Home, Pierpont Center in Fairmont, WV. She was the youngest child of the late Ford Clement and Madeline Childers Brown of Salem, WV.
Radio calls central to Backyard Brawl history
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The history of the Backyard Brawl, which will resume on Thursday after an 11-year hiatus, is rich with images that live in the memory from seeing live action at old or new Mountaineer Field or on television and from the written word, which certainly painted its own vivid images.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Charles Woods 8/29/22
Like many fans, West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods admits to some nerves in advance of a season opener. That fact that this year's is against an old-school, traditional rival only adds to the sense of anticipation. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
Brown on Daniels: ‘J.T. earned the right to start”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – What was presumed became reality Monday when West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown announced that junior J.T. Daniels would be the Mountaineers’ starting quarterback. A native of Irvine, California, the 6-foot-2, 226-pound Daniels played in 22 games and started 17 of those in his...
WVU has some big plays ready for Pitt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Intense rivalries, such as the Backyard Brawl, which picks up where it left off 11 years ago with West Virginia winning, 21-20, over arch-rival Pitt, are often won on one play. It may not the final play of the game, but often is.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Jordan Lesley 8/29/22
West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley details the importance of "not chasing ghosts" in the final couple of days before an opener, and of being confident in the preparation that has been done. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content....
Inside the match-up: WVU-Pitt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- The first game of the season allows for much more time to evaluate the teams involved, so when game week actually arrives, many angles of coverage have already been executed. As always, though, we can find a few more, and when the contest is the Backyard Brawl,...
WVU Mens Soccer Blanked By Pitt
The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University men’s soccer team fell at No. 7 Pitt, 3-0, on Monday night at Ambrose Urbanic Field. Three, first-half goals by the hosts put WVU in a hole from which it could not recover in the 51st edition of the Backyard Brawl. Pitt (2-0) opened the scoring in the 12th minute before finding the back of the net again in the 17th and 30th minutes of play.
On the Mark: Backyard Brawl
THE BRAWL I: It’s nice to see the West Virginia-Pitt game back on the table. The two rivals will get together for the first time in 11 years on Thursday evening in Pittsburgh.
