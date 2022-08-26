Michael (Mike) Tillinghast, 79, of Ripley, WV passed away August 27, 2022. He had been battling a rare lung disease, IPF, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Mike graduated from Scott High School in Boone County and earned a B.S. in Forestry from WVU. He taught school in Webster County, and then became a service forester in Marion County. Mike then moved to Spencer and worked for Burke-Parsons-Bowlby. From 1981 until 1999 he co-owned MillWood Inc., a lumber concentration yard. He enjoyed his final years of employment as a Consultant Forester, walking and climbing acres of forested land. He and his wife of 36 years, Rachel, enjoyed antiquing and owning Rachel’s Relics on Court Street in Ripley. Mike was creative in building their home, finishing antique furniture and designing and making hundreds of stained-glass items.

