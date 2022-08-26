Read full article on original website
Magistrate's Report
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The following misdemeanors were recently recorded at the Jackson County Courthouse:. Michael David Redman, 1 count of battery, making physical contact of insulting/provoking nature/causing physical harm to another, $3,000 bond.
Tabitha Marie Parsons
Tabitha Marie Parsons, 41, of Ripley, W.Va., passed away unexpectedly Aug. 26, 2022, at Charleston Area Medical Center. She was born March 14, 1981, in Jackson County, W.Va., the daughter of Ruth Stover and the late Kenton Parsons.
5 days after fugitive shot dead at funeral, family protests; still no word from West Virginia State Police on investigation
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Five days after the police shooting of an alleged fugitive at his father’s funeral, the investigating agency, the West Virginia State Police, has yet to release any information about its probe. WV News has reached out on multiple occasions seeking comment from the...
Fire engulfs dwellings
MT. ALTO, W.Va. (WV News) — According to a criminal complaint filed with the Jackson County Magistrate’s office, a senior trooper with the West Virginia State Police responded to a call involving an active structure fire located in Mount Alto in Jackson County on Aug. 21, 2022. The officer was dispatched due to previous issues of domestic violence at the location. Prior to arriving, 911 advised the officer that the complainant who called in the fire observed a female leaving the residence after the fire began to get out of control.
WVa agency sets hiring event for human resources positions
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring for positions in human resources and plans a hiring event next week. The agency's Human Resources Division has set a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at 1340 Smith St., Charleston. Interviews will be held there, with hiring almost immediate, the department said in a news release.
Michael (Mike) Tillinghast
Michael (Mike) Tillinghast, 79, of Ripley, WV passed away August 27, 2022. He had been battling a rare lung disease, IPF, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Mike graduated from Scott High School in Boone County and earned a B.S. in Forestry from WVU. He taught school in Webster County, and then became a service forester in Marion County. Mike then moved to Spencer and worked for Burke-Parsons-Bowlby. From 1981 until 1999 he co-owned MillWood Inc., a lumber concentration yard. He enjoyed his final years of employment as a Consultant Forester, walking and climbing acres of forested land. He and his wife of 36 years, Rachel, enjoyed antiquing and owning Rachel’s Relics on Court Street in Ripley. Mike was creative in building their home, finishing antique furniture and designing and making hundreds of stained-glass items.
New Jersey man sentenced for Tom Brady Super Bowl ring fraud
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A New Jersey man who posed as a former New England Patriots player in order to buy and sell Super Bowl rings that he claimed were gifts to Tom Brady’s family was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison. Scott V. Spina...
New COVID boosters on the way
By and large, most counties in West Virginia remain in the red when it comes to risk levels for COVID. And the numbers change daily. Three counties — Monongalia, Marion and Taylor — were lowered to yellow last week by the CDC but were back in the red by the weekend.
Special meeting to discuss city pool maintenance
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Ravenswood City Council conducted a short special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 25 to discuss issues with the city pool. During the previous meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Tim Salser with the city maintenance crew brought up some issues that had been discovered recently. Those included the possibility of the liner needing to be replaced at a cost of $165,000 and the filtration system needing to be overhauled, at a price of $125,000, due to the 20-year age of the equipment/
Racine Party in the Park preview
RACINE, Ohio (WV News) — The Village of Racine is having a party, and everyone is invited. “Party in the Park” will be held Sept. 9-10, with activities beginning Friday evening, and continuing through Saturday at Star Mill Park. With the slogan “Big Party — Little Town...
Will Gov. Youngkin be Number 9?
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has been in office only seven months and already he is listed at number five in a Washington Post story about possible 2024 GOP presidential candidates. In an interview, I asked him to respond to suggestions in some quarters that he might...
Decreased demand leads to lower gas prices in Northern West Virginia, nationally, AAA reports
The northern region of West Virginia and the United States overall have seen a decrease in average gas prices this week compared to last week, according to AAA. The average price for gasoline across Northern West Virginia is nine cents lower this week at $3.683 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The average price the week before was $3.772.
Cecil Sypolt
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cecil B. Sypolt passed away on Aug. 22, 2022 at the age of 80 in Clinton Township, Mich. He was born on Oct. 5, 1941, to Walter R. and Gladys Faye (Auvil) Sypolt.
Ripley Senior News
My riddle for you this week is: What do you get when you cross a hummingbird and a doorbell?
Ravenswood volleyball opens with win against Wahama
MASON, W.Va. (WV News) – While it may have just been the first of many matches on the season, there was still plenty to play for Thursday evening as Ravenswood’s Devilette volleyball team opened the 2022 campaign at Wahama. “This match was for sectional tournament seeding,” veteran head...
River Cities Community Calendar
LEON — The Baden Community Council will sponsor an old-fashioned ice cream social on Saturday, Sept. 3. The event will begin at 4 p.m. at the Baden Community Center, located on Route 87. Any donations of desserts will be appreciated. Homemade ice cream, hot dogs, sloppy joes, cakes, pies, soft drinks and coffee will be sold. Quart containers of ice cream will be sold as well; limited quantity. The public is welcome. Proceeds help pay the utilities and the upkeep of the building.
Red Devils enjoy the sweet taste of victory against Magnolia
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The 2022 high school football season marks the 50th anniversary for Ravenswood’s Class AA state championship win over Magnolia, 14-6, at Parkersburg’s Stadium Field on Thanksgiving Day. While a state title wasn’t on the line Friday night inside Spano-Taylor Stadium at Flinn...
Lady Raider volleyball rolls South Gallia, 3-1
BIDWELL, Ohio (WV News) — In a battle of county rivals, it was the Silver and Black who stood tall. The River Valley volleyball team stayed undefeated into 2022 with a 3-1 (25-13, 17-25, 25-21, 25-18) victory over the South Gallia Lady Rebels Monday evening in a Tri-Valley Conference non-divisional matchup.
Ripley girls' soccer have been busy early on in 2022
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) – In his second season at the helm, Jay Pierson, a former Ripley standout football defensive back, has watched his Lady Viking soccer team stay quite busy on the pitch during the month of August. It all started with a 2-2 tie against Beckley Woodrow...
Devilette soccer has strong numbers in 2022
RAVENSWOOD, W. Va. (WV News) – It’s year number four of the Delaine Carter era for Ravenswood Devilette soccer. And after dealing with low numbers her first few seasons, things are definitely on the rise for Carter’s girls’ program on the pitch.
