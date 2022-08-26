A Fall River man is accused of murder after the fatal stabbing outside Latino's Cafe

FALL RIVER — A 20-year-old Fall River man was arraigned on Thursday for the fatal stabbing of 58-year-old Antonio Santos on Sunday night outside of the Latino's Cafe on County Street.

Jordan Gottlieb was charged with murder in Fall River District Court on Thursday, and a pleading of not guilty was entered in his behalf.

He is being held without bail.

During a brief arraignment, Bristol County Assistant District Attorney Danielle Pixley claimed that Gottlieb stabbed Santos seven to nine times. No motive for the alleged murder was given in the hearing.

A man who was among a group of Santos’ family who attended the arraignment said they declined to comment at this time.

Gottlieb was arrested Wednesday night on Rodman Street near the Stop & Shop grocery store on an unrelated warrant out of New Bedford, and was officially charged with murder Thursday morning, according to a statement by the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

The stabbing occurred shortly before 9:15 p.m. outside the café. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found Santos with stab wounds. Santos was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died during surgery shortly before midnight.

