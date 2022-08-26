ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

A Fall River man is accused of murder after the fatal stabbing outside Latino's Cafe

By Jo C. Goode, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago
FALL RIVER — A 20-year-old Fall River man was arraigned on Thursday for the fatal stabbing of 58-year-old Antonio Santos on Sunday night outside of the Latino's Cafe on County Street.

Jordan Gottlieb was charged with murder in Fall River District Court on Thursday, and a pleading of not guilty was entered in his behalf.

He is being held without bail.

During a brief arraignment, Bristol County Assistant District Attorney Danielle Pixley claimed that Gottlieb stabbed Santos seven to nine times. No motive for the alleged murder was given in the hearing.

'Liberty is at stake':Missing Fall River police drug logs put criminal cases in jeopardy

Tech developer:Jasiel Correia II's SnoOwl app led to him going to prison. Now his wife has started one.

A man who was among a group of Santos’ family who attended the arraignment said they declined to comment at this time.

Gottlieb was arrested Wednesday night on Rodman Street near the Stop & Shop grocery store on an unrelated warrant out of New Bedford, and was officially charged with murder Thursday morning, according to a statement by the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

The stabbing occurred shortly before 9:15 p.m. outside the café. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found Santos with stab wounds. Santos was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died during surgery shortly before midnight.

Jo C. Goode may be reached at jgoode@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism and subscribe to The Herald News today!

Comments / 0

 

fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man facing several charges after allegedly assaulting Somerset Police officers and trashing an office

SOMERSET — Chief Todd Costa reports that the Somerset Police Department charged a man with disorderly conduct, destruction of property and assaulting police officers on Saturday. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Somerset Police received a call reporting an individual that was allegedly destroying an office in a business at 1166...
SOMERSET, MA
msn.com

'Selfless' Woman, 24, Was Mysteriously Killed in 2021 While Saying Bye to Friend — and 2 Men Were Just Charged

Two Rhode Island men have been charged with murder more than a year after the death of a 24-year-old woman who was shot while saying goodbye to a friend after a night out. On Friday, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced the indictments of Shawn Mann, 31, and Isaiah Pinkerton, 25, of Providence, in connection with the drive-by shooting death of Miya Brophy-Baerman, of Warwick, on Aug. 1, 2021.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

36-year-old local “drug runner’ in trafficking conspiracy sentenced to five years in federal prison

PROVIDENCE – A Woonsocket man who admitted to being a “drug runner,” delivering crack cocaine at the direction of a person who took steps to disguise his own involvement in the trafficking conspiracy by having others deliver his drug orders, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
WOONSOCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts driver accused of using cellphone in hit-and-run crash that dragged and seriously injured bicyclist

A Massachusetts driver is being charged after allegedly using a cellphone during a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a bicyclist. According to Charlton Police, shortly after 1:00 a.m. July 16, 2022, the Charlton Police Department received calls reporting a motor vehicle crash on Route 20 (Worcester Road-Westbound) in the area of the 101.9-mile marker. The calling party reported that a motorist had struck a bicyclist, that the bicyclist was stuck under the vehicle and dragged under the vehicle. It was further reported that the motorist then fled the scene of the crash. Emergency personnel from the Charlton Police Department and Charlton Fire Department responded to the area, where they located a bicyclist with serious injuries. The victim was transported by the Charlton Fire Department to the University of Massachusetts Medical Center-University Campus for treatment of serious traumatic injuries.
CHARLTON, MA
