San Francisco, CA

SFGate

Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for the start of a warming trend expected to continue climbing through the holiday weekend. Daytime highs Tuesday are expected in the 60s along the coast, in the 70s and low 80s around the bay and reaching high 80s in the interior areas of the East Bay. Overnight lows are expected in the high 50s to low 60s.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Enviromental group reports large numbers of fish dying all over SF Bay

Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper reported Sunday a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the bay. Baykeeper says hundreds of dead fish were visible Sunday at the Oakland Yacht Club, in the middle of the bay between Dumbarton and San Mateo bridges. The fish die-ff was also visible at various shorelines, including Oyster Point, Baywinds Park in Foster City, Hayward, Alameda Estuary, Lake Merritt, Keller Beach, Point Molate, and Sausalito.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Young mountain lion shot by police dies in surgery

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A young mountain lion that was rushed to the Oakland Zoo after being shot by police when being corralled in a Northern California residential neighborhood died during emergency surgery, officials said Monday. A resident of Hollister in San Benito County spotted the male lion on...
OAKLAND, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
SFGate

2 fatally shot, bicyclist run over and killed, in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Three people were killed in a confrontation in Oakland and the dead included the suspect who initially opened fire and a bicyclist who was run over as the suspect tried to get away, officials said. The East Bay Times reported that a man was shot...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Police: Motorists Should Avoid Cherry St Between Mowry And Smith Until Noon

NEWARK (BCN) Newark police are advising the public to avoid Cherry Street between Mowry Avenue and Smith Street until around noon Saturday. Drivers can use Cedar Boulevard as a detour route, police said. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express...
NEWARK, CA
SFGate

Police In Search Of Prowling Suspects In Westview Neighborhood

Police are in search of three suspects said to have been going through people's backyards in the Westview neighborhood in Pacifica on Monday. At 7:40 p.m., police responded to reports of a sliding glass backyard door being smashed at a house on the 700 block of Lockhaven Drive. Upon further...
PACIFICA, CA

