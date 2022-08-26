Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New study reveals the happiest city in the country is located in CaliforniaJosue TorresCalifornia State
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
For the first time in years, the fabled Bushman returns to San Francisco
There's some scary new foliage along the streets of Fisherman's Wharf.
Tony's Pizza alum Laura Meyer to open her own Bay Area pizza restaurant
"I'm not just a one hit wonder when it comes to pizza," said the pizza chef.
Where to get an Italian beef in San Francisco, according to a Chicagoan
There are not many places that even attempt to make the famed sandwich.
See some of the wildest cosplay at the Bay Area's comic convention
Silicon Valley's annual comic convention was restored to its former glory this weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Historic mansion in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights offers modern luxe for $14 million
The home features postcard views from the sports court to the pent room.
Piccino adds new twist to operations after eight month renovation
The bar will focus on classic craft cocktails.
Business owners' demands in San Francisco's Castro neighborhood decried by LGBTQ advocates
Some feel the publicized demands of Castro business owners go against the spirit of the neighborhood.
South San Francisco man's dad ID'd as Lake Mead body
"They found my dad. I am still in awe and don't know how to feel."
RELATED PEOPLE
They protested on the Golden Gate Bridge. Then California cops issued an odd citation.
Tim Huey said he and other protesters were cited for having a "mental/emotional condition."
SFGate
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area
The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for the start of a warming trend expected to continue climbing through the holiday weekend. Daytime highs Tuesday are expected in the 60s along the coast, in the 70s and low 80s around the bay and reaching high 80s in the interior areas of the East Bay. Overnight lows are expected in the high 50s to low 60s.
SFGate
Enviromental group reports large numbers of fish dying all over SF Bay
Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper reported Sunday a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the bay. Baykeeper says hundreds of dead fish were visible Sunday at the Oakland Yacht Club, in the middle of the bay between Dumbarton and San Mateo bridges. The fish die-ff was also visible at various shorelines, including Oyster Point, Baywinds Park in Foster City, Hayward, Alameda Estuary, Lake Merritt, Keller Beach, Point Molate, and Sausalito.
SFGate
Young mountain lion shot by police dies in surgery
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A young mountain lion that was rushed to the Oakland Zoo after being shot by police when being corralled in a Northern California residential neighborhood died during emergency surgery, officials said Monday. A resident of Hollister in San Benito County spotted the male lion on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Police: Attacker takes over SF ambulance, tries to run over paramedics
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Two paramedics were shaken up Monday morning after an attacker smashed the windows of their ambulance with a wooden tree stake, and then commandeered the vehicle and tried to run them over, authorities said. The uniformed paramedics were in the fire department ambulance in the 1700 block...
Middle schooler shot by 12-year-old at Bay Area school, police say
The student is reportedly in stable condition.
Man fatally stabbed at BART station plaza in SF, with suspect at large
The suspect fled the scene and had not been found.
Several I-80 lanes in the Bay Area shut down due to tomato truck crash
Vehicles trying to pass through "the sauce" also crashed into each other.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
2 fatally shot, bicyclist run over and killed, in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Three people were killed in a confrontation in Oakland and the dead included the suspect who initially opened fire and a bicyclist who was run over as the suspect tried to get away, officials said. The East Bay Times reported that a man was shot...
SFGate
Police: Motorists Should Avoid Cherry St Between Mowry And Smith Until Noon
NEWARK (BCN) Newark police are advising the public to avoid Cherry Street between Mowry Avenue and Smith Street until around noon Saturday. Drivers can use Cedar Boulevard as a detour route, police said. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express...
SFGate
Police In Search Of Prowling Suspects In Westview Neighborhood
Police are in search of three suspects said to have been going through people's backyards in the Westview neighborhood in Pacifica on Monday. At 7:40 p.m., police responded to reports of a sliding glass backyard door being smashed at a house on the 700 block of Lockhaven Drive. Upon further...
SFGate
I-80 Lanes Closed In Vacaville After Truck Hauling Tomatoes Involved In Collision
Traffic in both directions on I-80 near Alamo Drive in Vacaville is being affected this morning after a big-rig hauling tomatoes crashed through the center divide, according to the California Highway Patrol. The traffic advisory was issued at 5:47 a.m. for the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-80. The crash...
Comments / 0