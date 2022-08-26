Read full article on original website
Wild Chevy Corvette On 33-Inch Tires Is Homebrewed Hilarity
The off-road supercar or sports car is a strange idea. It's a good one, mind you. We love seeing someone, like Lamborghini, take a supercar and make it go do something it is otherwise diametrically opposed to doing. Porsche is, of course, the gold standard for this. A new off-road 911 Dakar is even in the works. But those are going to cost a zillion bucks. And we'd pay to see what Lambo owner is willing to send their Huracan Sterrato up a rock face. So, enter this: the cheapest off-road sports car you could buy, a 1999 Chevrolet Corvette with 33-inch tires.
Kia EV9 Looks Almost Production Ready As It Undergoes Testing
Kia showed off its EV9 Concept at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, and a production version is slated to arrive in 2023. Prior to the official reveal of the 2024 Kia EV9 electric SUV, the automaker is putting the vehicle through "final rigorous testing" at its global Namyang R&D center in South Korea. To prove that the EV9 is ready to become the company's new flagship model, Kia will push it to its limits over rough roads, race tracks, and other challenging surfaces.
2024 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT Preparing To Defend Its Nurburgring Crown
We're big fans of the Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT. Associate Editor Ian Wright recently called it the perfect car for any occasion. Chatting in the office, he further stated that it was a hill he was willing to die on. We haven't heard from Ian in a few days, so we should probably start searching the hills near his house.
Audi Enters Formula 1, NY Wants To Mandate Speed Limiters, Toyota GR86 Engines Could Blow At Any Time: Cold Start
Good morning, hello to a new week, and welcome to Cold Start. Since your last roundup on Friday morning, we've reported on Rimac's belief that future cars will hit 60 mph in under one second, seen a new Nissan Z crashed by a dealer employee, and discussed Elon Musk's controversial claim that the Tesla Cybertruck will be legal without wing mirrors while verifying what the NHTSA claims on the matter.
Nissan And Mercedes Part Ways In The US As Tennessee Factory Gets Shut Down
Nissan currently operates four factories in the United States, they include two in Mississippi and two in Tennessee. According to Automotive News, the Japanese automaker will close the Decherd Infiniti Powertrain Plant, which previously manufactured the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine for the Infiniti Q50 until 2019, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and Sprinter and Metris vans. With 208 horsepower on tap, the four-cylinder once served as the Q50's base powertrain before the twin-turbo V6 became the only option for the 2020 model year.
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
Dodge Challenger Shakedown, California Bans Combustion Vehicle Sales, Tesla Yokes Falling Apart: Cold Start
Hey ho, happy Friday! It's the end of the week and time for our last Cold Start roundup until Monday. Since yesterday's report, we've learned more about America's version of the Volkswagen ID.Buzz and seen new images of Lamborghini's Huracan Sterrato off-road supercar. Sadly, we've also had to report that the man who gave the world the Ferrari F40 has passed on to the great racetrack in the sky. RIP, Nicola Materazzi. In lighter news, Koenigsegg will build 20 more CC850s than originally planned.
Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down
GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
Driven: 2022 Kia EV6 Wind Is The Goldilocks-Standard EV
Welcome to the Goldilocks Kia EV6 - the 2022 Wind model, which frankly, sounds like a lot more than it is. In reality, it's the perfect mid-range trim for the all-new EV6, equipped with some nice tech and sporting eye-catching good looks. CarBuzz has had another crack at test driving the EV6, frankly, because this EV deserves a second look. Kia made waves in the auto industry when it debuted this swoopy EV, and it still holds presence on the road today.
Genesis Electrified G80 Gets Big Price Tag And Wider Availability
Over a year ago, the Genesis Electrified G80 has finally touched down in the United States. The company's first-ever electric vehicle suffered some setbacks and was beaten to the local market by the smaller GV60. Still, the electric sedan seems to have been worth the wait, as the automaker has finally announced local specifications and pricing while expanding its availability to four more states than were originally planned.
New Sport Exhaust Makes BMW M240i Sound Like An M4
Over the years, the BMW 3 Series has grown to the point where the current generation G20 is as large as an E39 5 Series. Yes, it's still a joyous sedan to pilot, but it's lost the finesse and delicacy of early 3er. Many have said the 2 Series Coupe is the true successor of the E30, and when sampled in M240i guise, we have to agree.
South Africa's First F1 Race In 30 Years Falls To Pieces As Spa Lives On Another Year
It gives us no pleasure to say this, but here it goes: we told you so. When rumors about F1's return to Africa emerged, we predicted it would all fall apart. Lo and behold, it finally happened. Talks between the FIA, South Africa's local motorsport promoter, and the current owner of Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit broke down. According to RacingNews365, a new local advocate will be found, and the Kyalami Grand Prix will only potentially happen in 2024 - subject to the new negotiations being fruitful.
Polestar 6 Is Targeting Porsche 911 With Planned Powertrains
Earlier this month, Volvo subsidiary, Polestar revealed that it would take the stunning O2 concept and turn it into the road-legal Polestar 6. The Polestar 6 will become more than just the obvious 6th model in the brand's lineup. It'll use the brand's in-house blend of EV architecture, producing 884 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque, in addition to stupid fast charging thanks to 800v architecture. Now, we're learning that the 884-hp option won't be the only spicy powertrain option for the upcoming roadster.
Nissan Will Kill Off One Of Its Small SUV Models
Nissan brought its popular Qashqai crossover from Europe to the US market for the 2017 model year, but since the Japanese automaker didn't think Americans could pronounce the name (pronounced cash-kai), it was changed to Rogue Sport. We thought when Nissan announced an all-new Qashqai last year that the same upgrades would trickle across the Atlantic for the 2023 Nissan Rogue Sport. But we were wrong.
R36 Nissan GT-R Might Not Be Electric, Corvette Production Shutdown, Mercedes G-Class Returns: Cold Start
Good day to you, and welcome to another morning news roundup. Since yesterday's edition of Cold Start, we've seen Ram increase the price of the 1500 TRX by a small margin and unpacked the new styling elements coming to 2024's BMW X5 M. Ford has also teased the V8 rumble of the seventh-generation S650 Mustang.
One-Of-One Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Incinerated After Tragic UK Crash
A fiery crash near Manchester, England has left two people injured after a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ collided with a Mazda CX-5, reports the country's Daily Mail. Video footage taken by commuters shows the pricey supercar engulfed by flames, as emergency services battle to douse the raging fire. Rescue officials said...
Opinion: Special Licenses For High-Powered Cars Are A Brilliant Idea
I started my career in automotive journalism roughly 13 years ago as part of a scholarship. The idea was to spend a year at various publications, learning the tricks of the trade. In between these stints at websites, print publications, TV studios, and even a manufacturer's public relations department, I spent several weekends learning how to handle a powerful car.
2023 Ford Bronco Finally Gets The Option Owners Want
Ford has had all sorts of issues with the Bronco. It was, for a while, the poster child of dealer markups, product shortages, and the general aftermath of the pandemic within the auto industry. Ford even had to recall the car's roof after its supplier Webasto, dropped the ball. Now, things are returning to normal, and one highly requested option will finally be available on the 2023 Ford Bronco: a painted roof. Initially, both Wildtrak and First Edition trims were going to come with a black painted roof as standard. That, as we know, never happened.
Rivian Bringing Camp Mode To Next Over-The-Air Update
Rivian has got two very impressive products on its hands. Perhaps it's not ideal for towing, but the R1T Truck has proven itself as a fast, comfortable, and very usable electric vehicle. Aside from the funky styling and impressive technology, the company has attracted many buyers thanks to innovative design and clever engineering with features like the Gear Tunnel.
2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster First Look Review: Lifting The Lid On Excellence
As the ultra-luxury sports car segment continues to feature farewells to powerhouse engines in the impending tsunami of electric power, Aston Martin has finally unveiled the highly-anticipated 2023 V12 Vantage Roadster. The last time we had an exclusive V12 Vantage Roadster was nearly a decade ago, and that 12-cylinder made 'just' 510 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque.
