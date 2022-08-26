Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County!

Wilson County Fair

Friday, August 26 to Saturday, August 27, various times

945 E. Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN

Wilson County- Tennessee State Fair

It is the last weekend of the fair! Make sure to make it out to all the fun before the season ends for the year. The State fair makes it their priority to promote, encourage, and stimulate the civic welfare and betterment of Wilson County, Tennessee, and the surrounding geographical area, through the promotion, ownership and operation of a Fair and other similar endeavors; to promote, encourage and maintain interest in agriculture, labor, industry, recreation, business, commerce, trade and any other civic function or interest by the exhibition method or otherwise; to cooperate with other citizens and groups of citizens interested in the same or similar purposes.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here .

Stella York Trunk Show

Friday, August 26, to Saturday, August 27, 10:00am-6:00pm

1001 Murfreesboro Rd, Lebanon, TN

The White Room Lebanon

Join The White Room Lebanon for their Stella York Trunk Show this weekend! On these days only, they will have additional styles in the store to preview featuring the craftsmanship and details you love from Stella York. Appointments are required to ensure that we are able to see as many brides as possible! Please work directly with the retailer if you have any questions concerning appointments.

For more information and to stay up to date, click here .

Peace, Love and Disco

Saturday, August 27, 8:00pm

2819 Smith Springs Rd, Nashville, TN

Betty Lou’s Restaurant and Lounge

Dig out your Bell Bottoms, throw on your Love Beads and get ready to get Groovy and Boogie the Night Away with a little Disco Fever! Trippy Drink Specials. Soul Train Karaoke and of course it would not be a party without prizes for the Best Dressed! So come on out and Boogie with the crew of Betty Lou’s!

For more information and to stay up to date, click here .

Goo Goo Dolls Summer Tour

Saturday, August 27, 7:00pm-11:00pm

310 1st Ave S, Nashville, TN

Ascend Amphitheater

The Goo Goo Dolls are an American rock band formed in 1986 in Buffalo, New York, by guitarist/vocalist John Rzeznik, bassist/vocalist Robby Takac, and drummer George Tutuska. After starting off as a cover band and then developing a punk sound, The Goo Goo Dolls experienced mainstream success following the 1995 release of their breakthrough single, “Name”. The band is renowned for its biggest hit, “Iris.” The song spent nearly 12 straight months on the Billboard charts and held the number one position on the Hot 100 Airplay chart for 18 weeks. In October 2012, “Iris” was ranked #1 on Billboard’s “Top 100 Pop Songs 1992–2012” chart. The band has had 19 top ten singles on various charts, has sold 15 million records worldwide, and has been nominated for four Grammy Awards.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here .

The Gala at Cragfont

Saturday, August 27, 7:00pm-12:00am

200 Cragfront Rd, Castalian Springs, TN

Historic Cragfront

The most widely anticipated event of the summer season, The Gala at Cragfont, will have party goers talking again for weeks. Be ready to enjoy a scrumptious meal by Bit-O-Heaven and music by Entice! This year’s event will again include a LIVE auction of great experiences and items donated from friends of Cragfont. Gather your best friends and plan to enjoy a beautiful summer evening at Cragfont!

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here .

