ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By Taylor Means
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County!

Wilson County Fair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WbpOp_0hW5npjI00
Photo courtesy of Wilson County Fair- TN State Fair Facebook Page

Friday, August 26 to Saturday, August 27, various times

945 E. Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN

Wilson County- Tennessee State Fair

It is the last weekend of the fair! Make sure to make it out to all the fun before the season ends for the year. The State fair makes it their priority to promote, encourage, and stimulate the civic welfare and betterment of Wilson County, Tennessee, and the surrounding geographical area, through the promotion, ownership and operation of a Fair and other similar endeavors; to promote, encourage and maintain interest in agriculture, labor, industry, recreation, business, commerce, trade and any other civic function or interest by the exhibition method or otherwise; to cooperate with other citizens and groups of citizens interested in the same or similar purposes.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here .

Stella York Trunk Show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CHhYP_0hW5npjI00
photo: The White Room Lebanon/Facebook

Friday, August 26, to Saturday, August 27, 10:00am-6:00pm

1001 Murfreesboro Rd, Lebanon, TN

The White Room Lebanon

Join The White Room Lebanon for their Stella York Trunk Show this weekend! On these days only, they will have additional styles in the store to preview featuring the craftsmanship and details you love from Stella York. Appointments are required to ensure that we are able to see as many brides as possible! Please work directly with the retailer if you have any questions concerning appointments.

For more information and to stay up to date, click here .

Peace, Love and Disco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3atjQd_0hW5npjI00
Photo courtesy of Do615

Saturday, August 27, 8:00pm

2819 Smith Springs Rd, Nashville, TN

Betty Lou’s Restaurant and Lounge

Dig out your Bell Bottoms, throw on your Love Beads and get ready to get Groovy and Boogie the Night Away with a little Disco Fever! Trippy Drink Specials. Soul Train Karaoke and of course it would not be a party without prizes for the Best Dressed! So come on out and Boogie with the crew of Betty Lou’s!

For more information and to stay up to date, click here .

Goo Goo Dolls Summer Tour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VNfFY_0hW5npjI00
Photo courtesy of Goo Goo Dolls Facebook page

Saturday, August 27, 7:00pm-11:00pm

310 1st Ave S, Nashville, TN

Ascend Amphitheater

The Goo Goo Dolls are an American rock band formed in 1986 in Buffalo, New York, by guitarist/vocalist John Rzeznik, bassist/vocalist Robby Takac, and drummer George Tutuska. After starting off as a cover band and then developing a punk sound, The Goo Goo Dolls experienced mainstream success following the 1995 release of their breakthrough single, “Name”. The band is renowned for its biggest hit, “Iris.” The song spent nearly 12 straight months on the Billboard charts and held the number one position on the Hot 100 Airplay chart for 18 weeks. In October 2012, “Iris” was ranked #1 on Billboard’s “Top 100 Pop Songs 1992–2012” chart. The band has had 19 top ten singles on various charts, has sold 15 million records worldwide, and has been nominated for four Grammy Awards.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here .

The Gala at Cragfont

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QPMjr_0hW5npjI00
Photo courtesy of The Gala at Cragfont Facebook page

Saturday, August 27, 7:00pm-12:00am

200 Cragfront Rd, Castalian Springs, TN

Historic Cragfront

The most widely anticipated event of the summer season, The Gala at Cragfont, will have party goers talking again for weeks. Be ready to enjoy a scrumptious meal by Bit-O-Heaven and music by Entice! This year’s event will again include a LIVE auction of great experiences and items donated from friends of Cragfont. Gather your best friends and plan to enjoy a beautiful summer evening at Cragfont!

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here .

The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
elizabethton.com

Nashville’s buried connection to Uncle Tom’s Cabin

It’s hard to overstate the importance of Uncle Tom’s Cabin by Harriet Beecher Stowe. It was second best-selling book of the 19th century (following the Bible) and was translated into 20 languages by 1857, which was remarkable for its time. The novel had a profound effect on the abolitionist movement and on the way average Americans viewed slavery.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee

As the kids get settled into classes, there’s still a lot to do in the Middle Tennessee area during the nights and weekends. From the chance to take your kids to a great first show to a visit with Lightning McQueen to free outdoor concerts, you may not have to hear the word bored for the next couple weeks.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

The 2022 Tennessee State Fair Wraps a Record-Breaking Year, Photos Here

The 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair just wrapped in Lebanon, Tennessee at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center (better known as The Fairgrounds). With over 776,000 attendees, it was a record-breaking year for the Tennessee State Fair. The theme this year was “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee” and was chosen to spotlight every county […] The post The 2022 Tennessee State Fair Wraps a Record-Breaking Year, Photos Here appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

6 Live Show this Week – August 29th

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 29 – September 4, 2022. Abby Anderson photo from Exit/In Tuesday, August 30th, 8 pm Exit/In,2208 Elliston […] The post 6 Live Show this Week – August 29th appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Lebanon, TN
Government
County
Wilson County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Wilson County, TN
Government
Wilson County Source

Nolensville to Host Welcome Home Parade for Nolensville Little League Team

The community is hosting a homecoming parade for the Nolensville Little League Team on Wednesday, August 30th at 6 pm. The team returns home after finishing fourth in the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. This will be a golf cart parade starting at the historic school greenway (7248 Nolensville Rd), traveling along […] The post Nolensville to Host Welcome Home Parade for Nolensville Little League Team appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Day Trip Ideas from Nashville

Brought to you by Susan Gregory, PARKS of Cool Springs Considering a move to Nashville and wondering what the area offers besides music? Here is my list of a few of the many opportunities for day trips near Nashville. Spelunkers Paradise About an hour from Nashville, Clarksville is home to Dunbar Cave State Park, one […] The post Day Trip Ideas from Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cookeville family creates memento to remember 2020 tornado

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Cookeville family decided to use some of the debris from the Cookeville tornado to remember the storm that changed their lives forever. It was a storm Sheila Chaffin and her family heard in the dark of night without any warning. “Like everyone else, March 2,...
COOKEVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robby Takac
styleblueprint.com

Just Listed! This Chestnut Hill Home Is Downtown Living at Its Finest

It’s no secret that Nashville is home to endless entertainment — from the exciting new developments that are popping up regularly to the city’s frequent sporting events and live music. Now, thanks to this stunning home that just hit the market, you can be close to all the action! Located just two miles from downtown Nashville in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood, this four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home was thoughtfully designed and exudes luxury — and it could be yours. Take a look inside!
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 21, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 21 to August 26. Cheatham County Source ‘Enchant,’ the World’s Largest Christmas Light Spectacular, Coming to Nashville’s First Horizon Park Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, announced its slate of U.S. cities and venue locations set to host the unique event for the […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 21, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Wilson County Fair Photo#Tn Wilson County#State#Fair
Tennessee Lookout

A celebrity chef closes Nashville restaurant, leaving workers jobless

According to managers of Chaatable, an Indian restaurant owned by celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan, Friday was business as usual. But workers were suspicious. For months, rumors spread that Chaatable would be closing after four years in business.  Staff members learned from public documents that the management wasn’t renewing the restaurant’s lease and waited to hear […] The post A celebrity chef closes Nashville restaurant, leaving workers jobless appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Wilson County – TN State Fair pt4

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. It’s fair time in Tennessee and Nick Beres is talking fair food and carnival rides with Randall Clemons from the Wilson County Fair …
WILSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
msn.com

Longtime Williamson County commissioner dies at age 86

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bert Chalfant, who has served on the Williamson County Commission since 1986, died on Wednesday. He was 86. After graduation from Vanderbilt University, he was commissioned from ROTC in 1958 as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He eventually earned the rank of Brigadier General. After being reassigned to the U.S. Army Reserve, he taught Basic Enlisted and Advanced Officers courses for the U.S. Army Reserve Forces School in Nashville.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Wedding rings found in Nissan Stadium parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three wedding rings were found in a parking lot outside Nissan Stadium on Saturday night. A Nashville man reported he was leaving a wedding at The Bridge Building near the stadium at 11 p.m. when a friend he was with spotted the rings sitting on the ground in Parking Lot R.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy