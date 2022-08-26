Maurices Releases Limited T-Shirt Collection with Country Music Artist Lauren Alaina

Maurices announced an exclusive t-shirt collection with its first-ever celebrity brand ambassador and multi-Platinum selling country music artist Lauren Alaina, available for purchase starting today, across its stores and online at maurices.com.

The upcoming collection is the first fashion collaboration for Lauren Alaina, who co-designed the collection, and will feature styles for the upcoming Fall and Holiday seasons. The Fall t-shirt collection will include shirts donning puns and lyrics made famous by Alaina.

Known for its fun, friendly service, and trusted stylists, Maurices offers a warm welcoming experience in its 900 stores and is guided by a greater purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of its hometowns. Offering versatile, affordable styles, Maurices is a destination for denim, knit tops, loungewear, intimates, swim, and accessories.

“Lauren has been a great partner and brand ambassador, and we had a lot of fun collaborating on this t- shirt collection,” said Laura Sieger, Chief Marketing Officer. “She had a lot of great ideas and we brought forth consumer insight to guide our final designs. We are excited to see the response from her biggest fans and our loyal customers.”

Lauren Alaina was announced as the Maurices Brand Ambassador earlier this year for a year-long partnership. As the official headlining sponsor of her 2022 Top of the World Tour presented by Maurices, the brand and Lauren Alaina celebrated hometown heroes in cities across the country with unique moments in select cities through the Maurices “Hometown Heroes” sweepstakes. This Summer, Lauren Alaina and Maurices also offered every attendee of Nashville, Tennessee’s signature country music event a pair of free Maurices jeans.

“I am a good pair of jeans and t-shirt type of southern girl at heart,” says Lauren Alaina. “I love casual comfort with a fashionable twist, which is why I’m so excited to launch my first-ever exclusive t-shirt collection with Maurices for the upcoming fall and holiday seasons! This collaboration with Maurices has allowed me to express myself in a whole new way for my fans. The designs are a true reflection of my personality and love of sassy puns. Make sure to shop the collection just in time for fall!”

The collection will expand with two additional tees for the holiday season, including sassy phrases.

To shop the Lauren Alaina x Maurices t-shirt collection, visit www.maurices.com/laurenalaina .

The post Maurices Releases Limited T-Shirt Collection with Country Music Artist Lauren Alaina appeared first on Wilson County Source .