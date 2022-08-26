High School Football: Ravenwood Cruises to Victory Over BGA

Final Score:

RHS- 56

BGA-3

The Raptors (1-1) bounce back after a week one loss to MBA with a huge win over BGA (0-2) Thursday night.

The first quarter ended with a score of 21-3 in Ravenwood’s favor. Ben Hubbard scored a highlight-worthy 66-yard touchdown.

The Raptor defense forced a turnover late in the second quarter in the red zone. This was the best drive Battleground Academy had all night and it was spoiled by a mistake which was then turned into a Chris Parson rushing touchdown. The first half ended with a score of 35-3 in favor of RHS on their home field.

Ravenwood pulled their starters in the third quarter after Chris Parson scored his third touchdown of the night making the lead 48-3. The Raptors’ kicker Ansel Anderson went a perfect eight for eight on his PATs.

BGA will face CPA next week as they hope to win their first game of the season. This will be a home game on Friday, September 2 at 7 PM.

Ravenwood will play Franklin on Friday, September 2, at 7 PM. This will be their first away game of the year.

