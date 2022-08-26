ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord Opryland Resort to Hold Job Fair to Fill Seasonal Positions

Gaylord Opryland Resort is now hiring more than 200 seasonal holiday positions in preparation for its 39th annual A Country Christmas celebration with the return of the event’s signature attraction, ICE!. In addition, the resort is hiring for full- or part-time positions in departments including food & beverage/culinary, spa, engineering, hotel security and conference set-up.

“This year we’re planning a very special A Country Christmas celebration at Gaylord Opryland Resort as we are bringing back our beloved signature attraction, ICE!, after a two-year hiatus. We’re thrilled to offer a variety of positions for the Nashville community to join our team and help us create magical holiday memories for our guests,” said Thomas Petrillo, General Manager and Managing Director of Gaylord Opryland Resort & Attractions.

The seasonal positions, which start at $16 an hour, include Special Events Coordinator, Assistant Special Events Manager and Special Event Attendant roles in departments such as retail, box office, the Delta Riverboat Co. and attraction locations. Seasonal new hires who work the complete season through January 1, 2023, will receive an extra $1 per hour worked.

Job perks include flexible schedules, a free meal each shift, fitness center access and discounts on attraction tickets and hotel rooms.

A series of on-site hiring events will be conducted the rest of this month and throughout September at the resort in the Employment Office located at 2800 Opryland Drive. Appointments are not required. Candidates should follow signs on campus to the hiring events.

GAYLORD OPRYLAND HIRING FAIRS FOR SEASONAL POSITIONS
When:  August 27, 2022, 10am – 2pm CST
August 30, 2022, 4pm – 8pm CST
September 10, 2022, 10am – 2pm CST
September 13, 2022, 4pm – 8pm CST
September 15, 2022, 4pm – 8pm CST

Where: Gaylord Opryland Resort
Employment Office
2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville, TN

For more information on available positions and benefits, visit the resort’s hiring website at www.GaylordOprylandHiring.com .

A Country Christmas, which opens on Nov. 11, 2022, and runs through Jan. 1, 2023, has been hailed as one of the “Ten Great Places to Catch up with Santa” by USA Today; “The Most Christmassy Hotel in the Nation” by the Travel Channel’s “Extreme Christmas;” one of the top 10 places to spend Christmas in the world by Travel + Leisure; and a “Nashville treasure” by Southern Living.

