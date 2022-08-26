ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

High School Football: Ravenwood Cruises to Victory Over BGA

By Austin Timberlake
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

Final Score:

RHS- 56

BGA-3

The Raptors (1-1) bounce back after a week one loss to MBA with a huge win over BGA (0-2) Thursday night.

The first quarter ended with a score of 21-3 in Ravenwood’s favor. Ben Hubbard scored a highlight-worthy 66-yard touchdown.

The Raptor defense forced a turnover late in the second quarter in the red zone. This was the best drive Battleground Academy had all night and it was spoiled by a mistake which was then turned into a Chris Parson rushing touchdown. The first half ended with a score of 35-3 in favor of RHS on their home field.

Ravenwood pulled their starters in the third quarter after Chris Parson scored his third touchdown of the night making the lead 48-3. The Raptors’ kicker Ansel Anderson went a perfect eight for eight on his PATs.

BGA will face CPA next week as they hope to win their first game of the season. This will be a home game on Friday, September 2 at 7 PM.

Ravenwood will play Franklin on Friday, September 2, at 7 PM. This will be their first away game of the year.

The post High School Football: Ravenwood Cruises to Victory Over BGA appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

Cheatham County Source

Nashville Sounds Announce 2023 Schedule

The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced its 2023 schedule, complete with home and away dates for the 150-game campaign. For the second consecutive season, the Sounds will begin the season at home with Opening Day at First Horizon Park slated for Friday, March 31 against the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds). The home opener is part […] The post Nashville Sounds Announce 2023 Schedule appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

TENNESSEE CRIME: Former East Hickman High School Football Booster Club President Indicted

From Tennessee Comptroller’s Office An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Amanda Rosie Tidwell, the former president of the 1st and Goal football booster club at East Hickman High School in Lyles. Tidwell served as the booster club president from February 2021 until her resignation on July 30, 2021. […] The post TENNESSEE CRIME: Former East Hickman High School Football Booster Club President Indicted appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
LYLES, TN
Cheatham County Source

Columbia State Honors Radiologic Technology Graduates

Columbia State Community College honored 16 radiologic technology graduates in a pinning ceremony August 5 in the Cherry Theater on the Columbia Campus. “The Class of 2022 will serve the patients of Middle Tennessee to the best of their abilities,” said Rose Hobby, program director and associate professor of radiology technology. “We are thankful for our clinical partners in […] The post Columbia State Honors Radiologic Technology Graduates appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
Cheatham County Source

The 2022 Tennessee State Fair Wraps a Record-Breaking Year, Photos Here

The 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair just wrapped in Lebanon, Tennessee at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center (better known as The Fairgrounds). With over 776,000 attendees, it was a record-breaking year for the Tennessee State Fair. The theme this year was “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee” and was chosen to spotlight every county […] The post The 2022 Tennessee State Fair Wraps a Record-Breaking Year, Photos Here appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 21, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 21 to August 26. Cheatham County Source ‘Enchant,’ the World’s Largest Christmas Light Spectacular, Coming to Nashville’s First Horizon Park Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, announced its slate of U.S. cities and venue locations set to host the unique event for the […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 21, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Overturned Vehicle on I-65N Causing Major Backups in Williamson County

If you are traveling on I-65 North in the Spring Hill area, you may experience a major slowdown. An overturned vehicle is causing a slowdown and some lane closures. TDOT SmartWay reports that the accident happened at 2:40am Thursday morning and the Northbound left lane is blocked and left shoulder is blocked. Drivers are reporting, […] The post Overturned Vehicle on I-65N Causing Major Backups in Williamson County appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Cheatham County. Wilson County/Tennessee State Fair Friday, August 26, 2022, Saturday, August 26, 2022 and Sunday August 27, 2022 James E. Ward Agricultural Center, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, TN For information on tickets, schedule of events and parking visit the […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Day Trip Ideas from Nashville

Brought to you by Susan Gregory, PARKS of Cool Springs Considering a move to Nashville and wondering what the area offers besides music? Here is my list of a few of the many opportunities for day trips near Nashville. Spelunkers Paradise About an hour from Nashville, Clarksville is home to Dunbar Cave State Park, one […] The post Day Trip Ideas from Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
