State of the Program: Kennedy football raring to get back in the win column

Kennedy went 35 years without experiencing a winless football season before dropping all 10 games in 2021.

The Knights’ current 12-game losing streak is the longest since a 16-game slide that spanned the 1980-81 seasons.

So, coach Ron Jackson has turned to more recent history to help motivate players to get the Paterson program back on track.

“The last couple years were trying times for my program, no doubt about it,” Jackson said during Monday’s Super Football Conference Media Day at MetLife Stadium. “But moving forward, when I show my kids videos of my teams from the past that were large, that competed, that went to back-to-back playoffs [in 2018-19] – our kids want that same type of feeling.”

In addition, the coach has been able to open Kennedy-style “recruitment” again, a program-building tool that was impossible to use during pandemic shutdowns.

“We don’t necessarily get the [college] recruited kid, or the kid that everybody’s sought after,” Jackson said. “Our program is built on getting kids out of the hallway and developing them.

“We’ve had a full year to recruit out in the hallways,” he added. “Our coaches coach with passion; our players have to match that as well. So, that’s what we’re looking at working back to getting.”

The tradition

The most difficult period in the team’s history came in the late 1940s, when the school was still known as Paterson Central. A 31-game winless streak (0-29-2) stretched into the early part of the 1950 season and finally ended against St. Luke’s of Ho-Ho-Kus (which closed in 1969).

The early-’80s drought ended with a victory over East Orange, and the Knights’ first chance to get back in the win column this year will be in the opener against Orange. Kennedy last faced the Tornadoes in the mid-’70s, taking 3-of-4 meetings.

Since being renamed for President John F. Kennedy in 1965, the school has recorded 205 of its 362 all-time gridiron victories. As Paterson High School (1900-24), it had a .418 winning percentage, a number that dropped to .323 during the Central years (1925-64).

The challenge

The Knights had four players present at SFC Media Day, with senior wide receiver/cornerback Adrian “AJ” Mouzone getting that chance to be their spokesman during the Freedom Blue Division panel.

“The offseason’s been great,” Mouzone said. “We’ve all been working together and trying to bring back that [team] connection… this year, we’re trying to win more games and play together as a team.”

“We’ve got a group of kids that like to be around each other, they’ll play for one another, they’ll have each other’s back,” Jackson affirmed. “We’re looking to make a different pathway this year.”

Mouzone and receiver/safety Tahny Moss, a junior, will key the passing game as Kennedy seeks a successor for QB Jaiden Santisteban (622 passing yards).

Senior OL/DL Jeidan Allen and junior RB/CB Anthony Thomas also will try to help bolster a defense that aims to regroup after giving up the most points in a season (392) of Jackson’s 19-year tenure.

Expectations

Jackson took no vacations this summer, instead choosing to focus on training the team and prepping for the new season.

There has been no talk of playoffs, but the dedication to make Kennedy a winning program and a contender in its division is evident.

“Our goal here is reestablishing what we’ve built leading up to this point as a quality football team in our league,” Jackson said, giving a nod to league rivals Eastside, Clifton, Passaic and Passaic Tech.

“It’s quality games, quality hitting – it’s great to be a part of it [the SFC Freedom Blue].”

“It feels great to play in this league that we’re in right now, because you know everyone,” Mouzone said. “You get to play that team and show them what you’ve been working with.”

2022 schedule

Sept. 1: vs. Orange, 6 p.m.

Sept. 9: vs. Hackensack, 6 p.m.

Sept. 16: at Barringer, 7 p.m. at Newark Schools Stadium

Sept. 22: vs. Snyder (Jersey City), 6 p.m.

Oct. 1: vs. Paramus, 3 p.m.

Oct. 7: at Passaic, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: at Bayonne, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 21: vs. Dickinson (Jersey City), 6 p.m.

Nov. 23: at Eastside, 6 p.m.