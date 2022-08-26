ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Yaya Toure delivers Manchester City Champions League verdict

Yaya Toure has assessed Manchester City's chances of winning the UEFA Champions League. It’s no secret that Manchester City’s ultimate aim remains to win the Champions League. However, that dream has evaded the club, ever since their takeover was initiated in 2008. Despite becoming the outright most successful...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Manchester City CEO reacts to UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano has provided his thoughts on Manchester City’s draw in the 2022/23 edition of Champions League group stages. Since their takeover in 2008, Manchester City have had their sights set on lifting the elusive Champions League trophy. However, there is no denying that the club...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carli Lloyd
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

Xavi sounds off on Barcelona facing Bayern Munich, Inter Milan in Champions League group stage

Barcelona was dealt quite a challenge for this season’s UEFA Champions League group stage. Barca will feature in Group C this year, as it is set to meet Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and FC Viktoria Plzen in the coming months. Barcelona and Bayern Munich have plenty of history with each other from over the years. […] The post Xavi sounds off on Barcelona facing Bayern Munich, Inter Milan in Champions League group stage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo 'was annoyed with 25 percent pay cut written into contract for Man United missing Champions League'... and Erik ten Hag 'changed his mind' on wantaway striker after Brentford calamity, with manager now happy to see him go

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed frustrations about having to take a 25 per cent pay cut after Manchester United missed out on a Champions League spot, according to a report. The 37-year-old made it clear earlier this summer that he wanted to leave the club in search of Champions League football, and frustrations have been growing ever since.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer League#European Soccer#Sports World#Investment#Women Sport#Uefa Women S Euro
BBC

World Rugby Sevens Series: Australia beat Samoa to clinch first men's title

Australia have won their first men's World Rugby Sevens title after taking bronze in the series finale in Los Angeles. A 21-7 victory over Samoa at Dignity Health Sports Park was enough to clinch top spot in the standings ahead of nearest challengers Fiji and South Africa. The win follows...
RUGBY
Yardbarker

Erik Ten Hag Discusses Cristiano Ronaldo's Future

Two wins. Two games with Cristiano Ronaldo starting on the bench. Erik ten Hag has made a tough judgement call regarding the world's most famous sportsperson on consecutive occasions. New into the gargantuan job of managing Manchester United in the Premier League, the Dutchman has already shown his laconic nature...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man United transfer news: Antony unveiling, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Cristiano Ronaldo latest and more

Manchester United are set for a busy few days with targets still to get over the line ahead of the summer transfer window’s deadline on Thursday night.United have picked up some momentum on the field with back-to-back wins over Liverpool and Southampton, and they have a testing week ahead with two more Premier League games against Leicester and Arsenal.While Erik ten Hag’s side take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night, behind the scenes United may well be putting the finishing touches on some last-gasp transfers. The arrival of Casemiro has at least helped improve a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man United confirm €100m Antony deal as Cristiano Ronaldo targets exit

The transfer window enters its final days and hours but Manchester United have made a huge move by confirming a deal with Ajax worth up to €100m for the Brazil winger Antony. The 22-year-old is set to become the second-most expensive transfer in United’s history and ends a long-running transfer saga, with Erik ten Hag now reunited with his forward from Eredivisie.That could be it for United, but reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is still not settled. His agent Jorge Mendes is working around the clock to find a suitor, with Napoli and Sporting CP the final options if...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Brighton protects unbeaten start; Milan clubs play

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Brighton is the big surprise after the first four rounds of the Premier League, with Graham Potter's team taking its unbeaten record to Fulham at the start of a midweek round of games. Brighton has three wins — against Manchester United, West Ham and in-form Leeds — and a draw so far and has only conceded one goal. The south-coast club is defying expectations following the sale of two key players during the offseason — Marc Cucurella to Chelsea and Yves Bissouma to Tottenham. Chelsea visits Southampton and welcomes back defender Kalidou Koulibaly from suspension, even if midfielder Conor Gallagher starts a ban of his own after his red card in the 2-1 win over Leicester on Saturday. In other games, Leeds hosts Everton and Brentford visits Crystal Palace.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Asbury Park Press

Asbury Park Press

Neptune, NJ
8K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Asbury Park Press covers local news in Monmouth and Ocean counties and throughout New Jersey. Got a news tip? E-mail it to newstips@app.com.

 https://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy