Ange Postecoglou sends out warning to Real Madrid ahead of Champions League clash
Aussie coach Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed a wonderful start to life at Celtic capped off with a fantastic 9-0 victory over the weekend. The Australian has been applauded as one of the best coaching hires in Europe in recent years, but he is coming up against his toughest test in just over a week - Real Madrid.
Yaya Toure delivers Manchester City Champions League verdict
Yaya Toure has assessed Manchester City's chances of winning the UEFA Champions League. It’s no secret that Manchester City’s ultimate aim remains to win the Champions League. However, that dream has evaded the club, ever since their takeover was initiated in 2008. Despite becoming the outright most successful...
Manchester City CEO reacts to UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw
Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano has provided his thoughts on Manchester City’s draw in the 2022/23 edition of Champions League group stages. Since their takeover in 2008, Manchester City have had their sights set on lifting the elusive Champions League trophy. However, there is no denying that the club...
Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with wage reduction clause he agreed last year
One of Cristiano Ronaldo's reason for wanting to leave Manchester United is to do with a clause he signed in his contract just a year ago. It's nearly exactly a year ago that United fans were panicking and some even burning shirts, as Ronaldo looked on the verge of moving to rivals Manchester City.
Transfer news LIVE: Ronaldo to Chelsea ‘talks’, Antony MEDICAL, Liverpool ‘agree’ Bellingham deal, Arsenal’s offer
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly returned to Chelsea to try and get the Blues to sign his star man. Ronaldo wants away from Manchester United this summer and would be willing to join the Blues, but manager Thomas Tuchel is still reluctant to have the Portuguese forward in his squad.
Thomas Tuchel reveals which of Chelsea's Champions League opponents he is most excited to face
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed the one tie in the Champions League that he is looking forward to playing the most. Chelsea have been drawn against AC Milan, Dinamo Zagreb and RB Salzburg as they look to progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League this season. Tuchel...
Xavi sounds off on Barcelona facing Bayern Munich, Inter Milan in Champions League group stage
Barcelona was dealt quite a challenge for this season’s UEFA Champions League group stage. Barca will feature in Group C this year, as it is set to meet Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and FC Viktoria Plzen in the coming months. Barcelona and Bayern Munich have plenty of history with each other from over the years. […] The post Xavi sounds off on Barcelona facing Bayern Munich, Inter Milan in Champions League group stage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cristiano Ronaldo 'was annoyed with 25 percent pay cut written into contract for Man United missing Champions League'... and Erik ten Hag 'changed his mind' on wantaway striker after Brentford calamity, with manager now happy to see him go
Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed frustrations about having to take a 25 per cent pay cut after Manchester United missed out on a Champions League spot, according to a report. The 37-year-old made it clear earlier this summer that he wanted to leave the club in search of Champions League football, and frustrations have been growing ever since.
Footage has emerged showing Juventus legend Pavel Nedved partying with three scantily clad women
Juventus legend Pavel Nedved has been filmed partying intimately with three scantily clad women, days before his 50th birthday. The footage posted online showed Nedved dancing with the three women, who had all removed their shirts. They danced in a line, swaying side to side with Nedved in the middle of them.
BBC
World Rugby Sevens Series: Australia beat Samoa to clinch first men's title
Australia have won their first men's World Rugby Sevens title after taking bronze in the series finale in Los Angeles. A 21-7 victory over Samoa at Dignity Health Sports Park was enough to clinch top spot in the standings ahead of nearest challengers Fiji and South Africa. The win follows...
Erik Ten Hag Discusses Cristiano Ronaldo's Future
Two wins. Two games with Cristiano Ronaldo starting on the bench. Erik ten Hag has made a tough judgement call regarding the world's most famous sportsperson on consecutive occasions. New into the gargantuan job of managing Manchester United in the Premier League, the Dutchman has already shown his laconic nature...
Man United transfer news: Antony unveiling, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Cristiano Ronaldo latest and more
Manchester United are set for a busy few days with targets still to get over the line ahead of the summer transfer window’s deadline on Thursday night.United have picked up some momentum on the field with back-to-back wins over Liverpool and Southampton, and they have a testing week ahead with two more Premier League games against Leicester and Arsenal.While Erik ten Hag’s side take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night, behind the scenes United may well be putting the finishing touches on some last-gasp transfers. The arrival of Casemiro has at least helped improve a...
Transfer news LIVE: Man United confirm €100m Antony deal as Cristiano Ronaldo targets exit
The transfer window enters its final days and hours but Manchester United have made a huge move by confirming a deal with Ajax worth up to €100m for the Brazil winger Antony. The 22-year-old is set to become the second-most expensive transfer in United’s history and ends a long-running transfer saga, with Erik ten Hag now reunited with his forward from Eredivisie.That could be it for United, but reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is still not settled. His agent Jorge Mendes is working around the clock to find a suitor, with Napoli and Sporting CP the final options if...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Brighton protects unbeaten start; Milan clubs play
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Brighton is the big surprise after the first four rounds of the Premier League, with Graham Potter's team taking its unbeaten record to Fulham at the start of a midweek round of games. Brighton has three wins — against Manchester United, West Ham and in-form Leeds — and a draw so far and has only conceded one goal. The south-coast club is defying expectations following the sale of two key players during the offseason — Marc Cucurella to Chelsea and Yves Bissouma to Tottenham. Chelsea visits Southampton and welcomes back defender Kalidou Koulibaly from suspension, even if midfielder Conor Gallagher starts a ban of his own after his red card in the 2-1 win over Leicester on Saturday. In other games, Leeds hosts Everton and Brentford visits Crystal Palace.
