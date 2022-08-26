ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Jewish congregations mount legal challenges to state abortion bans

By Ariana Figueroa
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29N43r_0hW5mzWL00

Leaders of the Central Reform Congregation in St. Louis, which is in the progressive tradition of Reform Judaism, say access to abortion care is a requirement of Jewish law and Missouri's abortion ban violates their members' religious freedom. (Rebecca Rivas/The Missouri Independent)

WASHINGTON — Thousands of years of Jewish scripture make it clear that access to abortion care is a requirement of Jewish law and practice, according to Rabbi Karen Bogard.

“We preserve life at all costs,” she said in an interview with States Newsroom. “But there is a difference between that which is living, and that which is not yet living.”

Bogard is a rabbi at Central Reform Congregation in St. Louis, which is in the progressive tradition of Reform Judaism. She said that whether it’s the Torah — the first five books of the Old Testament in the Hebrew Bible — or the Talmud — the central text of Rabbinic Judaism and the primary source of Jewish religious law and theology — those pieces of Jewish literature “really draw the difference between life and potential life.”

But with the fall of Roe v. Wade in late June, some members of the Jewish faith as well as other religious groups find their beliefs in deep conflict with state laws that ban or greatly restrict abortion — especially if a pregnant patient’s life is in danger.

Since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, states now are permitted to craft their own laws regarding abortion, and in Bogard’s home state of Missouri, the procedure is banned.

“Our congregants are heartbroken,” she said. “It’s really violating to be told what you can and can’t do with your own self.”

Legal challenges are resulting. The enactment of state laws that ban or restrict access to abortion has already sparked a lawsuit in Florida from a liberal Jewish congregation there. In Ohio, another liberal Jewish congregation is joining the American Civil Liberties Union in a lawsuit against the state’s six-week abortion ban.

A coalition of three dozen rabbis also filed a brief on a separate lawsuit in Ohio, where physicians are challenging the new abortion law in the Supreme Court of Ohio.

Similar lawsuits are anticipated, not only from liberal Jewish congregations but other religious groups as well.

There’s currently a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas Houston Division filed by the Satanic Temple — not to be confused with the Church of Satan — on behalf of a member who argues the state’s abortion ban violates that temple member’s religious beliefs allowing access to an abortion ritual.

The ritual involves members repeating verses in a mirror to affirm body autonomy and to repel any guilt, shame or discomfort that can surface when undergoing an abortion.

“There’s going to be a wave of religious freedom lawsuits,” said Rabbi Daniel Bogard, who’s married to Rabbi Karen Bogard. “We’re going to find out if this country really believes in religious freedom, or whether this country believes in the freedom of a small minority to impose its will on the rest of us.”

It’s unclear whether these religious-based lawsuits challenging state abortion laws can win in court.

“We’re very much in the wild, wild west of abortion law and religious law,” said Candace Bond-Theriault, the director of racial justice policy and strategy at Columbia Law School’s Center for Gender and Sexuality Law .

Jewish law

According to Jewish law, a fetus is not considered a full human being. The biblical foundation for this is found in Exodus 21:22 of the Torah, Rabbi Daniel Bogard said.

The translation reads: “When men fight, and one of them pushes a pregnant woman and a miscarriage results, but no other damage ensues, the one responsible shall be fined according as the woman’s husband may exact from him, the payment to be based on reckoning. But if other damage ensues, the penalty shall be life for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot, burn for burn, wound for wound, bruise for bruise.…”

Rabbi Daniel Bogard said that the Jewish legal interpretation of these passages states that a fetus is not a person, because the miscarriage results in only monetary compensation, rather than the “life for life” punishment.

There are several other passages in Jewish literature that make the distinction that the life of the person who is pregnant is prioritized.

“If we’re going to live in a religiously free society, we are each allowed to interpret these verses on our own for our own traditions, and a minority in this country can’t impose their conservative white Christian religiosity on the rest of us,” Rabbi Daniel Bogard said.

The lawsuits challenging abortion laws are predominantly filed by congregations that practice Reform Judaism, but Conservative Judaism also supports access to abortion .

The question of access to abortion gets more restrictive when it comes to Orthodox Judaism, but access to the medical procedure isn’t barred, says Yedida Eisenstat, a fellow at the Center for the Study of Law and Religion at Emory University in Atlanta.

“Abortion in Judaism absolutely does have a place, and within Jewish law, there absolutely is a place for abortion,” she said. “Judaism is not anti-abortion, like Christianity is, so it absolutely does make sense for Jewish congregations to be saying, ‘Hey, this is a violation of our religious rights.’”

Eisenstat specializes in Jewish biblical interpretation and also works as an editorial associate at the Posen Library of Jewish Culture and Civilization.

“Judaism doesn’t have one voice or one opinion or one ruling about everything,” she said, adding that every situation is different and “there’s all this other gray area,” when it comes to theoretical cases in Jewish law pertaining to abortion.

Interpretations on abortion in Jewish law, or Halacha, vary across American Jewish denominations.

“We use the theoretical cases to illuminate other cases — just like in American law — so there isn’t one blanket answer for every situation, every situation has its own nuances,” she said. “And again, that’s why this is a decision, a very personal decision, not one that the government should be making.”

The Rabbinical Assembly, a major institution of Conservative Judaism, condemned the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs.

“Denying individuals access to the complete spectrum of reproductive healthcare, including contraception, abortion-inducing devices and medications, and abortions, among others, on religious grounds, deprives those who need medical care of their Constitutional right to religious freedom,” the organization said in a statement.

Orthodox Judaism is typically more aligned with Christian conservative views on religious liberty issues, Eisenstat said, but differs on the belief that life begins at conception.

Following the Dobbs decision, the Rabbinical Council of America and Agudath Israel , large organizations that represent Orthodox Jewish communities, urged states to consider exceptions to expand abortion access.

“As the debate over abortion rights enters this new phase, we encourage states to craft policies that will simultaneously express the great value we place on life as well as protecting the rights to abortion when warranted by Jewish law,” the Rabbinical Council of America said in a statement.

Florida lawsuits

Rabbi Barry Silver is a self-proclaimed “rabbi-rouser.”

He’s an attorney, a social activist, a former Democratic legislator in the Florida House of Representative and the leader of the Congregation L’Dor va-Dor, a synagogue practicing progressive Judaism in Palm Beach, Florida.

Silver, along with three other rabbis, a United Church of Christ minister, a Unitarian Universalist minister, an Episcopal priest and a Buddhist lama, each have filed separate lawsuits challenging the state’s 15-week abortion ban that went into effect July 1. Those suits argue that the new abortion law violates Florida’s state constitution, as well as U.S. constitutional protections for freedom of speech and religion.

The suits also claim the law creates “substantial” burdens on individuals’ ability to practice their faith and creates a “potential” burden on religious leaders to advise their members. Because of the vagueness of the law, Silver said, rabbis or other religious leaders who counsel their clergy members on abortion could face criminal charges.

“It criminalizes the practice of Judaism as well as all the other religions that are not aligned with fundamentalist Christianity, which is pretty much everybody,” Silver said of Florida’s new abortion law.

Silver’s Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor also filed a separate suit in June in state court that argues the 15-week abortion ban violates the right to privacy guaranteed by the Florida state constitution.

“For Jews, all life is precious and thus the decision to bring new life into the world is not taken lightly or determined by state fiat,” according to the lawsuit. “ As such, the act prohibits Jewish women from practicing their faith free of government intrusion and this violates their privacy rights and religious freedom.”

Silver said he still plans to counsel his congregants who need or are considering abortion care, despite Florida’s new law.

“We do the right thing and if they want to come after us, they can make our day, we’re not going to stop saying what we need to say. We’re not gonna stop practicing Jewish law,” he said.

A spokesperson with GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office did not answer questions from States Newsroom about whether the newly passed abortion law prevents Jewish people from practicing their faith.

“Governor DeSantis is pro-life, and we believe HB 5 will ultimately withstand all legal challenges,” a spokesperson with DeSantis’ office wrote in an email to States Newsroom, referring to the abortion law. “The struggle for life is not over.”

Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor’s suit claiming Florida’s constitution has an explicit right to privacy is “fairly straightforward, and would generally be unremarkable,” said Caroline Mala Corbin, a law professor at the University of Miami School of Law.

“Under the existing law, it’s a no-brainer challenge,” Corbin said.

She added that the Florida Supreme Court has interpreted that language to cover abortion.

“Except that, like the U.S. Supreme Court, the Florida Supreme Court has taken a sharp turn to the right, so just as you have the U.S. Supreme Court completely remake abortion law, it’s a possibility the Florida Supreme Court will as well,” she said.

Corbin said the court could rule several ways in the congregation’s case.

“They might argue, ‘We question your sincerity,’ which would be shocking given how deferential they are to other claims of religious liberty,” she said.

The court could also rule that the congregation did not prove Florida’s abortion law created a substantial burden, or that even if the law prevents someone from practicing their religion, “the state has a compelling reason for its law, and therefore, the state must prevail,” she said.

“ So the state might respond, even if this does affect your ability to live your religious truth, the state has a compelling interest in saving lives and therefore the state still prevails,” Corbin said.

Future cases

Micah Schwartzman, the director of the University of Virginia School of Law’s Karsh Center for Law and Democracy, and the Hardy Cross Dillard professor of law, said lawsuits brought on behalf of a group of people, like the one from Silver’s congregation in Florida, rather than a particular individual, will have more procedural hurdles to prove the group has standing to sue under state and federal law.

“I’m not terribly confident about these early lawsuits,” Schwartzman said.

He pointed to the case in Texas, the one by the Satanic Temple , which the religious organization filed in federal court on behalf of one of its members, and said he expects to see similar cases.

“I think in the future, we’re going to see cases that are brought on behalf of particular individuals who are burdened by abortion restrictions or prohibitions,” he said. “And those types (of cases) will have a stronger chance of surviving the preliminary stages of litigation.”

Schwartzman said there’s also the question of religious exemptions, particularly in states that have enacted trigger law bans or near total bans on abortion, and whether those laws impose a burden on people trying to practice their religion.

State abortion laws are going to have some exemptions for abortion, he said, such as in cases of rape and incest and to protect the life and health of the mother.

“And in those circumstances, courts are going to face the question if these laws have certain secular exceptions, why shouldn’t they also grant exceptions on religious grounds?” he said. “And I think that will be the structure of many challenges that we will see in the future.”

Elizabeth Sepper, a religious liberty, health law and equality scholar at the University of Texas School of Law, said that over the last couple of decades the Supreme Court has “reduced the establishment clause to rubble,” which under the First Amendment prohibits the government from establishing a religion.

When Roe v. Wade was initially issued, Congress passed the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds to cover the cost of abortions, with some limited exceptions.

Sepper said Congress’ decision to pass a restriction related to abortion in the case of the Hyde Amendment is an example of “an establishment of religion because when legislators pass abortion bans that say ‘Well, human beings come into life at the moment of conception,’ that’s a doctrine — is a theological stance — that’s rooted in a particular religious faith, and we all know religious faith that is.”

“I think some large segment of the population on both sides of the abortion issue understands (that) to be the truth, which is that many abortion bans require religious reasoning,” Sepper said.

The post Jewish congregations mount legal challenges to state abortion bans appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
Nebraska Examiner

Turmoil in Nebraska Republican Party is self-inflicted

There is a great amount of turmoil in the Nebraska Republican Party these days, and it’s entirely self-inflicted. As a longtime participant in Republican politics in this state and as a current member of the Nebraska GOP state central committee, which governs the party between its biennial conventions, I am disgusted and somewhat horrified by […] The post Turmoil in Nebraska Republican Party is self-inflicted appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Q&A with Ali Alexander, organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ protests before Jan. 6

OMAHA — Conservative political activist and provocateur Ali Alexander chose Nebraska to give what he called his first public speech since organizing “Stop the Steal” rallies in the run-up to Jan. 6, 2021, when more than 2,000 people stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress certified the 2020 presidential election results. Alexander, a Texas resident who […] The post Q&A with Ali Alexander, organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ protests before Jan. 6 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri poised to execute man convicted of crime he committed at 19 years old

This summer marked the 10th anniversary of the Miller v. Alabama, a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision banning mandatory sentences of life without parole for children. The decision recognized that youth are both less culpable for theirs crimes and more capable of rehabilitation than adults, because of significant differences in their brains and behavior. The […] The post Missouri poised to execute man convicted of crime he committed at 19 years old appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Society
State
Ohio State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Florida Government
Missouri Independent

Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging Missouri School Boards Association violated Sunshine Law

A Boone County Circuit Court judge on Monday sided with the Missouri School Boards’ Association and dismissed a lawsuit that argued the organization was subject to the state’s open records laws. Southeastern Legal Foundation, a Georgia-based legal nonprofit that filed the lawsuit, argued the Missouri School Boards’ Association (MSBA) violated the Sunshine Law by not […] The post Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging Missouri School Boards Association violated Sunshine Law appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Freedom Festival loses key speaker after Charles Herbster pulls out

OMAHA — A group aiming to amplify Nebraska’s populist right won’t get to show quite the level of Republican unity that its leaders hoped to convey at a Saturday event called the Second Annual Nebraska Freedom Festival. The Nebraska Freedom Coalition, which is organizing the event, intended to have four of the top GOP candidates […] The post Nebraska Freedom Festival loses key speaker after Charles Herbster pulls out appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Conservative Judaism#Jewish#States Newsroom#The Old Testament#Talmud#The Supreme Court
flatlandkc.org

Meet Jessica Piper: Missouri’s ‘Dirt Road Democrat’

Jessica Piper wipes the sweat off of her brow and knocks on the 50th door of the morning. She’s painfully aware that someone on the other side may hate her politics, but it’s more likely that no one answers. Either way, she leaves a flyer asking them to...
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

4 shot near Missouri school

JENNINGS, Missouri (KMOV) — Four people were shot near Jennings schools Monday morning. St. Louis County Police Officers were called to the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Responding officers confirmed two people were found shot at Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive and two additional victims were found nearby.
JENNINGS, MO
Nebraska Examiner

Flood headed to southern border as congressional delegation talks immigration

ASHLAND — U.S. Rep. Mike Flood said Thursday that he’ll visit the southern U.S. border next week to see first-hand what’s been described to him as a crisis. “I’ve heard from several congressmen who said you’ve heard about the immigration problem, but when you actually see it … you would be shocked at what a […] The post Flood headed to southern border as congressional delegation talks immigration appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christianity
gladstonedispatch.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Missouri

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
MISSOURI STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount

Colorado’s election officials, like so many across the country, faced a surge of violent threats after the 2020 election.  Federal authorities are prosecuting a man who pleaded guilty to threatening a Colorado election official on Instagram, where he wrote: “Do you feel safe? You shouldn’t.” And Colorado police arrested a man accused of calling Secretary […] The post Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
COLORADO STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
795
Followers
736
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy