Is the U.S. economy in recession? These indicators have warned

Leading economic indicators, employment indicators and U.S. bond term spread indicators for the U.S. economy recession has a good predictive significance, these important indicators are foreshadowed next year the U.S. economy recession risk is very high, especially in the first half of next year. We believe that this round of the U.S. economy into recession is more difficult to avoid, the risk of recession next year is high, and do not rule out the possibility of recession this year. This round of U.S. bond rates peaked at the point or the eve of stopping interest rate hikes, and then U.S. bond rates are expected to face greater downward pressure, even though the Fed may not immediately turn to cut rates.

Economic leading indicators and the inverse of the U.S. bond rate for the U.S. economy recession has a better forecasting significance, the two foreshadowed the U.S. economy has a higher probability of facing recession next year.

The Conference Board's Leading Economic Indicator (LEI) exceeded 0.98, which is a good predictor of recession, and the LEI broke through the threshold in July, reflecting that the U.S. economy will face higher downward pressure at the end of this year or next year. The current 10Y-2Y spread has been inverted again since July 6, and the 10Y-3M spread has narrowed rapidly to below 30bps, both of which indicate a higher probability of the US economy entering recession next year.

The number of new non-farm payrolls and the unemployment rate are both better indicators of recession forecasting, both reflect that the U.S. job market remains strong and the risk of short-term recession is low, but there is a risk of a rapid deterioration in future employment data.

The current 3-month average level of new non-farm payrolls is still some distance from the weak job market signal of 200,000, and the possibility of short-term recession is small, but the economic deterioration will lead to a rapid weakening of the job market, and there is a possibility of rapid deterioration in future non-farm payrolls data and signs of recession. The current leading significance of the weak unemployment rate indicators and SAM recession has not yet shown signs of recession, also reflects the low risk of short-term recession.

In addition, although the leading significance of the consumption and real estate sector indicators are vague, the indicators have deteriorated, reflecting that a future recession is more difficult to avoid.

As consumer spending is the core pillar of the U.S. economy, the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index, which reflects the willingness and ability of U.S. consumption, has a certain sensitivity to economic recession. The sharp decline in consumer confidence has been accompanied by a recession in the U.S. The current plunge in consumer confidence to a record low level reflects that the U.S. economy may enter a recession in the future. For the real estate market, new home sales data for the recession forecast accuracy is high, there is a certain degree of leadership. The current year-on-year growth rate of new home sales has fallen below the threshold of -20%, also reflecting the higher risk of future U.S. recession.

The economy is facing greater downward pressure or will lead to the cessation of interest rate hikes on the eve of the U.S. bond rates topped quickly turned to the downward trend.

When inflation expectations are more stable (or downward), monetary easing and economic downward pressure will jointly determine the downward trend of U.S. bonds, and the LEI indicator can be seen as a proxy for economic downward pressure. Currently, the LEI indicator shows that the U.S. economy is under greater pressure and has a rapid downward trend. Therefore, it is expected that the Fed tightening will still push up the U.S. bond rates until the eve of the cessation of interest rate hikes or the top of the U.S. bond rates, followed by economic weakness is expected to cause U.S. bond rates to turn downward relatively quickly, even if the rate cuts may not have started by then.

Conclusion:

A number of core leading indicators reflect the current in addition to the labor market is still relatively strong, other aspects of the U.S. economy has been under greater pressure, the risk of the U.S. economy entering a substantial recession next year is high, or falling into recession in the first half of next year, and there is also the possibility of entering a recession this year. In the context of inflation expectations are under control, the Fed tightening will continue to support the U.S. bond rates upward, the topping point is expected to be on the eve of the Fed stop raising interest rates, followed by U.S. bond rates will face greater downside risk due to economic deterioration.