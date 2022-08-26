ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Ether Rebound Halts 3-Day Losing Streak

BTC and ETH Trade Higher to Begin the Week; Overnight Declines Offset by U.S. Markets. Bitcoin (BTC) started the week in positive territory, rising 3% on average trading volume. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rebounded on Monday following three consecutive days of losses. Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Indonesia's Biggest Tech Firm Enters Crypto With Purchase of Local Exchange: Report

GoTo Gojek Tokopedia (GOTO), Indonesia's biggest tech company, has entered the cryptocurrency market with the purchase of local crypto exchange Kripto Maksima Koin, Reuters reported Monday. GoTo paid 124.84 billion rupiah ($8.38 million), according to the report, citing a statement to Indonesia's stock exchange regulator. The tech firm, which was...
WORLD
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Taipei Blockchain Week Imperiled by Government’s COVID-19 Quarantine; Bitcoin Rebounds Above $20K

Prices: Bitcoin rebounded above $20K; ether rises. Insights: Taipei Blockchain Week is facing a major hurdle in Taiwan's COVID-19 quarantine. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

South Korea Must Reverse Ineffective Ban on Crypto ICOs, Central Bank Says

South Korea's landmark crypto regulations will have to institutionalize initial coin offerings (ICO), which are currently banned in the country, the Bank of Korea said in a report published Monday. The country's financial regulator, the Financial Services Commission, prohibited local crypto companies from carrying out ICOs – a way of...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Argentina's Mendoza Province Now Accepts Cryptocurrencies for Tax Payments

The Argentine province of Mendoza has enabled the payment of taxes with cryptocurrencies, its tax authority announced on Saturday. With a population of more than 2 million, Mendoza is the fifth-largest territory in the country. According to instructions published by Mendoza's government, users will be able to pay with any...
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Diving Deep Into DeFi to Navigate the New Wave of Finance

Max Good, senior index research analyst at CoinDesk Indices, contributed writing for this report. In December 2021, CoinDesk Indices launched its Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS) to set the standard for defining the industries of digital assets. Every one of the top 500 digital assets by market capitalization is assigned to an industry, defined by DACS, then at least one industry is assigned to an industry group. Finally, at least one industry group is assigned to a sector.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Blockchain Gaming Platform Xterio Raises $40M Led by Partner FunPlus

Blockchain gaming platform Xterio raised $40 million in a funding round led by game developer and Xterio partner FunPlus, FTX Ventures and blockchain gaming platform XPLA. The funding will go toward game development and building out the platform. Xterio combines a play-to-earn gaming platform and a GameFi-as-a-service solution for developers...
COMPUTERS
CoinDesk

DeFi Platform RedStone Raises Nearly $7M to Improve Connectivity Between Blockchains, Real-World Data

DeFi oracle platform RedStone has raised nearly $7 million to develop a faster, cost-efficient cross-chain oracle for decentralized finance protocols. According to a Monday press release, Lemniscap led the seed funding round with support from Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain Capital, Distributed Global, Lattice, Arweave, Bering Waters, Maven11 and SevenX Ventures. RedStone, which currently delivers data feeds to more than 30 blockchains, including Ethereum, Avalanche and Polygon, will use the funds to expedite the rollout of its latest product suite with the aim of improving connectivity between blockchains and real-world data.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

The Metaverse Casino That Wasn’t

I’m at the blackjack table. My dealer is a humanoid frog who wears a bow-tie. He doesn’t speak much. The frog deals me a 17 and himself a 16. I stay. The frog deals himself another card. He busts. I win!. Immediately after I win the hand, chips...
GAMBLING
CoinDesk

Polkadot Parachain Moonbeam Integrates Cross-Chain Messaging Protocol LayerZero

Polkadot parachain Moonbeam has integrated cross-chain messaging protocol LayerZero to facilitate Web3 interoperability, Polkadot said Monday. Moonbeam, a layer 1 blockchain protocol with 9.6 million lifetime transactions, according to Etherscan, already uses the Polkadot ecosystem’s internal messaging service, XCM. Derek Yoo, the CEO of Purestake, the development team behind Moonbeam, told CoinDesk that its integration of LayerZero, which raised $6 million in a Series A round in September, will offer a broader messaging service across various chains such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon and others. Yoo said this will encourage builders to deploy their applications on Moonbeam.
SOFTWARE

