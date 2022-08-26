Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Ether Rebound Halts 3-Day Losing Streak
BTC and ETH Trade Higher to Begin the Week; Overnight Declines Offset by U.S. Markets. Bitcoin (BTC) started the week in positive territory, rising 3% on average trading volume. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rebounded on Monday following three consecutive days of losses. Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by...
CoinDesk
Ether, Bitcoin Could See Turbulence as Open Interest Leverage Ratio Soars to Record High
Traders love volatility and Ethereum's ether (ETH) and bitcoin (BTC) could soon offer plenty of it. That's the message from observers tracking the so-called open interest leverage ratio. The metric is calculated by dividing the amount of dollars locked in open perpetual futures contracts by the market capitalization of the...
CoinDesk
Indonesia's Biggest Tech Firm Enters Crypto With Purchase of Local Exchange: Report
GoTo Gojek Tokopedia (GOTO), Indonesia's biggest tech company, has entered the cryptocurrency market with the purchase of local crypto exchange Kripto Maksima Koin, Reuters reported Monday. GoTo paid 124.84 billion rupiah ($8.38 million), according to the report, citing a statement to Indonesia's stock exchange regulator. The tech firm, which was...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Taipei Blockchain Week Imperiled by Government’s COVID-19 Quarantine; Bitcoin Rebounds Above $20K
Prices: Bitcoin rebounded above $20K; ether rises. Insights: Taipei Blockchain Week is facing a major hurdle in Taiwan's COVID-19 quarantine. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
CoinDesk
Crypto Coin AVAX Drops 11% After Self-Described Whistleblower Says Avalanche Weaponized Litigation Against Rivals
The AVAX token dropped to its lowest price since July 13 on Monday after a self-described "whistleblower" website accused Ava Labs, the company behind the Avalanche blockchain, paid lawyers to hurt competitors and keep regulators at bay. On Friday, Crypto Leaks, a self-proclaimed whistleblower, published a report saying that some...
CoinDesk
Crypto Custody Firm Fireblocks Adds Support for Solana Blockchain’s DeFi, NFT, Gaming Apps
Cryptocurrency custody firm Fireblocks has begun providing support for the Solana blockchain’s ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi) developers, non-fungible token (NFT) applications, and other Web3 activities, the companies said on Tuesday. Despite a bearish climate in crypto markets, Solana has grown at a rapid clip, particularly when it comes...
CoinDesk
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Crypto Exchange Is Planning to Acquire Huobi
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet Monday morning the crypto exchange had no plans to acquire Huobi. Huobi is one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, with a daily trading volume of over $1 billion, according to data from CoinGecko. Speculation had been growing that FTX – which...
CoinDesk
South Korea Must Reverse Ineffective Ban on Crypto ICOs, Central Bank Says
South Korea's landmark crypto regulations will have to institutionalize initial coin offerings (ICO), which are currently banned in the country, the Bank of Korea said in a report published Monday. The country's financial regulator, the Financial Services Commission, prohibited local crypto companies from carrying out ICOs – a way of...
CoinDesk
Argentina's Mendoza Province Now Accepts Cryptocurrencies for Tax Payments
The Argentine province of Mendoza has enabled the payment of taxes with cryptocurrencies, its tax authority announced on Saturday. With a population of more than 2 million, Mendoza is the fifth-largest territory in the country. According to instructions published by Mendoza's government, users will be able to pay with any...
CoinDesk
Diving Deep Into DeFi to Navigate the New Wave of Finance
Max Good, senior index research analyst at CoinDesk Indices, contributed writing for this report. In December 2021, CoinDesk Indices launched its Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS) to set the standard for defining the industries of digital assets. Every one of the top 500 digital assets by market capitalization is assigned to an industry, defined by DACS, then at least one industry is assigned to an industry group. Finally, at least one industry group is assigned to a sector.
CoinDesk
Blockchain Gaming Platform Xterio Raises $40M Led by Partner FunPlus
Blockchain gaming platform Xterio raised $40 million in a funding round led by game developer and Xterio partner FunPlus, FTX Ventures and blockchain gaming platform XPLA. The funding will go toward game development and building out the platform. Xterio combines a play-to-earn gaming platform and a GameFi-as-a-service solution for developers...
CoinDesk
DeFi Platform RedStone Raises Nearly $7M to Improve Connectivity Between Blockchains, Real-World Data
DeFi oracle platform RedStone has raised nearly $7 million to develop a faster, cost-efficient cross-chain oracle for decentralized finance protocols. According to a Monday press release, Lemniscap led the seed funding round with support from Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain Capital, Distributed Global, Lattice, Arweave, Bering Waters, Maven11 and SevenX Ventures. RedStone, which currently delivers data feeds to more than 30 blockchains, including Ethereum, Avalanche and Polygon, will use the funds to expedite the rollout of its latest product suite with the aim of improving connectivity between blockchains and real-world data.
CoinDesk
The Metaverse Casino That Wasn’t
I’m at the blackjack table. My dealer is a humanoid frog who wears a bow-tie. He doesn’t speak much. The frog deals me a 17 and himself a 16. I stay. The frog deals himself another card. He busts. I win!. Immediately after I win the hand, chips...
CoinDesk
Polkadot Parachain Moonbeam Integrates Cross-Chain Messaging Protocol LayerZero
Polkadot parachain Moonbeam has integrated cross-chain messaging protocol LayerZero to facilitate Web3 interoperability, Polkadot said Monday. Moonbeam, a layer 1 blockchain protocol with 9.6 million lifetime transactions, according to Etherscan, already uses the Polkadot ecosystem’s internal messaging service, XCM. Derek Yoo, the CEO of Purestake, the development team behind Moonbeam, told CoinDesk that its integration of LayerZero, which raised $6 million in a Series A round in September, will offer a broader messaging service across various chains such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon and others. Yoo said this will encourage builders to deploy their applications on Moonbeam.
