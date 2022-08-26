Palmyra Township Fire Department to mark 75 years of service to the community this weekend

PALMYRA TWP. — A Lenawee County fire department will open its doors to the community Saturday, Aug. 27, as it marks its 75 years of service.

The Palmyra Township Fire Department invites the community to stop by its 75th anniversary celebration and open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fire hall is at 4276 Rouget Road, along U.S. 223, while the Palmyra Township Hall is at 6490 Palmyra Road. Most of the day’s events will be at the township hall, but the fire department will also be accessible for the public to tour.

There will be live demonstrations to check out including a Jaws of Life extrication, fire hose and water pump operations, and CPR. The Lenawee County fire safety smoke house for kids will be on site and will teach youngsters the do’s and don’ts when it comes to fire safety in the home, said Paul Rohlan, Palmyra Township fire chief.

“We’re trying to put some appreciation back to the community for sticking with us for 75 years,” Rohlan said. “That’s probably the biggest thing about this celebration. We couldn’t do what we do if it wasn’t for our community and their continual support.”

The Palmyra Township Fire Department was organized in 1947. According to a Dec. 19, 1949, edition of the Adrian Daily Telegram, the Palmyra Community Building and Fire House along U.S. 223 and Rouget Road was dedicated Dec. 17, 1949. Nelson Ehinger and then fire Chief Ronald Helzer were responsible for getting the structure in order for the day’s dedication ceremony, it was reported.

The 70-by-80-foot fire house and community structure, built of concrete blocks and steel, was erected at a cost of $20,000 and houses three pieces of apparatus.

“There is also a large auditorium with portable stage, rest rooms, modern kitchen and office space for the township clerk,” the Dec. 19, 1949, Telegram reported. “Folding doors separate fire station from the community rooms.”

History of the department, such as this example, will also be on display during Saturday’s anniversary open house, Rohlan said. A history board including photos can be viewed during the event. Jeff Betz, Jeff Jackson and Brian Wilcox were all integral members to bring together its history for the event, Rohlan said.

A recruitment table will also be set up during the open house. The fire department currently stands at 13 members, Rohlan said. Generally, the department seeks to have anywhere from 20-25 rostered members.

“We are a bit lower in the numbers than where we would like to be,” Rohlan said, “but we still dedicate our time and efforts to this community.”

Rohlan has been a member of the Palmyra Township Fire Department for 25 years and is approaching his 10th year as chief. Wilcox, an assistant chief, and Troy Swanson, captain, are longer tenured on the department than Rohlan, the fire chief said.

There are some younger and newer members serving on the department as well.

The Palmyra Township Fire Department consists of volunteers that supply the township with fire protection and basic life support emergency medical services. Department members are paid on-call, meaning they only receive compensation for training and services when needed. Applications to become a member of the fire department will be available at the recruitment table. Individuals interested in serving on the department can also contact Rohlan at 517-605-4158 or at prohlan@gmail.com . Any member of the Palmyra Township Board can also be contacted by prospective applicants.

Fire department supporter and anniversary T-shirts will be for sale at the open house.

“To be the leader of this department, it’s been an honor,” Rohlan said. “I’ve started out where all of these guys have started and I climbed the ladder. I couldn’t do the job I do without having all of these guys helping me out. They are the bones of the factory, if you want to call it that.”

Annually, the fire department gets out into the community by coordinating its Memorial Day pancake breakfast, as well as trick-or-treating events at the fire station during Halloween, and hosting its Christmas tree fundraising sale. All funds brought into the department from its fundraisers are used to purchase equipment that can assist the department in better serving the township.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Palmyra Township Fire Department to mark 75 years of service to the community this weekend