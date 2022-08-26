ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

Palmyra Township Fire Department to mark 75 years of service to the community this weekend

By Brad Heineman, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 4 days ago

PALMYRA TWP. — A Lenawee County fire department will open its doors to the community Saturday, Aug. 27, as it marks its 75 years of service.

The Palmyra Township Fire Department invites the community to stop by its 75th anniversary celebration and open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fire hall is at 4276 Rouget Road, along U.S. 223, while the Palmyra Township Hall is at 6490 Palmyra Road. Most of the day’s events will be at the township hall, but the fire department will also be accessible for the public to tour.

There will be live demonstrations to check out including a Jaws of Life extrication, fire hose and water pump operations, and CPR. The Lenawee County fire safety smoke house for kids will be on site and will teach youngsters the do’s and don’ts when it comes to fire safety in the home, said Paul Rohlan, Palmyra Township fire chief.

“We’re trying to put some appreciation back to the community for sticking with us for 75 years,” Rohlan said. “That’s probably the biggest thing about this celebration. We couldn’t do what we do if it wasn’t for our community and their continual support.”

The Palmyra Township Fire Department was organized in 1947. According to a Dec. 19, 1949, edition of the Adrian Daily Telegram, the Palmyra Community Building and Fire House along U.S. 223 and Rouget Road was dedicated Dec. 17, 1949. Nelson Ehinger and then fire Chief Ronald Helzer were responsible for getting the structure in order for the day’s dedication ceremony, it was reported.

The 70-by-80-foot fire house and community structure, built of concrete blocks and steel, was erected at a cost of $20,000 and houses three pieces of apparatus.

“There is also a large auditorium with portable stage, rest rooms, modern kitchen and office space for the township clerk,” the Dec. 19, 1949, Telegram reported. “Folding doors separate fire station from the community rooms.”

History of the department, such as this example, will also be on display during Saturday’s anniversary open house, Rohlan said. A history board including photos can be viewed during the event. Jeff Betz, Jeff Jackson and Brian Wilcox were all integral members to bring together its history for the event, Rohlan said.

A recruitment table will also be set up during the open house. The fire department currently stands at 13 members, Rohlan said. Generally, the department seeks to have anywhere from 20-25 rostered members.

“We are a bit lower in the numbers than where we would like to be,” Rohlan said, “but we still dedicate our time and efforts to this community.”

Rohlan has been a member of the Palmyra Township Fire Department for 25 years and is approaching his 10th year as chief. Wilcox, an assistant chief, and Troy Swanson, captain, are longer tenured on the department than Rohlan, the fire chief said.

There are some younger and newer members serving on the department as well.

The Palmyra Township Fire Department consists of volunteers that supply the township with fire protection and basic life support emergency medical services. Department members are paid on-call, meaning they only receive compensation for training and services when needed. Applications to become a member of the fire department will be available at the recruitment table. Individuals interested in serving on the department can also contact Rohlan at 517-605-4158 or at prohlan@gmail.com . Any member of the Palmyra Township Board can also be contacted by prospective applicants.

Fire department supporter and anniversary T-shirts will be for sale at the open house.

“To be the leader of this department, it’s been an honor,” Rohlan said. “I’ve started out where all of these guys have started and I climbed the ladder. I couldn’t do the job I do without having all of these guys helping me out. They are the bones of the factory, if you want to call it that.”

Annually, the fire department gets out into the community by coordinating its Memorial Day pancake breakfast, as well as trick-or-treating events at the fire station during Halloween, and hosting its Christmas tree fundraising sale. All funds brought into the department from its fundraisers are used to purchase equipment that can assist the department in better serving the township.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Palmyra Township Fire Department to mark 75 years of service to the community this weekend

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Monroe teen dead, more than 380,000 still without power after Monday storms

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents are still without power Tuesday morning after a severe line of thunderstorm ripped through southeast and west Michigan Monday, toppling trees and downing power lines including one that electrocuted a 14-year-old Monroe girl. More than 384,000 customers were without power early Tuesday following the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOL 11

Crews on scene of house fire in Sylvania

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Crews were at the scene of a fire in the 5800 block of Heidaway Lane in Sylvania early Monday night. Sylvania Fire Department crews are working to tackle the fire at a condo near Sylvania-Metamora Road. Significant flames and smoke are visible from the road. It's...
SYLVANIA, OH
WTOL 11

14-year-old girl electrocuted, dies in Monroe, Mich. after touching downed power lines

MONROE, Mich. — A 14-year-old girl was electrocuted and died Monday night in Monroe County after coming into contact with downed power lines following severe weather. At 7:41 p.m., Monroe Public Safety Department crews responded to the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe, Mich. There, they located the girl still in contact with the energized electrical lines, which fell due to high winds from a thunderstorm.
MONROE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palmyra Township, MI
Lenawee County, MI
Government
County
Lenawee County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
wktn.com

Hancock County Fair Starts Wednesday

The Hancock County Fair is set to kick off this Wednesday. The opening ceremonies will actually be held Tuesday evening at 7, and that will be followed by the King and Queen Coronations at the Old Mill Stream Centre. Lots of activities are planned throughout the fair’s run, including KOI...
FINDLAY, OH
wlen.com

Photos: Lenawee Pride Festival 2022

Adrian, MI – The 2022 Lenawee Pride Festival took place over the weekend in Adrian. The festivities started Saturday at 1pm with the Pride Parade… and the celebration of the local LGBTQ+ community continued into Saturday night in downtown Adrian. WLEN News was on-hand and took these photos:
ADRIAN, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

M-50 closure will reroute traffic in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Bridge work will close westbound M-50 this week. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing westbound M-50 (Brooklyn Road) near the U.S. 127/M-50 ramp in Jackson beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, for concrete bridge deck replacement. Work is expected to be completed at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, weather permitting.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Motorcyclist injured in Hillsdale County Friday afternoon crash

AMBOY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale man was injured Friday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a turning vehicle. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 1:45 p.m. on Pioneer Road north of East Territorial Road. Deputies say 62-year-old Melissa Sue Lipps...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Volunteers#Fire House#The Adrian Daily Telegram
NBC4 Columbus

Woman killed by falling tree in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WNWO) — A Toledo woman was killed Monday evening when a tree fell on her due to the severe storms that rolled through the area, according to NBC station WNWO. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department (TFRD) crews responded to a home in the 4100 block of Beverly Drive in South Toledo around 6:25 […]
TOLEDO, OH
themanchestermirror.com

Golf cart ordinance passed by Village Council

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. In mid-July, a public comment during a Village Council meeting introduced the idea of using golf carts as an additional way of “commuting around town“ and providing a “little extra spice“ in the village.
MANCHESTER, MI
13abc.com

Final section of DiSalle bridge demolished

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, the remaining section of the DiSalle bridge was demolished by explosives at 10 p.m. This section of the bridge was over the Maumee River in Toledo. Before the demolition began, the area around the bridge was checked and traffic on I-75 was slowed. Traffic...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WKHM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jackson County thru 5:45pm Monday

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. Calhoun County in south central Michigan… Jackson County in south central Michigan… Southern Ingham County in south central Michigan… Southern Eaton County in south central Michigan… Until 545 PM EDT. At 413...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Severe weather swept across the southern Lower Peninsula with heavy rain and winds exceeding 65 mph as a cool front moved through the area. The Saginaw and Flint areas were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning beginning around 5:30 p.m. The warnings were scheduled to end around 6:30 p.m. after a line of storms moved through.
FLINT, MI
WTOL 11

Tree falls, kills woman in south Toledo during Monday storms

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman died in south Toledo Monday after a tree fell on her as severe thunderstorms passed through the area. The woman, whose name has not been released, was crushed by a falling tree on Beverly Drive near Copland Boulevard. A strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

At least 222,000 DTE customers left without power after severe storms

FOX 2 - A line of severe thunderstorms moved through Metro Detroit tonight with the National Weather Service issuing numerous warnings. Just before 8:30 p.m., about 222,000 DTE Energy customers are without power in SE Michigan. Go HERE for the outage map. The hardest hit areas appear to be Canton,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy