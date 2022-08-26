Read full article on original website
Yankees’ true feelings on Aroldis Chapman’s infection from tattoo
Well, this is certainly one of the weirder injuries this season. Amid a rather tumultuous stretch of games, the New York Yankees received some unfortunate news about Aroldis Chapman. The closer was placed on the IL list for an infection on his leg. The reason for the infection? A recent tattoo Chapman had.
Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
Rich Hill pulls off insane feat only two players have done in past 122 years
Rich Hill is proving to be an ageless wonder in Major League Baseball. The man is still pitching in his 40s, and he had just put up his most impressive performance this season with the Boston Red Sox to date. Hill toed the rubber against the Tampa Bay Rays at home Saturday night and proceeded […] The post Rich Hill pulls off insane feat only two players have done in past 122 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees announcer Michael Kay absolutely tore A’s stadium to shreds in broadcast
New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay didn’t hold back his thoughts about the Oakland Athletics stadium during the broadcast on Thursday night. New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay made it very clear he didn’t like the Oakland Athletics stadium during the broadcast on Thursday night. Kay wasn’t impressed to make some new furry friends (or foes) while in Oakland.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Gets Hit in the Head and Embarrasses Pitcher on Next Pitch
Everybody knows about the infamous Trea Turner slide. The dude even has a whole GIF about it:. But during Sunday afternoon’s game, Turner’s slide had a lot more context and emotion behind it than the usual smooth and casual glide. After the Dodgers lost 2-1 in a tough...
Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game
A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
Dodgers News: All-Star Shortstop's Return to LA Remains Unknown
The All-Star shortstop was told by the Dodgers front office that no talks of a contract will be discussed during the season.
Look: Sports World Praying For Little League World Series Pitcher
The sports world is hoping for the best for a pitcher in the Little League World Series championship game who went down with an injury. Qshondrickson Doran, a pitcher for Curaçao, went down with a scary looking injury in the Little League World Series championship game on Sunday afternoon.
Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident
The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
Mets rumors: Steve Cohen makes strong statement on Jacob deGrom’s future
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen says he will do whatever he can to keep ace pitcher Jacob deGrom. Saturday, Aug. 29, was an important day for the New York Mets, as they held Old Timer’s Day for the first time since 1994. Not only that, but they finally retired Willie Mays’ No. 24 during the pre-game festivities. It was a huge day for owner Steve Cohen, whose team has the chance to make the postseason in hopes of winning their first World Series title since 1986.
Corbin ends Nats' starting pitcher wins drought, beats Reds
WASHINGTON (AP) — Major league losses leader Patrick Corbin ended Washington’s record 43-game drought without a starting pitcher earning a victory as the Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 Sunday. Corbin (5-17) allowed one earned run and four hits in six innings while striking out five. A Washington...
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Astros holding strong as MLB's best
The MLB playoff race is starting to shape up as we march toward September. August is probably the toughest time of the season to win on a consistent basis. The All-Star Game has come and gone, teams have played more than 100 games, and the playoff stretch hasn’t quite begun.
Dodgers will deploy six-man rotation with Clayton Kershaw returning
The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to get franchise royalty Clayton Kershaw back on the hill in the coming days. Kershaw was removed from an Aug. 4 start against the San Francisco Giants due to a back injury, which resulted in the Dodgers placing him on the injured list. The left-hander threw a simulated game on Saturday, where he threw 70 pitches across four innings.
Wilmer Flores scores thanks to Austin Slater's sac fly, Giants lead Twins, 2-0
Wilmer Flores scores thanks to Austin Slater's sac fly. The San Francisco Giants lead the Minnesota Twins, 2-0.
Guardians begin 3-game series against the Orioles
Baltimore Orioles (67-60, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (67-59, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (4-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (10-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -158, Orioles +134; over/under is 8 runs.
Chicago Fire aim to end losing streak in matchup with the New England Revolution
Chicago Fire (8-13-6, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (8-9-10, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Foxborough, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -120, Chicago +302, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire aim to break a three-game losing streak...
Pujols sets mark for most pitchers tagged, Cards rout Reds
CINCINNATI (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols tagged his major league record 450th different pitcher for a home run, connecting off Cincinnati left-hander Ross Detwiler on Monday night in a 13-4 rout of the Reds. Pujols hit his 694th home run overall. He had been tied with...
Giants backup QB Taylor hurt against Jets in preseason game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted from the sideline Sunday after injuring his back in the annual preseason game against the rival New York Jets, but coach Brian Daboll didn't think he was seriously hurt. “He just landed hard,” Daboll said of the...
Yankees meet the Athletics with 2-1 series lead
New York Yankees (78-49, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (47-81, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (5-2, 2.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Athletics: Adrian Martinez (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -228, Athletics +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New...
Royals take on the White Sox after Dozier's 4-hit game
Kansas City Royals (52-77, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (63-65, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (7-4, 3.15 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-7, 5.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -136, Royals +115;...
