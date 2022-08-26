ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Rich Hill pulls off insane feat only two players have done in past 122 years

Rich Hill is proving to be an ageless wonder in Major League Baseball. The man is still pitching in his 40s, and he had just put up his most impressive performance this season with the Boston Red Sox to date. Hill toed the rubber against the Tampa Bay Rays at home Saturday night and proceeded […] The post Rich Hill pulls off insane feat only two players have done in past 122 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Sports
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
Outsider.com

Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game

A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Zack Britton
Person
Clay Holmes
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Miguel Castro
ClutchPoints

Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident

The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Mets rumors: Steve Cohen makes strong statement on Jacob deGrom’s future

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen says he will do whatever he can to keep ace pitcher Jacob deGrom. Saturday, Aug. 29, was an important day for the New York Mets, as they held Old Timer’s Day for the first time since 1994. Not only that, but they finally retired Willie Mays’ No. 24 during the pre-game festivities. It was a huge day for owner Steve Cohen, whose team has the chance to make the postseason in hopes of winning their first World Series title since 1986.
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Corbin ends Nats' starting pitcher wins drought, beats Reds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Major league losses leader Patrick Corbin ended Washington’s record 43-game drought without a starting pitcher earning a victory as the Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 Sunday. Corbin (5-17) allowed one earned run and four hits in six innings while striking out five. A Washington...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Astros holding strong as MLB's best

The MLB playoff race is starting to shape up as we march toward September. August is probably the toughest time of the season to win on a consistent basis. The All-Star Game has come and gone, teams have played more than 100 games, and the playoff stretch hasn’t quite begun.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#The Oakland Athletics#Rbi
FOX Sports

Dodgers will deploy six-man rotation with Clayton Kershaw returning

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to get franchise royalty Clayton Kershaw back on the hill in the coming days. Kershaw was removed from an Aug. 4 start against the San Francisco Giants due to a back injury, which resulted in the Dodgers placing him on the injured list. The left-hander threw a simulated game on Saturday, where he threw 70 pitches across four innings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Guardians begin 3-game series against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (67-60, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (67-59, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (4-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (10-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -158, Orioles +134; over/under is 8 runs.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Chicago Fire aim to end losing streak in matchup with the New England Revolution

Chicago Fire (8-13-6, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (8-9-10, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Foxborough, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -120, Chicago +302, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire aim to break a three-game losing streak...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Pujols sets mark for most pitchers tagged, Cards rout Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols tagged his major league record 450th different pitcher for a home run, connecting off Cincinnati left-hander Ross Detwiler on Monday night in a 13-4 rout of the Reds. Pujols hit his 694th home run overall. He had been tied with...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Giants backup QB Taylor hurt against Jets in preseason game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted from the sideline Sunday after injuring his back in the annual preseason game against the rival New York Jets, but coach Brian Daboll didn't think he was seriously hurt. “He just landed hard,” Daboll said of the...
NFL
FOX Sports

Yankees meet the Athletics with 2-1 series lead

New York Yankees (78-49, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (47-81, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (5-2, 2.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Athletics: Adrian Martinez (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -228, Athletics +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Royals take on the White Sox after Dozier's 4-hit game

Kansas City Royals (52-77, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (63-65, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (7-4, 3.15 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-7, 5.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -136, Royals +115;...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy