ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Dodgers-Mets provides showcase of NL's best, potential playoff preview

There is no better illustration of what the Dodgers and Mets can bring to the stage than these separate thrilling events that took place Friday on the East Coast. Mookie Betts is a major reason the Dodgers can clinch the NL West as soon as mid-September. He showed exactly how much he means to Los Angeles with the one-man show he put on Friday in Miami. His 4-for-6 performance against the Marlins, including two home runs and a go-ahead, RBI double in the 10th inning, was magical.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Corbin ends Nats' starting pitcher wins drought, beats Reds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Major league losses leader Patrick Corbin ended Washington’s record 43-game drought without a starting pitcher earning a victory as the Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 Sunday. Corbin (5-17) allowed one earned run and four hits in six innings while striking out five. A Washington...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Dodgers ace Tony Gonsolin placed on injured list

The Dodgers will be without one of their top starting pitchers for at least two weeks during the homestretch of the regular season. All-star Tony Gonsolin was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a right forearm strain on Monday. The Dodgers' right-hander leads the National League with a 16-1 record. Gonsolin also has the best WHIP (0.865) in the NL and the best average against (.169) in Major League Baseball this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Astros holding strong as MLB's best

The MLB playoff race is starting to shape up as we march toward September. August is probably the toughest time of the season to win on a consistent basis. The All-Star Game has come and gone, teams have played more than 100 games, and the playoff stretch hasn’t quite begun.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Orioles rookie Adley Rutschman is already MLB's best catcher

Adley Rutschman is already the best catcher in baseball. The magic happens at least once a game — but only if you're paying attention. It's not particularly sexy or eye-catching, but on a daily basis, the Orioles' rookie catcher does something downright remarkable at the plate: He doesn't swing.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Dodgers will deploy six-man rotation with Clayton Kershaw returning

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to get franchise royalty Clayton Kershaw back on the hill in the coming days. Kershaw was removed from an Aug. 4 start against the San Francisco Giants due to a back injury, which resulted in the Dodgers placing him on the injured list. The left-hander threw a simulated game on Saturday, where he threw 70 pitches across four innings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Justin Verlander exits Astros' win early with calf discomfort

Justin Verlander pitched three scoreless innings before departing because of right calf discomfort, and the Houston Astros used five relievers to close out a 3-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Alex Bregman homered for AL West-leading Houston, and Yuli Gurriel had a two-run single. The Astros dropped the...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Guardians begin 3-game series against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (67-60, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (67-59, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (4-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (10-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -158, Orioles +134; over/under is 8 runs.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Beaty
Person
Tayler Scott
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Josh Staumont
Person
Craig Stammen
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Drew Pomeranz
Person
Juan Soto
FOX Sports

Pujols sets mark for most pitchers tagged, Cards rout Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols tagged his major league record 450th different pitcher for a home run, connecting off Cincinnati left-hander Ross Detwiler on Monday night in a 13-4 rout of the Reds. Pujols hit his 694th home run overall. He had been tied with...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Royals take on the White Sox after Dozier's 4-hit game

Kansas City Royals (52-77, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (63-65, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (7-4, 3.15 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-7, 5.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -136, Royals +115;...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Brewers host the Pirates on home winning streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (48-80, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (68-59, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-10, 4.50 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-9, 5.15 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -182, Pirates +155; over/under is 9 runs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nl#The Kansas City Royals#Rbi
FOX Sports

Yankees meet the Athletics with 2-1 series lead

New York Yankees (78-49, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (47-81, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (5-2, 2.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Athletics: Adrian Martinez (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -228, Athletics +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Ben Verlander's top takeaways from Tokyo, Yokohama and Iwate | Flippin' Bats

Ben Verlander gives us his takeaways from each stop in Japan, including Tokyo, Yokohama and Iwate! Ben talks about the incredible experience visiting the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, meeting the fans, seeing Shohei Ohtani’s little league field, the Tokyo Dome meet up, and being able to throw out the first pitch!
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy