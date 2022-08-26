Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
FOX Sports
Dodgers-Mets provides showcase of NL's best, potential playoff preview
There is no better illustration of what the Dodgers and Mets can bring to the stage than these separate thrilling events that took place Friday on the East Coast. Mookie Betts is a major reason the Dodgers can clinch the NL West as soon as mid-September. He showed exactly how much he means to Los Angeles with the one-man show he put on Friday in Miami. His 4-for-6 performance against the Marlins, including two home runs and a go-ahead, RBI double in the 10th inning, was magical.
FOX Sports
Corbin ends Nats' starting pitcher wins drought, beats Reds
WASHINGTON (AP) — Major league losses leader Patrick Corbin ended Washington’s record 43-game drought without a starting pitcher earning a victory as the Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 Sunday. Corbin (5-17) allowed one earned run and four hits in six innings while striking out five. A Washington...
FOX Sports
Dodgers ace Tony Gonsolin placed on injured list
The Dodgers will be without one of their top starting pitchers for at least two weeks during the homestretch of the regular season. All-star Tony Gonsolin was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a right forearm strain on Monday. The Dodgers' right-hander leads the National League with a 16-1 record. Gonsolin also has the best WHIP (0.865) in the NL and the best average against (.169) in Major League Baseball this season.
FOX Sports
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Astros holding strong as MLB's best
The MLB playoff race is starting to shape up as we march toward September. August is probably the toughest time of the season to win on a consistent basis. The All-Star Game has come and gone, teams have played more than 100 games, and the playoff stretch hasn’t quite begun.
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Orioles rookie Adley Rutschman is already MLB's best catcher
Adley Rutschman is already the best catcher in baseball. The magic happens at least once a game — but only if you're paying attention. It's not particularly sexy or eye-catching, but on a daily basis, the Orioles' rookie catcher does something downright remarkable at the plate: He doesn't swing.
FOX Sports
Dodgers will deploy six-man rotation with Clayton Kershaw returning
The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to get franchise royalty Clayton Kershaw back on the hill in the coming days. Kershaw was removed from an Aug. 4 start against the San Francisco Giants due to a back injury, which resulted in the Dodgers placing him on the injured list. The left-hander threw a simulated game on Saturday, where he threw 70 pitches across four innings.
FOX Sports
Justin Verlander exits Astros' win early with calf discomfort
Justin Verlander pitched three scoreless innings before departing because of right calf discomfort, and the Houston Astros used five relievers to close out a 3-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Alex Bregman homered for AL West-leading Houston, and Yuli Gurriel had a two-run single. The Astros dropped the...
FOX Sports
Guardians begin 3-game series against the Orioles
Baltimore Orioles (67-60, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (67-59, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (4-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (10-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -158, Orioles +134; over/under is 8 runs.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Pujols sets mark for most pitchers tagged, Cards rout Reds
CINCINNATI (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols tagged his major league record 450th different pitcher for a home run, connecting off Cincinnati left-hander Ross Detwiler on Monday night in a 13-4 rout of the Reds. Pujols hit his 694th home run overall. He had been tied with...
FOX Sports
Pitching Ninja's Five Filthiest Pitches: Jordan Hicks' mind-blowing two-seamer
As the playoff races heat up, so does the pitching. And there’s plenty of heat in my filthiest pitches from this week!. 1. Jordan Hicks’ mind-blowing, 101 mph two-seamer movement. I’m not sure what you do with this pitch other than hope that it’s a ball. Look at...
MLB・
FOX Sports
Royals take on the White Sox after Dozier's 4-hit game
Kansas City Royals (52-77, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (63-65, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (7-4, 3.15 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-7, 5.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -136, Royals +115;...
FOX Sports
Brewers host the Pirates on home winning streak
Pittsburgh Pirates (48-80, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (68-59, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-10, 4.50 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-9, 5.15 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -182, Pirates +155; over/under is 9 runs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Yankees meet the Athletics with 2-1 series lead
New York Yankees (78-49, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (47-81, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (5-2, 2.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Athletics: Adrian Martinez (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -228, Athletics +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New...
SI:AM | LeBron’s Family Business
He tells SI that he hopes to play with his son Bronny, and maybe even Bryce.
NBA・
FOX Sports
Ben Verlander's top takeaways from Tokyo, Yokohama and Iwate | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander gives us his takeaways from each stop in Japan, including Tokyo, Yokohama and Iwate! Ben talks about the incredible experience visiting the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, meeting the fans, seeing Shohei Ohtani’s little league field, the Tokyo Dome meet up, and being able to throw out the first pitch!
Comments / 0