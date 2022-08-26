The 2022 season has been a massive disappointment for the Red Sox, and they should go all-in for Mike Trout to become legitimate contenders again. Earlier this week, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he is planning to sell the team. This has led to immense speculation that the constantly underperforming Angels could look to trade Mike Trout as a way to truly begin a much-needed rebuild. Due to Trout’s 10-and-5 rights (10 years in the majors and five with the team), he has to give the green light to be traded to a team. One team that he could be interested in joining is the Boston Red Sox.

