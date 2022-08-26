ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Red Sox: Could this dream trade package land Mike Trout in Boston?

The 2022 season has been a massive disappointment for the Red Sox, and they should go all-in for Mike Trout to become legitimate contenders again. Earlier this week, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he is planning to sell the team. This has led to immense speculation that the constantly underperforming Angels could look to trade Mike Trout as a way to truly begin a much-needed rebuild. Due to Trout’s 10-and-5 rights (10 years in the majors and five with the team), he has to give the green light to be traded to a team. One team that he could be interested in joining is the Boston Red Sox.
ClutchPoints

Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans

When the Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, it was met with some criticisms. After all, the Brewers were basically giving one of the MLB’s best relievers and closers for years. Less than a month later, though, Milwaukee fans might be thanking the team they made the move. Saying that Hader […] The post Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports

Alex Cora shares message for Jarren Duran after demotion to Triple-A

This season has been a learning experience for Jarren Duran, to say the least. The Boston Red Sox optioned the 25-year-old outfielder to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday to clear a roster spot for Trevor Story, who returns to the active roster after a lengthy injury hiatus. Duran spent more than...
FOX Sports

Corbin ends Nats' starting pitcher wins drought, beats Reds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Major league losses leader Patrick Corbin ended Washington’s record 43-game drought without a starting pitcher earning a victory as the Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 Sunday. Corbin (5-17) allowed one earned run and four hits in six innings while striking out five. A Washington...
FOX Sports

Orioles look to prolong win streak, take on the Astros

Baltimore Orioles (67-59, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (81-47, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Austin Voth (4-1, 4.73 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (16-3, 1.87 ERA, .85 WHIP, 148 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -269, Orioles +219; over/under is 7 runs.
FOX Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Astros holding strong as MLB's best

The MLB playoff race is starting to shape up as we march toward September. August is probably the toughest time of the season to win on a consistent basis. The All-Star Game has come and gone, teams have played more than 100 games, and the playoff stretch hasn’t quite begun.
FOX Sports

Guardians begin 3-game series against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (67-60, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (67-59, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (4-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (10-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -158, Orioles +134; over/under is 8 runs.
FOX Sports

Pujols sets mark for most pitchers tagged, Cards rout Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols tagged his major league record 450th different pitcher for a home run, connecting off Cincinnati left-hander Ross Detwiler on Monday night in a 13-4 rout of the Reds. Pujols hit his 694th home run overall. He had been tied with...
FOX Sports

Royals take on the White Sox after Dozier's 4-hit game

Kansas City Royals (52-77, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (63-65, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (7-4, 3.15 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-7, 5.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -136, Royals +115;...
FOX Sports

Brewers host the Pirates on home winning streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (48-80, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (68-59, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-10, 4.50 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-9, 5.15 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -182, Pirates +155; over/under is 9 runs.
FOX Sports

Yankees meet the Athletics with 2-1 series lead

New York Yankees (78-49, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (47-81, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (5-2, 2.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Athletics: Adrian Martinez (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -228, Athletics +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New...
