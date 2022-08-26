Read full article on original website
Braves fans want to send Kenley Jansen to the moon after brutal blown save
Kenley Jansen’s blown save and walk-off walk against the Cardinals had Braves fans pulling out their hair in frustration. The Braves picked up Kenley Jansen this offseason intending not to worry about their closer in 2022. They’ve gotten the opposite result because of Jansen’s occasionally erratic pitching and ill-timed...
Red Sox: Could this dream trade package land Mike Trout in Boston?
The 2022 season has been a massive disappointment for the Red Sox, and they should go all-in for Mike Trout to become legitimate contenders again. Earlier this week, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he is planning to sell the team. This has led to immense speculation that the constantly underperforming Angels could look to trade Mike Trout as a way to truly begin a much-needed rebuild. Due to Trout’s 10-and-5 rights (10 years in the majors and five with the team), he has to give the green light to be traded to a team. One team that he could be interested in joining is the Boston Red Sox.
Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans
When the Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, it was met with some criticisms. After all, the Brewers were basically giving one of the MLB’s best relievers and closers for years. Less than a month later, though, Milwaukee fans might be thanking the team they made the move. Saying that Hader […] The post Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: All-Star Shortstop's Return to LA Remains Unknown
The All-Star shortstop was told by the Dodgers front office that no talks of a contract will be discussed during the season.
3 reasons why Xander Bogaerts will not re-sign with the Red Sox in free agency
The Boston Red Sox are one of the most renowned franchises in recent MLB history. Over the past 15 years, they have won three World Series championships, but this season has greatly disappointed the organization. Signing Trevor Story in the offseason seemed to be a band-aid solution as the front office has not prioritized the extensions of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Gets Hit in the Head and Embarrasses Pitcher on Next Pitch
Everybody knows about the infamous Trea Turner slide. The dude even has a whole GIF about it:. But during Sunday afternoon’s game, Turner’s slide had a lot more context and emotion behind it than the usual smooth and casual glide. After the Dodgers lost 2-1 in a tough...
Yankees announcer Michael Kay absolutely tore A’s stadium to shreds in broadcast
New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay didn’t hold back his thoughts about the Oakland Athletics stadium during the broadcast on Thursday night. New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay made it very clear he didn’t like the Oakland Athletics stadium during the broadcast on Thursday night. Kay wasn’t impressed to make some new furry friends (or foes) while in Oakland.
Justin Verlander injury: Astros Cy Young candidate exits with leg injury
The Astros are holding their breath after star pitcher Justin Verlander had to exit Sunday’s game against the Orioles with an injury. Having lost Justin Verlander to injury for the last two seasons, it’s easy to see why Astros fans would like to drape him in bubble wrap to keep him healthy for the postseason.
Alex Cora shares message for Jarren Duran after demotion to Triple-A
This season has been a learning experience for Jarren Duran, to say the least. The Boston Red Sox optioned the 25-year-old outfielder to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday to clear a roster spot for Trevor Story, who returns to the active roster after a lengthy injury hiatus. Duran spent more than...
Corbin ends Nats' starting pitcher wins drought, beats Reds
WASHINGTON (AP) — Major league losses leader Patrick Corbin ended Washington’s record 43-game drought without a starting pitcher earning a victory as the Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 Sunday. Corbin (5-17) allowed one earned run and four hits in six innings while striking out five. A Washington...
Orioles look to prolong win streak, take on the Astros
Baltimore Orioles (67-59, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (81-47, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Austin Voth (4-1, 4.73 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (16-3, 1.87 ERA, .85 WHIP, 148 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -269, Orioles +219; over/under is 7 runs.
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Astros holding strong as MLB's best
The MLB playoff race is starting to shape up as we march toward September. August is probably the toughest time of the season to win on a consistent basis. The All-Star Game has come and gone, teams have played more than 100 games, and the playoff stretch hasn’t quite begun.
Twins turn to Aaron Sanchez in effort to sweep Giants
For the Minnesota Twins, a theme of their run production this weekend is timing. On Friday, the Twins scored early
Wilmer Flores scores thanks to Austin Slater's sac fly, Giants lead Twins, 2-0
Wilmer Flores scores thanks to Austin Slater's sac fly. The San Francisco Giants lead the Minnesota Twins, 2-0.
Guardians begin 3-game series against the Orioles
Baltimore Orioles (67-60, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (67-59, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (4-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (10-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -158, Orioles +134; over/under is 8 runs.
Pujols sets mark for most pitchers tagged, Cards rout Reds
CINCINNATI (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols tagged his major league record 450th different pitcher for a home run, connecting off Cincinnati left-hander Ross Detwiler on Monday night in a 13-4 rout of the Reds. Pujols hit his 694th home run overall. He had been tied with...
Pitching Ninja's Five Filthiest Pitches: Jordan Hicks' mind-blowing two-seamer
As the playoff races heat up, so does the pitching. And there’s plenty of heat in my filthiest pitches from this week!. 1. Jordan Hicks’ mind-blowing, 101 mph two-seamer movement. I’m not sure what you do with this pitch other than hope that it’s a ball. Look at...
Royals take on the White Sox after Dozier's 4-hit game
Kansas City Royals (52-77, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (63-65, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (7-4, 3.15 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-7, 5.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -136, Royals +115;...
Brewers host the Pirates on home winning streak
Pittsburgh Pirates (48-80, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (68-59, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-10, 4.50 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-9, 5.15 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -182, Pirates +155; over/under is 9 runs.
Yankees meet the Athletics with 2-1 series lead
New York Yankees (78-49, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (47-81, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (5-2, 2.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Athletics: Adrian Martinez (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -228, Athletics +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New...
