ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Deputies: Hospital patient steals patrol vehicle in Marion County, sets off chase into NC

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A patient at a local hospital set off a chase into North Carolina after stealing a patrol vehicle in the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a disturbance at the county’s MUSC hospital. It’s there that deputies said a psychiatric patient took control of the patrol vehicle and left the area.
MARION COUNTY, SC
WMBF

DHEC holding hiring event for onsite wastewater inspectors across S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – If you’re interested in protecting people’s health and the environment, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control may want to hire you. The agency is hosting a rapid hire event to recruit onsite wastewater inspectors. The onsite wastewater inspectors work within...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy