Injuries reported in pair of Marion County crashes on Highway 501
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Injuries were reported in a pair of crashes in the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Marion Fire Department said rescue crews were called to the first crash in the area of Highway 501 and Harry Shelly Court just before noon. That wreck involved two vehicles. Crews...
S.C., N.C. law enforcement conduct ‘Hands Across the Border’ campaign to deter dangerous driving
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - With Labor Day weekend right around the corner, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is on high alert for people who are driving under the influence. “That is our purpose to save lives and reduce fatalities in South Carolina and in North Carolina as well too,” said Master Trooper Brian Lee.
Deputies: Hospital patient steals patrol vehicle in Marion County, sets off chase into NC
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A patient at a local hospital set off a chase into North Carolina after stealing a patrol vehicle in the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a disturbance at the county’s MUSC hospital. It’s there that deputies said a psychiatric patient took control of the patrol vehicle and left the area.
DHEC holding hiring event for onsite wastewater inspectors across S.C.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – If you’re interested in protecting people’s health and the environment, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control may want to hire you. The agency is hosting a rapid hire event to recruit onsite wastewater inspectors. The onsite wastewater inspectors work within...
