WMDT.com
Mackenzie Scott donation of $500,000 going towards Perdue Henson Junior Achievement Center
SALISBURY, Md.-Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore is receiving $500,000 from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott. The money will go towards the completion of the Perdue Henson Junior Achievement Center located at Oak Ridge Commons in Salisbury. The facility will house over 10,000 students a year giving them an experiential learning environment. We’re told with Scott donating this money they’re honored and they’ll use it in the best way possible.
WBOC
Schools Across Delmarva Work to Fill Teacher Vacancies
With the new school year upon us, the national teacher shortage is affecting schools all across Delmarva. Some schools are hurting more than others. In Virginia, Accomack county still has 10 openings. In Delaware, the Seaford school district has 17 slots to fill, and in Delmar, there are 18 vacancies. In Maryland, Somerset is still looking to fill 4% of their staff. However, there are some counties and districts that are managing the shortage well.
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen Elks donate $1,000 to Stand Down for Veterans
As an ever-present ally to those who have served this country, Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540 of Lewes once again provided financial assistance to support a critical event for local veterans. Cape Henlopen Elks presented a $1,000 donation Aug. 4 for the annual Delaware Veterans Stand Down outreach event set...
delawaretoday.com
14 Delaware Crab Houses to Visit for Mouthwatering Crabs
Nothing comes between Delawareans and their blue crab—except a mallet. Here are 14 places in the First State serving up hard shell crabs. In Delaware, gas prices aren’t the only topic of conversation. Residents and tourists talk about the cost of blue crabs, which can hit eyebrow-raising amounts. No doubt the demand is high. Few can make it through summer without an old-fashioned crab feast.
WBOC
Wicomico County Announces 2022 Photo Contest Winners
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County on Monday announced the winners of its 2022 photo contest. A record number of entries were again submitted for this year’s contest, following a record in 2021. A committee selected the winners from more than 400 entries. The first-place photo, by Nic Kuvshinoff,...
Cape Gazette
Ignite Fitness Kickboxing donates supplies to local schools
Ignite Fitness Kickboxing partnered with Spark After School Program to donate over 7,000 educational supplies to elementary schools in Kent County. The Ignite Fitness Kickboxing team was proud to support Academy of Dover, WB Simpson, Allen Frear, Fairview, North Dover and Booker T. Washington elementary schools. Ignite provides health/wellness coaching,...
WGMD Radio
No Firehouse Siren this Summer in Rehoboth Beach; Are Osprey the Reason?
Noticeably missing this summer from downtown Rehoboth Beach has been the sound of the familiar firehouse siren. In the past, it would sound for a full minute during certain hours (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) to alert fire company members of potential fire or rescue incidents. Last summer, osprey built...
Ocean City Today
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Salisbury
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Salisbury, MD-DE using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
delawarepublic.org
Coworking space in Rehoboth Beach offers ocean front studios for work and sightseeing
There’s a new business in Rehoboth Beach that allows people to rent space to work and stare at the ocean - all at the same time. Since the COVID pandemic, working from home has become the new normal for many. Jared Bowers recognized that and decided to open CoWork...
Cape Gazette
Lewes student pens winning essay in statewide contest
Delaware Interfaith Power & Light announced Julia Rial of Lewes, a rising senior at Sussex Academy, as the statewide contest winner for her essay on caring for the planet. For RENEW – Reflective Essays on Earth, Nature and their Wonders, high school students submitted essays about climate advocacy, environmental justice or intimate connections to the natural world.
Cape Gazette
Nanticoke Indian powwow to include 9/11 tribute Sept. 11
The Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 44th Annual Powwow is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Hudson Fields, 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton. Parking is free. Entrance fees are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 11-17, and free for children 10 and...
Child Playing With Lighter Causes Maryland House Fire
A child playing with a lighter accidentally set a fire inside the closet of a Maryland home, according to officials. Members of the Salisbury Fire Department were called to help extinguish a fire that broke out in the closet of a Hatings Street home shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 when a child toying around with a lighter.
Cape Gazette
The ghoulish side of Sussex County
My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
WMDT.com
“We are just having a ball:” 81st National Folk Festival returns to downtown Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.- This weekend, the 81st National Folk Fest made its return to downtown Salisbury. It’s the fourth year the city as hosted the free event that celebrates the arts from across the U.S. “You see people smiling and having a great time and that just makes my day....
WBOC
UPDATE: Fire at Union Chesapeake Seafood House Ruled Accidental
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A fire broke out at the Union Chesapeake Seafood House on Philadelphia Ave. in Ocean City Saturday evening. The Ocean City Fire Department says the fire started just before 5 p.m. When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters used a fire hose to put the fire out on the roof, and cut a portion of the roof to check to see if the fire had moved to other areas of the building, according to the Fire Department.
WMDT.com
Former inmate turned Case Manager sets out to help at ECI
WESTOVER, Md. – A familiar face showed up to give back to the place where they once did time. Mark Harris is a case manager for RISTORe Damascus House, which stands for Rehabilitating Individuals So They Overcome Recidivism. his organization was represented at the ECI Reentry Resource Fair Thursday...
NewsTimes
Delaware veteran receives France’s highest honor
FRANKFORD, Del. (AP) — Ernest Marvel has a case full of medals in his Frankford home. He was awarded his most recent addition, the French Legion of Honor, in July — almost 80 years after he helped liberate the country from the Germans in World War II. Marvel,...
Cape Gazette
Coffee Rendezbrew celebrates ribbon cutting
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Aug. 18 to celebrate Coffee Rendezbrew as a new member. Coffee Rendezbrew created four brews reminiscent of Sussex County beach towns: Bethany Beach - with bursts of sweet, creamy blueberry cobbler; Dewey Beach - bourbon and warm pecans; Lewes Beach - chocolate, caramel and sweet cream vanilla; and Rehoboth Beach - sweet cinnamon, pralines and warm pecans.
The Dispatch
Serial Rapist Nabbed In ‘92 To Serve More Time In Del.; Case Spotlights Early Success Of OCPD Bike Patrol
OCEAN CITY — A notorious serial rapist nabbed 30 years ago by the resort’s nascent bike patrol was paroled in Maryland last week but will likely serve out his remaining years in Delaware. On Aug. 20, 1992, Michael Stiple, now 57, was arrested for rape and sexual assault...
carolinecircle.com
Talbot County Sheriff’s Office prepares for school year
The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Over the summer, 1st/Sgt J.R. Dobson and School Resource Officer (SRO) supervisor Sgt. Kevin Parks attended a week long seminar regarding school safety. The National School Safety Conference covered topics related to the latest innovations and best practices in securing our schools and universities. It is the largest and most comprehensive conference nationwide centered on best practices and proven methods.
