Coeur d'Alene Press

Dennis Lee Lickfold, 73

Dennis was born Jan. 15, 1949, in Wardner, Idaho, to Howard and Pearl Lickfold. He passed into his eternal life on Aug. 24, 2022, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Growing up, his family lived in Kingston, Idaho, which was his hometown. Dennis graduated from Kellogg High School in 1968. Most of his adult life he lived in Post Falls, Idaho, where he resided with his loving wife, Gail, and his beloved dog, Mya.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Huckleberries

Entertainers aren’t the only stars who die in threes. Twenty years ago, this community lost three of our best and brightest within four days:. ·Aug. 25, 2002 -- Shirley Parker, 59, lost her year-long battle with cancer. ·Aug. 27, 2002 -- Bill Wassmuth, 61, the human rights leader,...
Coeur d'Alene Press

PREP ROUNDUP: Coeur d'Alene boys win at Lake City invite

COEUR d’ALENE — Led by Luke West’s 2-over-par 74, the Coeur d’Alene boys won the Lake City Invitational on Monday at the Coeur d’Alene Golf Club. Jameson Dale shot 76, Landon Stringham 78 for the Vikings, who shot 308 and won by 20 strokes. Max...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Tiancy "Ty" Dona Rae Thomas, 59

Tiancy "Ty" Dona Rae Thomas went home to Jesus on July 26, 2022, while living in Post Falls, Idaho. Ty was born in McCall, Idaho on March 15, 1963, to Clyde and Wanda "Cookie" Stamper. Throughout her life, if Ty wanted to go and do or try something, she did....
Coeur d'Alene Press

Today's Ghastly Groaner

They have a new item coming out soon — Times New Ramen. Send your groaners to Devin Weeks, dweeks@cdapress.com. Keep ’em clean, and don’t be mean!
KXLY

Another heat wave to close out August – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– It was a cool weekend in the Inland Northwest, but the cooler times are just about over. One, perhaps even two heat waves are coming in the next ten days with little room for a cool down to average late August and early September weather. First, enjoy...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Patriot Front leader appears in Idaho court

COEUR d’ALENE — The leader of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to riot. Thomas R. Rousseau, 23, of Grapevine, Texas, was one of four suspects who appeared before Judge Anna Eckhart via Zoom.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Reginald (Reggie) Vigen, 90

Reginald (Reggie) Vigen, 90, of Post Falls, Idaho passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Aug. 16. Reggie was born in Alberta, Canada and lived in Canada until 1952. He then traveled to Camp Pendleton, Calif., and joined the United States Marine Corps. where he proudly served in the Korean War. Reggie became an American citizen in 1955.
Coeur d'Alene Press

CHIP SHOTS: Aug. 30, 2022

LOW NET OF THE FIELD — Tie, Dianne Best and Sharyl Rasmussen, 65. FIRST FLIGHT — Gross: 1, Yvonne Titus 81. 2, Courtney Hutchins 82. Net: 1, Pam Rich 70. 2, Gayle Foote 79. SECOND FLIGHT — Gross: 1, Brenda Robinson 93. 2, Judy Almquist 97. Net: 1...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Palaniuk wins Angler Of The Year again

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Brandon Palaniuk doesn’t think of himself as a legend. In his mind, he is still the 8-year-old from Rathdrum, who discovered a dream of reaching the biggest stage in bass fishing. But by winning the 2022 Progressive Insurance Bassmaster Angler of the Year race,...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Tropical storms and hurricanes may be increasing very soon

More hot weather is expected across the Inland Northwest, especially around the middle of the week, as we’ll likely have more 90-degree plus temperatures. For the summer season, there have been 29 days with highs at or above 90 degrees at Cliff’s station. At the Spokane International Airport, there have also been 29 days with highs in the 90s. Weather stations in the Kellogg area have reported 26 days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees this summer season.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Kittens barely escape certain death: Companions Animal Center now caring for abandoned felines

Sick kittens were illegally abandoned at Companions Animal Center the night of Tuesday, Aug. 23. Around 9 p.m., a dark-colored, four-door pickup truck pulled into the parking lot of the shelter (formerly named Kootenai Humane Society) at 11650 N. Ramsey Road in Hayden and dumped a plastic container with holes busted into a top that was not secure. Four sick kittens were inside.
Coeur d'Alene Press

SEPT BJNI: CdAEDC/Jobs Plus annual meeting on Sept. 7

COEUR d'ALENE — The annual meeting of the Coeur d’Alene Economic Development Corporation/Jobs Plus, Inc. will take place Sept. 7. "Building for the Future" is the theme of the meeting scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Coeur d'Alene Resort. Topics will include "the interconnectedness of workforce,...
