ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostitution#Crime#Virginia State Police#Fairfax Co#Glasgow Middle School#Fcps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

Husband of US diplomat killed in Bethesda crash calls for safety improvements

BETHESDA, Md. — The husband of a State Department employee killed while riding her bicycle in Bethesda has started a campaign to improve roadway safety conditions. Sarah Joan Langenkamp, 42, died last Thursday afternoon after a driver of a flatbed truck struck her in the 5200 block of River Road. Officials with the Montgomery County Police Department said she was in the bicycle lane when the driver turned into a parking lot and ran over her.
BETHESDA, MD
WUSA9

Car, dog stolen in Northeast, DC

WASHINGTON — Someone stole a woman’s car with her dog inside of it just an hour before two suspects shot a Washington Commanders player nearby on H Street in Northeast, D.C. Around 4:30 p.m., Prince George’s County resident Julia Salsich said she got out of her running Gray...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

3 hurt in Montgomery Co. crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A crash in Montgomery County has sent three people to the hospital. One person has serious and life-threatening injuries according to firefighters on the scene Monday morning. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Briggs Chaney Road and Great Oak Lane in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police locate missing 6-year-old in DC

WASHINGTON — 10 p.m. UPDATE: Police have located the missing boy, according to MPD. Authorities thanked the public for their help Monday night. Police are searching for a missing 6-year-old in Southwest D.C. The 6-year-old was last seen in the 300 block of P Street on Monday, Aug. 29,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police revive teens in 2 separate overdose incidents in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville police have responded to two separate incidents involving teens overdosing this week and are now warning the public about this alarming issue. On Aug. 26, around 2:40 a.m., three officers with the Hyattsville Police Department pulled an unconscious 16-year-old girl from the back of a car on East-West Highway. The teen overdosed on a combination of alcohol, cocaine and Percocet. She was not breathing, but officers were able to revive her and keep her breathing until medic arrived. Once at the hospital she was in stable condition.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy