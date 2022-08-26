Read full article on original website
Montgomery County settles lawsuit over police encounter with 5-year-old at school in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County reached a settlement in a lawsuit stemming from an encounter between two police officers and a 5-year-old boy at East Silver Spring Elementary School more than 2.5 years ago. On Jan. 14, 2020, the child allegedly wandered away from his school, and two...
2 students arrested for bringing guns to school in Prince George's Co., police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two Suitland High School students were arrested, accused of bringing guns on the first day of school in Prince George's County. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the students have only been identified as a 16-year-old boy...
Virginia man arrested after impersonating food delivery driver to assault woman in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man was arrested after he impersonated a food delivery driver to assault a woman while she was walking in her car in Loudoun County, Virginia. Officials later identified the suspect as Noureddine Mahdid, 50, of Ashburn following an investigation led by the Loudoun...
Prince George's County schools to end mandatory mask policy
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A mandatory mask policy in Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS) will end on September 6, according to county officials. Earlier this month, the school district said masks would be required in all schools and facilities until further notice due to the spread of COVID-19 BA.
Hawk carpools on Virginia highway while stuck on car grill
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A hawk in Fairfax County, Virginia was in need of a wingman after it had a slight delay in its commute on Monday when a driver found that it was stuck on the grill of their car. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, after...
Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting of 17-year-old Maryland girl
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Ter'Nijah Ryals in Suitland, Maryland. On Sunday, officers responded to the 3300 block of Curtis Dr. around 1:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according...
Teen shoots fellow suspect in botched carjacking attempt in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated attempted carjacking from last month. A teenage would-be carjacker is being treated for a gunshot wound he received from a fellow teen suspect after a botched attempt to take an Uber driver's vehicle in southeast D.C. on Monday.
Prince George's County Public Schools opens new school; still fighting staffing challenges
ADELPHI, Md. — Prince George’s County Public Schools is kicking off the year with some familiar challenges but also exciting changes, like a brand new elementary school. Cherokee Lane Elementary is piloting what PGCPS is the first of its kind in Maryland for schools -- modular construction. Part...
Arlington County Police searching for suspect accused of stealing vehicle with child inside
ARLINGTON, Va. — A vehicle theft in Arlington, Virginia, could have taken a turn for the worst after police found a child who was inside at the time the car was stolen. DC Police located the child shortly after, along with the vehicle. Police say the child was found safe and unharmed.
Virginia 19-year-old faces charges after wild set of events leads to multiple crashes
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old Virginia man is facing, what could be considered a plethora of charges after he caused serious accidents on Kings Highway on Sunday, according to the Stafford Sheriff's office. Just before 6 p.m., Stafford Deputy Richardson was on their way to a reported multi-vehicle...
Girl faces charges as police investigate threats made to blow up Maryland high school, teacher's home
FREDERICK, Md. — A girl is facing charges now that police have identified her as a suspect after threats were made on social media to blow up Walkersville High School, along with a teacher's home. Police were notified of the threats on Saturday around 6 p.m., according to the...
VIDEO: Police release surveillance footage in Northwest DC shooting that killed 1, injured another
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department has released surveillance footage of suspects accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday. The shooting happened on Florida Avenue, Northwest, nearby R Street, Northwest. When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, just after...
Husband of US diplomat killed in Bethesda crash calls for safety improvements
BETHESDA, Md. — The husband of a State Department employee killed while riding her bicycle in Bethesda has started a campaign to improve roadway safety conditions. Sarah Joan Langenkamp, 42, died last Thursday afternoon after a driver of a flatbed truck struck her in the 5200 block of River Road. Officials with the Montgomery County Police Department said she was in the bicycle lane when the driver turned into a parking lot and ran over her.
Car, dog stolen in Northeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Someone stole a woman’s car with her dog inside of it just an hour before two suspects shot a Washington Commanders player nearby on H Street in Northeast, D.C. Around 4:30 p.m., Prince George’s County resident Julia Salsich said she got out of her running Gray...
3 hurt in Montgomery Co. crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A crash in Montgomery County has sent three people to the hospital. One person has serious and life-threatening injuries according to firefighters on the scene Monday morning. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Briggs Chaney Road and Great Oak Lane in...
Police locate missing 6-year-old in DC
WASHINGTON — 10 p.m. UPDATE: Police have located the missing boy, according to MPD. Authorities thanked the public for their help Monday night. Police are searching for a missing 6-year-old in Southwest D.C. The 6-year-old was last seen in the 300 block of P Street on Monday, Aug. 29,...
Police: Father, stepmother arrested for 5-year-old's death in Capitol Heights
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Aug. 23, 2022, before the pair were arrested. Graphic Content Warning: The content below may be disturbing for some. A father and stepmother of a 5-year-old girl are now facing charges related to the child's death in Capitol Heights.
'It is affecting our health' | Protesters chant outside Amazon Web Services Data Center in Manassas
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A small, yet mighty group of protestors met outside of the Amazon Web Services Data Center Monday. The group protested in Manassas about their concerns, claiming noises can be heard coming from the data center at all hours of the night. Pamilla Scott has...
Police revive teens in 2 separate overdose incidents in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville police have responded to two separate incidents involving teens overdosing this week and are now warning the public about this alarming issue. On Aug. 26, around 2:40 a.m., three officers with the Hyattsville Police Department pulled an unconscious 16-year-old girl from the back of a car on East-West Highway. The teen overdosed on a combination of alcohol, cocaine and Percocet. She was not breathing, but officers were able to revive her and keep her breathing until medic arrived. Once at the hospital she was in stable condition.
1 man dead after car crashes into Montgomery Co. townhouse, catches fire
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A fiery car crash killed a man after a driver hit a townhouse in Gaithersburg, and the building caught on fire Monday. The incident happened in the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Drive near Twin Lakes Drive. Montgomery County Fire units responded to the scene.
